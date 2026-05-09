Ryan Gravenberch Sends Defiant Message After Liverpool Booed by Fans

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch openly questioned supporters after the players were booed in the aftermath of the 1–1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

The Dutchman gave the Reds the lead with a scintilating sixth minute strike that left Filip Jörgensen groping at thin air, but last year’s Premier League champions lost their way as the minutes ticked by and were deservedly pegged back, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, by Enzo Fernández’s free-kick.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk both struck the woodwork as Liverpool searched for a winner, but they lacked a cutting edge in the final third after Florian Wirtz missed the game through illness.

Liverpool’s fans showed their displeasure with the display at full-time as a chorus of boos rung around at Anfield, but that stance surprised Gravenberch as he fronted up to the cameras for postmatch duties with TNT Sports.

“To be honest, we need them (the fans) behind us,” Gravenberch said. “OK we didn't win, but I don’t really think we deserved this [reaction]. The fans have to be behind us for the full 90 minutes because when they were behind us in the second half, we were pressing really well. We need them. Hopefully they wouldn’t do it again in the next two games.”

The deep-lying midfielder, one of the best in the world in his position, added that “of course” Liverpool were disappointed with the result and conceded it “hasn't been a great season” as Champions League soccer for 2026–27 has yet to be secured.

Liverpool Fans Show Displeasure Once More

Liverpool’s fans are expecting more from their side. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rumblings of discontent among Liverpool’s supporters are nothing new. Arne Slot’s in-game management, selection decisions, tactical acumen and ability to handle pressure have been scrutinized ever since the club fell out of title contention after a shocking run of form last autumn.

Slot was under the pump once more after hauling Rio Ngumoha—Liverpool’s most dangerous attacking player—off with over 20 minutes of the game remaining, prompting those in the stands to audibly boo. But Slot, as he’s been throughout, was not fazed by the hostilities in his postmatch press conference, and clarified that Ngumoha had actually asked to come off after suffering with cramp.

“I had contact with him and he said that it was enough, so that's why I took him off,” he remarked before continuing: “He's a good player but I don't think he's at the level yet to play at 60 or 50 per cent to then make the difference.”

Slot accepted that “maybe the fans have a different opinion” but was sure they would have felt differently had they known Ngumoha was struggling physically. Indeed, the former Feyenoord boss stated that he “knew the moment his number went up that that would have been the reaction.”

Slot: I Can Win Back Trust

Arne Slot’s not had an easy second year in charge. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

Slot’s stoic attitude and unwavering confidence was further evidenced by his belief that he can win over the supporters who don’t currently believe he’s the right person to take the club forward.

“Yes, I do [believe he can turn things around and win back the trust of supporters]. Not this season, by the way. This season they will have their opinion and it will not change.

“But if we can have the summer that we are planning to have, then I’m 100 per cent convinced that we will be a different team next season than we are now. Different in terms of results, different in how things look, but it’s not always that simple because sometimes you know what you have to do, but it’s not always possible to also get exactly what you want. For us, for me, it’s really clear what we are lacking this season and we’re trying with the players we have now because one of the things we are lacking is players that are fit.”

I would love to show them something else, but at this moment of time, we are not [often] enough able to. Arne Slot on Liverpool fans booing.

Slot’s right in the sense that Liverpool have struggled with injuries this season. £125 million British transfer record signing Alexander Isak has barely been available, Jeremie Frimpong, who struggled badly against Chelsea, has been in and out of the side with various niggles and Hugo Ekitiké’s season was abruptly ended by a ruptured Achilles tendon.

But his argument wears thin with supporters who believe that the club didn’t do enough to balance the squad out in the transfer market—something they have paid the price for with Conor Bradley also injured for a good chunk of time and Frimpong not naturally a right back even when fit.

Whether or not Slot is given a third season at Anfield remains to be seen, but Gravenberch certainly will be sticking around on Merseyside. Questioning the reaction of supporters may not go down too well currently, but some grace may be afforded if Liverpool do go on to wrap up a place in next season’s Champions League—a target that was a given at the start of the season but may now be the one thing that keeps Slot in his job heading into 2026–27.

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