Shocking Statistic Highlights Tottenham’s Struggles—Arsenal Fans Will Love It

Tottenham Hotspur’s miserable start to the season reached its lowest ebb on Saturday as defeat to Aston Villa saw them set an unwanted tally.

Spurs finally ended their agonizing wait for a first Premier League goal of the season, even scoring twice on home soil, but late consolation strikes proved entirely immaterial in their shocking 3–2 defeat.

It proved another wasteful attacking performance from Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who were also punished for their amateurish defending. They have now collected just two points this season despite spending £302 million ($424 million) on new players over the summer.

Just to rub further salt in Tottenham wounds, an alarming statistic has gone viral after their latest defeat—and it’s one that will please supporters of their north London rivals, Arsenal.

According to Opta, the Lilywhites have now lost 50 of their 141 Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in April 2019, which is the same number of losses Arsenal have suffered at the Emirates Stadium in their 382 top-flight matches since moving from Highbury back in July 2006.

Following yet more disappointment, Tottenham have now won just five of their last 36 home matches across all competitions, only two of which have come under De Zerbi’s guidance.

Arsenal Mimic Tottenham With Bruising Weekend Defeat

Arsenal were stunned by Brighton on Saturday. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal’s glee over another defeat for their neighbors was short-lived as the reigning Premier League champions proceeded to suffer their first loss of the campaign just hours later.

“Are you Tottenham in disguise?” sang Brighton & Hove Albion supporters at the Amex Stadium, as they watched their side beat the Gunners 3–0 courtesy of an exceptional performance.

Arsenal’s typically airtight defense was sliced open repeatedly by the Seagulls, who pressed their visitors into mistakes from the first kick. Just as Mikel Arteta’s men were starting to look unbeatable during their perfect start to the term, they delivered one of their weakest performances of the last few years.

Before their trip to the south coast, Arsenal had conceded just one Premier League goal all season. They returned to the capital with their tail between their legs.

Mikel Arteta will be worried by a complacent display. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The defeat marked their first loss by three or more goals since April 2023, when they were also beaten 3–0 by Brighton. It brought their run of nine-consecutive Premier League victories to an emphatic halt.

The current Premier League campaign has already provided its fair share of twists and turns. Tottenham’s miserable defeat was no surprise. Arsenal’s embarrassing performance certainly was.