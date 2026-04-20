Six Destinations for Marcus Rashford if Barcelona Transfer Falls Through—Ranked

Marcus Rashford was offered a new lease of life by Barcelona last summer, but the Englishman’s time in Catalonia is threatening to be merely a temporary one.

Last season’s brief loan to Aston Villa never had the makings of a long-term solution for a career that was drifting towards stagnation, but the La Liga champions presented Rashford with the ideal escape route and a great opportunity to rejuvenate.

Rashford had been bogged down in Manchester, and he’s shown in Spain that his talent hasn’t yet faded. He’s struggled to displace Raphinha as Barça’s go-to guy down the left, but the Brazilian’s injury issues have afforded Rashford ample opportunities to shine.

A return of 25 goal contributions in 43 games across all competitions is certainly impressive, but Barcelona’s transfer priorities this summer, combined with the finances involved to keep the winger around beyond the 2025–26 season, mean there’s no guarantee the England international will enjoy a second season in Catalonia.

Barça remain hesitant, so here are some potential alternatives for Rashford if a move to the Spanish champions falls through.

6. Saudi Pro League

It’s surely not time for Saudi yet. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s interest in some of their sporting ventures may soon be dwindling, but there’s simply no way that soccer investment will be impacted at any point before the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



The Saudi Pro League is thus expected to remain a transfer window protagonist for years to come, and the division’s PIF-owned clubs will continue to make monster splurges in a bid to attract some of the sport’s biggest stars.



Rashford’s potential state of flux this summer is bound to attract intrigue from the Middle East, but the Englishman shunned Saudi approaches 18 months ago, and his stance is unlikely to have completely shifted since.



The winger’s England ambitions will be all but dashed by moving away from the European limelight, and while a potential move would likely arrive after the World Cup, Euro 2028 is being hosted on home soil.

5. Juventus

Kenan Yıldız is Juve’s golden boy. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Rashford could be set for a high-profile move to another historic behemoth, with Italian giants Juventus among those tenuously linked with a summer switch if Barcelona opt against retaining him.



The Bianconeri are a dazzling watch under Luciano Spalletti, with their brave combination play in central areas opening doors for their wide players in one-on-one situations.



Rashford would undoubtedly thrive with Spalletti screaming over his shoulder, but Juve already have a golden boy occupying their left flank. Kenan Yıldız is the Bianconeri’s present and future, with supporters unlikely to take too kindly to a player, especially if he joins on loan, who threatens to thwart the young Turk’s rise to superstardom.



While Yıldız broke through as a wide player, he dons No. 10 on his back for a reason. Yıldız is capable of operating inside and potentially working in tandem with Rashford.



Juve would surely only be able to commit to a loan deal, with plenty around the club surely regretting the transfer they brokered for RB Leipzig’s Loïs Openda last summer.

4. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG may sell one of their four horsemen. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

If there’s a European club that could purchase Rashford outright and take on his wages, it’s Paris Saint-Germain.



The Qatari-owned capital club are chasing back-to-back Champions League crowns, having ascended towards the lofty goal they’ve avoided for so long under Luis Enrique last season.



PSG’s telepathy in possession has played a key role in their evolution over the past couple of years, with four marvelous attackers all supplying their own sprinkle of magic to form a devastating attack.



However, there’s no guarantee that all of them will be back in Paris next season. Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have each been linked with moves away, and while it’d seem foolish to cut ties with either of them after exceptional campaigns, Enrique may feel a desire to adapt and adjust.



Rashford in as one of their replacements is not inconceivable, and it’d be a great move for the winger. However, the Englishman’s issues out of possession mean he’s unlikely to be the PSG manager’s first choice.

3. Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho arc? | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea have done an excellent job of collecting an array of so-so attackers.



Okay, Estêvão could be something special, but Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho are anything but needle movers. Their mediocrity has been exacerbated by Cole Palmer’s indifferent season.



Plenty of Blues supporters will roll their eyes at the prospect of signing Rashford, but he’d certainly represent a discernible upgrade on their current batch of wide players.



A devastating finisher with elite breakaway speed, Rashford could settle down on the left-hand side, all while Palmer aims to find his best form again from a No. 10 position and Estêvão continues to grow on the opposite flank.



With João Pedro roaming as the focal point, Chelsea’s apathetic attack would suddenly appear a lot more menacing.

2. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga’s scoring record in 2025–26. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have embarked on a historic Bundesliga campaign, breaching the division’s single-season scoring record that’s stood for 54 years. Still, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be resting on their laurels this summer.



They want to add depth to a devastating frontline. Harry Kane and Michael Olise are Ballon d’Or candidates, Luis Díaz has enjoyed a stellar debut season, while Serge Gnabry’s glorious resurgence in a central role has gone under the radar.



Bayern will hope Lennart Karl continues to prosper under Olise’s nonchalant wing, and this summer they’ll look to add a player capable of covering both the striker and left wing spots. Their interest in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon thus makes sense, but Rashford is a more explosive alternative with the potential to boom to a higher degree than his England teammate.



A move to Bayern would thus be similar to his loan switch last summer, with Rashford unlikely to displace the manager’s first-choice option, but a jam-packed schedule means plenty of opportunities are inevitable, especially in the Bundesliga.

1. Arsenal

Arsenal have felt Rashford’s wrath first hand. | GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal must sign a star left winger this summer if they’re to go one step further in their evolution with Mikel Arteta.



The Gunners have acquired missing piece after missing piece over the past couple of seasons, but supporters have constantly lamented the lack of quality that’s been supplied from their left flank this term.



Gabriel Martinelli just hasn’t been able to build on his coming-of-age 2022–23 campaign, while Leandro Trossard’s impact can barely be felt in sporadic bursts anymore. Arsenal could let go of both players if the right offers arrive.



Plenty would love an exotic name to come in as exciting mitigation, but signing a familiar face in Rashford may be the move Arsenal need to make. Sure, Arteta will be pulling his hair out at times when the Englishman doesn’t have the ball, but there’s no denying that Rashford supplies the requisite explosiveness and sharpshooting that the Gunners require.



They could develop into a supreme counterattacking force with Rashford in the team, and the winger would also provide a threat from distance against deep-lying defenses.

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