Seven Man Utd Players Who Need to Impress in Preseason

Manchester United have already kicked off their preseason campaign as Michel Carrick oversees his first summer in the dugout.

Three new additions have bolstered his squad ahead of a demanding 2026–27 season which includes a return to the Champions League, although only Andrey Santos featured in an opening defeat to Wrexham. But it‘s the existing players in his star-studded roster who will be under the closest examination this summer.

There are an array of fringe figures who have points to prove as they fight for their place in Carrick’s future plans, while several of the club’s academy starlets are also pushing for their manager’s attention amid a flurry of summer friendlies across northern Europe.

With that in mind, here are seven United players who need to catch the eye in preseasons.

Joshua Zirkzee

An exit looks increasingly likely for Joshua Zirkzee. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Joshua Zirkzee’s United stint has been undeniably miserable. A match-winning goal on his Premier League debut offered so much hope, but the Dutchman, who cost a grand total of $46.2 million, has only added another eight goals to his tally since. Just two of those came in 2025–26.

Zirkzee made just 26 appearances across all competitions last season after failing to dazzle Ruben Amorim or Carrick, with exit rumors likely to intensify this summer. Encouraging debut seasons from Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have only exacerbated the former Bayern Munich star’s woes and pushed him closer to a temporary or permanent departure.

But confidence is king for strikers. If Zirkzee could put together a run of goalscoring form in preseason, especially against elite upcoming opponents such as Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan, then his Old Trafford future becomes significantly less dreary.

It will be an uphill battle for Zirkzee to change opinions this summer, but the resurrection of his Anderlecht or Bologna form would offer Carrick food for thought.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount is running out of time to shine. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Injuries have been Mason Mount’s greatest barrier to success in Manchester. Consistent fitness issues mean the England international is still yet to reach 30 appearances across any of his three campaigns at Old Trafford, with a total of 72 outings yielding just seven goals and two assists.

The Chelsea version of Mount was a completely different beast. A tenacious and creative midfielder with an eye for goal, he proved particularly unstoppable during the 2021–22 season as he produced a whopping 29 goal involvements across all competitions.

Mount is not a lost cause providing he can stay healthy, with glimpses of his enduring talent still shown semi-regularly when handed chances. Preseason is the perfect opportunity for him to showcase more of that, with pressure added by the recent arrivals of midfield competitors Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans—even if they’re very different players to the Englishman.

With the extra workload created by European soccer next season, Mount has a big role to play for the Red Devils. Building momentum before the campaign begins is crucial.

Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro has struggled at times for United. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

It was quite the coup when United beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the signing of Leny Yoro, considered one of the brightest defensive prospects in Europe when arriving for an initial $67.6 million. Fast forward two years and the Frenchman’s development has stagnated.

Struggling to displace the likes of Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez in the battle for a regular starting berth, Yoro’s impact has been limited to 33 appearances in each of his two campaigns in Manchester.

When stepping into the lineup, the 20-year-old has hardly convinced. Yes, he deserves the benefit of the doubt given his age, but some sigvnificant individual errors and questionable all-round displays in the heart of defense are cause for concern.

Yoro, who was used at right back in the Wrexham defeat, must swiftly improve his displays to push for a more prominent role moving forward.

Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu was transformed by Michael Carrick. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu was pushed to the periphery by Amorim. Signed specifically by the Portuguese coach to be the perfect left wing back in his 3-4-2-1 system, the Denmark international quickly found himself trailing the more experienced Luke Shaw in the pecking order.

Carrick’s arrival sparked a change of fortune, however, with Dorgu’s redeployment as an emergency left winger helping him excel. A run of goals and assists was cruelly cut short by a long-term injury in late January, from which he only returned in May.

United are still without an orthodox left winger, Dorgu and Matheus Cunha the current options in the role. Signing a wide forward remains a distinct possibility, but an impressive preseason campaign can ensure that Dorgu retains his manager’s faith moving into the new term—regardless of any signings.

It’s easy to forget that Dorgu is just 21 years old. The future remains bright, whether at left back or as part of the forward line.

Harry Amass

Harry Amass has a point to prove. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Speaking of United’s options at left back, enter Harry Amass.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a bright start to his United career after debuting for the senior side in April 2024. In total, he amassed seven appearances before being sent on loan to Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City last season, although his stint with the latter was cut short by a serious hamstring injury shortly after his debut.

Amass made his first appearance since January against Wrexham, featuring at left back as United’s youngsters took to the field for the second half. An opportunity is there for him to impress despite a stop-start 2025–26 campaign, with the repurposing of Dorgu and recent release of Tyrell Malacia meaning Shaw is now potentially the only senior left back in the team.

Of course, Noussair Mazraoui can comfortably play at left back, as showcased at the World Cup for Morocco , but he’s needed as cover for Diogo Dalot on the other flank. If Shaw was to get injured, as he often did prior to a remarkable comeback last season, then United could be in trouble. They will either have to sign someone new, or trust Amass to step up.

Toby Collyer

Toby Collyer spent last season out on loan. | IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Toby Collyer racked up 13 appearances during his breakout 2024–25 campaign, slotting neatly into United’s engine room as a destructive, deep-lying midfielder. The Englishman’s indefatigability and bravery in challenges instantly endeared him to the Old Trafford faithful.

In search of greater first-team exposure, Collyer was sent out on loan to West Bromwich Albion and then Hull City last season, but, much like Amass, his campaign was completely disrupted by injuries. As a result, he struggled to showcase his ability.

Collyer’s current contract expires in 2027, which leaves United at a crossroads. Should they sell him this summer and cash in, send him on loan before allowing him to leave for free or utilize him in and around the first-team next season amid a renewed flurry of fixtures?

Perhaps preseason will hold the answer to that question, with Carrick undoubtedly keen to give the young Englishman the opportunity to impress.

Shea Lacey

Shea Lacey has a bright future. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Shea Lacey has long been tipped to succeed in Manchester. The Liverpool-born winger earned his senior debut last December, making a total of four appearances before the season was out—including a maiden FA Cup appearance that ended with a red card.

The 19-year-old has thoroughly impressed in the academy, chiefly with the U-21s, and there are already rumors over a loan move away from Old Trafford to build experience. However, United might just be tempted to keep him in house next season.

While there is no immediate route into the team for Lacey, who is competing with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo on the right wing, the teenager could be a useful rotation option in the domestic cup competitions. He’s highly-rated by the Red Devils and should be given chances to sparkle in preseason.

Some encouraging displays in warmup friendlies could be enough to convince Carrick of his usefulness.

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