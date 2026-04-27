Rival Club Owner Issues Challenge to Hollywood Star and Wrexham Co-Owner Ryan Reynolds

There’s a new sheriff—or rather, Canadian—in town, and she’s made a playful challenge at Canadian-American Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

York City owner Julie-Anne Uggla witnessed her club end a 10-year National League exile on Saturday, clinching promotion to League Two next season with a dramatic 1–1 stoppage time draw with Rochdale.

Reynolds has co-owned Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob Mac since 2021, with the duo integral to the club’s subsequent meteoric rise. The Red Dragons have been promoted in three consecutive seasons, going from the National League in 2022–23 up to the Championship this season, and hopes of a promotion to the Premier League still persist.

Uggla hopes to take after the managerial success of her fellow Canadian, with sights set on another promotion for City in League Two next year.

“Our ambition is to go straight through League Two, to have back-to-back promotions,” she said. “I'm going to give that other Canadian [Ryan Reynolds] a run for his money! There are three Canadians right now in the EFL. There's David Hopkinson the CEO from Newcastle, there's Ryan Reynolds of Wrexham, and now there's Julia-Anne Uggla.”

Wrexham Seeking Fourth-Consecutive Promotion

Reynolds (left) and Rob Mac have big dreams of promotion to the Premier League. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham went into Sunday’s match against champions Coventry City eager to reduce the race for the final Championship playoff spot to two teams; however, the Red Dragons lost crucial points, defeated 3–1 in the Midlands, to continue the tense three-horse race with Hull City and Derby.

With one match day left in the second tier, Wrexham remain level on 70 points with Hull City, but have a slender goal difference advantage to hold onto sixth place in the standings. Derby has 69 points, still very much in the race and sitting at eighth.

The dramatic conclusion to the Championship season is likely taking a toll on Reynolds, who said this time last season that the team’s bid for promotion to the Championship caused him to develop “an eight-inch ulcer.”

“I have, literally, like an eight-inch ulcer in my stomach right now because it's the end of the season,” the Deadpool star told the TIME100 Summit in April 2025. “It all comes down to the next two weeks. They just can't do it easy, like just one year let's do it without having receding hairlines all around. We're all losing it. Stress [is] killing us.”

Wrexham are once again on a challenging path, and Reynolds will have to brace for more stress. They host a strong Middlesbrough side on Saturday, the toughest fixture of the three teams in playoff contention. They will need to win in order to stay in control of their own destiny and will finish in the final playoff position as long as they better Hull City’s result.

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