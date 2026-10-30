‘Very Pleased’—Ronald Araujo’s Agent Reveals State of Play Between Liverpool, Barcelona

Edoardo Crnjar, the owner of the Excellence Sport agency which counts Ronald Araújo among its clients, has played down talk of an imminent decision about a permanent move to Liverpool for the Barcelona loanee despite being “very pleased” with the season thus far.

Amid two summer transfer windows of eye-watering extravagance, a loan deal seemingly out of nowhere has rapidly come to be one of Liverpool’s most celebrated moves. Araújo has quickly taken to the hearts of those on Merseyside with his blend of athleticism and endurance meshing well with Andoni Iraola’s draining demands.

The 27-year-old is one of just three players in feature in all 13 Liverpool fixtures this season, chipping in with two goals while serving as a priceless asset at both center back and right back. Unsurprisingly, whispers of Liverpool’s desire to make his temporary stay permanent have grown in volume over recent weeks. Crnjar was keen to temper those expectations.

“Ronald is performing well, and we are very pleased with his contributions,” the agent told winwin. “However, it is still far too early to discuss his future at this stage.

“He feels very good; he is happy playing for Liverpool and pleased to be helping the club and his teammates—just as he has already expressed himself.”

Earlier this month, Araújo admitted that it is “still early” to consider his long-term future even if he and his family are “very happy” with life in England. The Uruguay international still has a contract at Barcelona until 2031 and is playing well enough for those in Catalonia to regret letting him go.

What Would It Take for Liverpool to Sign Araujo?

Ronald Araújo (left) is already a favorite of Andoni Iraola. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

In purely financial terms, Liverpool’s path to a permanent move for Araújo is straightforward. Barcelona baked a buy-option clause into his contract thought to be valued at €55 million ($61.4 million). If the Reds want him, they know how much it will cost.

There is always the prospect of Liverpool trying to renegotiate the terms of that arrangement once his loan expires next summer—an approach which Barcelona themselves adopted while discussing Marcus Rashford’s future with Manchester United. However, given the praise Araújo has already earned, Liverpool may struggle to argue for a discount.

The main point of contention will be whether new sporting director Julian Ward considers Araújo to be an investment that will retain his value for the duration of any contract he is offered. Still only 27, the Uruguayan has time on his side, while his versatility has already proven to be incredibly useful.

In an ideal world, Araújo probably isn’t considered a Liverpool starter when everyone is fit; the natural center back is an awkward fit when tasked with too much attacking responsibility at right back while Jérémy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk are Iraola’s first-choice central pairing. However, Arsenal have shown the benefit of stockpiling defensive talent in recent years. Van Dijk also can’t go on forever.

Despite his impressive availability this season, Araújo has a far shakier injury track record. Across his six years in Barcelona’s senior side, the towering figure missed 100 games through injury, an average of more than 16 per season.

With all the uncertainties that any transfer will bring, Liverpool would perhaps be best served following Araújo’s example of playing a waiting game.