Rodrygo Breaks Silence on Heartbreaking ACL Tear, Posts Unseen Footage of Injury

Rodrygo has vowed to bounce back from the serious knee injury that has ended not only his season with Real Madrid, but also his hopes of playing for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

The spritely forward was brought on as an impact substitute against Getafe on Monday night, with Real Madrid looking to turn the La Liga game on its head and keep the pressure on Barcelona at the top of the standings.

The 25-year-old did make an impact, but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. A tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his right knee means Rodrygo is facing up to the prospect of missing the rest of the calendar year—ending his hopes of helping Brazil to World Cup glory for the first time since 2002.

To make matters worse for Real Madrid, they lost the game to Getafe 1–0 and now trail Barça by four points after back-to-back defeats.

One of the Worst Days of Rodrygo’s Life

Um dos piores dias da minha vida. Não sei se mereço isso… mas do que posso reclamar depois de tantas coisas maravilhosas que vivi. Estou fora do restante da temporada e da Copa do Mundo, um sonho que todos sabem o que significa pra… pic.twitter.com/pACZCzbrFj — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) March 3, 2026

It goes without saying that any sustained period of time out injured is devastating for any footballer, which may explain why Rodrygo has been playing with a partial tear of said ACL since 2023, per The Athletic. It’s said that “thorough examinations” concluded that surgery was not essential, given “preventative” work in the gym and with physios could prevent the issue from being exacebated.

Less than three years on, Rodrygo must now endure an enforced absence that coincides with him making more of an impact for Real Madrid after a difficult 2025 form wise, and just as Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil is starting to finalize its plans for the biggest spectacle in world sport.

“One of the worst days of my life. I don’t know if I deserve this... but what can I complain about after all the wonderful things I’ve lived through,” Rodrygo said in an emotional X post, accompanied by a slow-motion video that appeared to show the exact moment when his right knee jarringly gave way.

“I’m out for the rest of the season and the World Cup, a dream everyone knows what it means to me.”

Neymar says he’ll support Rodrygo during his recovery. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As you said, you didn’t deserve to go through this right now… but who are we to question God’s plans. Brother, stay strong. I’m sure you’ll come back flying. I love you. Just like you supported me, I’ll be here for you. Neymar’s message to Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is not the undisputed superstar of the Brazilian national team but is certainly an important member of the squad. His international record stands at nine goals from 37 appearances—steady but certainly not spectacular—yet his time playing under Ancelotti when he was Real Madrid manager was full of standout moments.

In the semifinals of the 2021–22 Champions League, Rodrygo scored a dramatic late brace to take Manchester City into extra-time—Karim Benzema would go on to score the winner before Real beat Liverpool in the final—and he also scored two goals in the 2023 Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna.

Among Rodrygo’s most impressive traits, under Ancelotti especially, is his versatility—something he alluded to in a September 2024 interview. “Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in,” he said, per ESPN. “Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as number nine? Rodrygo. That’s it. It may get in my way a little, but I’m a team player.”

“All that’s left is for me to be strong. Thank you all for the prayers and the affection,” Rodrygo’s post concluded, referencing a raft of well wishes he’s received. “I promise I won’t stop here, I still have a lot to live in football. God is still in control of everything.”

What Next for Real Madrid and Brazil?

Álvaro Arbeloa is already under the pump at the Bernabéu. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

As if the pressure of managing Real Madrid wasn’t enough of a burden for Álvaro Arbeloa, the Spaniard must now get through to the end of the season without Rodrygo to call upon.

Logic would suggest that any squad boasting Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham should be just fine, particularly when emerging talents like Franco Mastantuono and Arda Güler are among the highest-rated talents in the world. But it’s not that simple.

Mbappé missed Monday’s clash with Getafe because of a knee problem and there’s growing fears the Frenchman may need to undergo surgery—though it’s suggested the 27-year-old is keen to avoid such an outcome. He’ll have the World Cup in the back of his mind, wanting to ensure he’s at peak fitness when the global jamboree gets underway on Sunday, June 11 in Mexico.

Bellingham has also been sidelined, denying Real Madrid of their midfield workhorse, and Vinicius Jr has been navigating a torrent of abuse almost every time he steps foot on the field. Astonishingly, he’s upped his game in this time, proving his undoubted world class ability.

Brazil are well stocked in the forward department and, on paper at least, have the tools to cope with Rodrygo’s absence. Raphinha is likely to be first choice on the wing alongside Vinicius Jr, backed up by Estěvão and Matheus Cunha among others, and though Ancelotti may pine to work with a player he knows very well, his absence should not overly affect Brazil’s chances of going deep at the World Cup.

