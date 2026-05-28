Why Barcelona’s $116 Million Bid for Julian Alvarez Might Not Be Enough to Win Transfer Race

Potentially the biggest and most anticipated summer transfer saga could be about to start, with Barcelona reportedly expected to submit their first formal bid for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona are preparing an opening offer worth somewhere in the region of €100 million ($116 million). Still, that nine-figure bid might not be enough to convince Atlético to let go of their star striker, with reports suggesting they are looking for a fee worth closer to €120 million ($140 million) to consider Alvarez’s departure.

Talks between clubs have already started and negotiations are expected to continue. From the player’s side, though, reaching an agreement on personal terms isn’t expected to be a hurdle, with the 26-year-old center forward pushing for the move to materialize.

Barcelona have been the main protagonists of a summer transfer window that hasn’t even officially opened, with the Catalans already striking a deal with Newcastle United worth €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.2 million) plus add-ons for England international Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona Held Breakthrough Meeting With Alvarez’s Camp

Julián Alvarez has long been considered Barcelona’s top transfer target. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

While Gordon’s Barcelona transfer stole headlines on Wednesday, May 27, club sporting director Deco held a meeting with Alvarez’s agent and other intermediaries. The meeting, according to AS, happened in an effort to strategize how the potential move for the striker could materialize.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta previously stated his desire for Alvarez to“show his willingness to come to Barça.” That seems to have occurred during Wednesday’s highly publicized meeting, per SPORT.

Despite Atléti’s efforts, Alvarez hasn’t signed a new and improved contract renewal with the club that’s been on the table since late March. The Argentine’s unwillingness to ink a new deal with improved terms is also viewed as a clear sign he’s ready for a new challenge, with Barcelona being his preferred destination.

The Catalans hope to use the player’s desire to their advantage in negotiations with Atlético, but Los Rojiblancos still hold plenty of leverage with Alvarez’s current deal running until 2030.

It won’t be an easy move to come to fruition, but Barcelona are finally acting on their longstanding interest for the 2022 World Cup champion and look keen on making their dream transfer a reality.

How Alvarez Fits at Hansi Flick’s Barcelona

Julián Alvarez (right) and Lamine Yamal could form a fearsome partnership. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There’s a reason why Alvarez has been identified as Barcelona’s top target for the better part of a year now—the fit is too obvious.

The Catalans have made adding a new star striker capable of replacing the departing Robert Lewandowski their main priority this summer. Alvarez is not only more than a decade younger than the Pole, but he’s also a potential upgrade at the position.

The Argentine is not only a lethal finisher, but also a striker that likes to be involved in the build-up and is great at linking up with other attackers—something Lewandowski struggled with in his final season at the club.

Alvarez is not a system striker; he’s whatever type of striker the system needs him to be. He’s shown to be a capable a creator in the final third and he’s also a strong presser, with his off-the-ball work-rate shining under Diego Simeone.

In many ways, Alvarez is the definition of a complete modern-day striker, and he would help Barcelona’s already formidable attack reach a new dimension.

The mission is on for Barcelona to try and bring Alvarez to Catalonia, but they’d be well served on finalizing the move sooner rather than later, because Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are lurking and could pounce at any moment.

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