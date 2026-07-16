‘Couldn’t Imagine’—Robert Lewandowski Reveals Motives for Chicago Fire, MLS Move

Robert Lewandowski could make his Major League Soccer debut on Thursday as the league returns from the World Cup, pitting his new Chicago Fire against Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps, led by longtime teammate Thomas Müller.

Although a move to MLS had long been rumored for Lewandowski, it took until this summer for it to come to fruition. And not only did it come down to a new opportunity, but it also included his loyalty to Barcelona, for whom he scored 120 goals in 193 games over four seasons.

“I decided that after Barcelona is over for me, I didn’t want to stay in Europe,” Lewandowski told reporters at his introductory press conference earlier this week, after arriving from a break in the European offseason.

“I didn’t want to play anymore after Barcelona and a different club [in Europe]. From one side, of course, that was a difficult decision for me, for my family, to move outside of Europe. But on the other side, we know that we wanted to go to a different club because of what we did in Barcelona. I couldn’t imagine myself in a new [European] club besides Barcelona.”

Fitting right in 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kTXaSfyMNH — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 15, 2026

The Polish striker is set to become a massive star in Chicago, which, according to the 2023 census, has more than 720,000 residents of Polish descent, more than any city in the United States.

“It’s a different league and a different style of football—or a different way of looking at the game—where it’s not just about the goals, but also about everything happening both on and off the pitch,” he said.

“I’ll also be observing how things look and function, which promises to be an interesting experience. It will likely mark another milestone in my personal and footballing development. After all, every league is different, and we’re well aware of the landscape in the U.S., including how fans and the general public view sports there.”

MLS Debut Awaits Against Former Teammate Thomas Müller

Robert Lewandowski (left) and Thomas Müller (right) played together 333 times. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Lewandowski has played with hundreds of teammates, but none more than Müller, as the two played 333 times together in glory-filled years with FC Bayern. So it’s fitting that his debut could see them sharing the pitch once again, potentially for just the 23rd time as opponents.

“I spoke with (former Fire midfielder) Bastian [Schweinsteiger] and Thomas about how it’s going, and how they see the league and how they see the difference,” Lewandowski said of his interactions with former teammates who made the MLS move.

“Both of them explained to me how it works … I am sure that with my new team, we can take a big step forward. They’re doing a great job. I’m here not only to play at the top level, but also to help the team take a step forward, both on and off the pitch.”

While Lewandowski isn’t likely to start, he’s expected to be a second-half substitute. The Fire, led by former U.S. men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter, will also have to find a spot for him while maintaining the form of MLS Golden Boot leader Hugo Cuypers—previously their top Designated Player.

Müller, meanwhile, spent the majority of the 2026 World Cup as a TV analyst, but returned to Vancouver and played twice, including on Monday, in a two-leg Canadian Championship quarterfinal win over Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him ... We had very good times together, and I’m sure he will enjoy it. I’m happy that he is not at our conference. I wish him the best of luck. He should score goals, goals, goals, but not tomorrow,” Müller told reporters in Vancouver.

“He was always competitive. He wants to score goals. He's always fit. He's always physical... but on the other side, outside of the pitch, you can have fun with him. But that was back in the day — now we are opponents.”

Thursday’s match is one of six MLS games scheduled between the World Cup semifinals and final, with hopes of making the most of the U.S. soccer craze, buoyed by Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, who continues to author marquee moments in Argentina’s run to the World Cup final.

Sitting below the MLS Cup playoff spots, the Fire need to find some form and navigate the challenge of balancing Cuypers’ attacking prowess with Lewandowski’s stature. It all starts with two Bayern legends in front of likely more than 30,000 fans.

“Robert has scored over 700 career goals; he has the most goals in the top five leagues in the last 15 years," Berhalter told reporters. “We have a good team right now. I think Robert is a piece that can help take us to the top.”

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