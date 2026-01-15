Six Potential Destinations for Xabi Alonso After Real Madrid Exit

Things simply didn’t work out for Xabi Alonso during his managerial tenure at Real Madrid, but regardless of his rather inglorious exit from the Bernabéu dugout, he’s now poised to become one of the most highly coveted managers in world football.

There was plenty of excitement last summer when Real Madrid appointed Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor. But despite a positive start to the term, things began to unravel—especially within the dressing room—and Los Blancos parted ways with the Spaniard immediately after falling to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Alonso failed to survive the environment of arguably the most demanding and complicated managerial job in the sport, but his achievements during his time at Bayer Leverkusen remain fresh in the memory of potential future employers.

The Spanish boss remains an attractive candidate for big clubs around the world. He’s young, yet tactically sharp, and has a proven track record given his resounding success during his time in Germany—which made him arguably the most exciting up-and-coming manager in the world at this time last year.

Regardless of how his reign with Los Blancos unfolded, Alonso will be atop the list of candidates for a number of suitors in the coming months. Here’s six clubs that could potentially grant the 44-year-old the next chapter of his managerial career.

Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank has failed to impress in his first season in north London. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

It’s safe to say the Thomas Frank era at Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t quite gone to plan during the first six months of his tenure. The Dane has currently overseen more defeats than victories as Spurs’ manager, firmly putting him on the hot seat.

Appointing Alonso to replace the struggling Frank seems like a no brainer on paper for Spurs. Th ex-Real Madrid boss proved during his time in Germany he’s capable of extracting every last ounce of talent at his disposal and compete head-on against teams that boast superior quality.

Snatching one of the most highly-regarded young managers would also be a clear signal of intent from Tottenham in their pursuit to return to the upper-echelon of the Premier League. It would also prove that they remain an appealing destination despite mediocre results in recent times.

Still, Alonso joining Spurs seems hard to envision at the current moment. The Spaniard will likely receive more enticing offers than joining a side that currently sits 14th in the league after finishing 17th a season ago. Spurs are simply not at the level of some of the other teams that could pursue Alonso—and it must be said that the image of him at the helm of the Tottenham feels too surreal to be true.

Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique is yet to renew his contract with PSG. | IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

Paris Saint-Germain won everything there was to win a season ago, becoming the best team in the world under the watchful eye of Luis Enrique. However, the Spaniard still hasn’t renewed his contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2027, and some reports indicate that he could be tempted to explore a new challenge.

Enrique shot down the reports, though, and came out to say, “There’s a lot of fake news.” Nevertheless, speculation will exist until he inks a new deal, and it wouldn’t be the first time the 55-year-old decides to leave a giant club despite three successful seasons under his belt, as Barcelona can attest to.

PSG’s success in 2024–25 came after the club shifted their longstanding model of trying to win through superstar players in favor of the collective strength of a tactically sound side with Enrique at the helm. Alonso proved his credentials as a tactician in Germany, but trying to implement those tactics at Real Madrid—a team full of world-class players that are better described as brands—contributed to his downfall.

It’s unlikely PSG would go away from the tactics-first approach that resulted in the club’s first Champions League title in history. Alonso could fit the profile of manager the Parisians would likely target, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractive destination. Still, Enrique leaving the club this summer remains hard to fathom.

Manchester United

Michael Carrick will be United’s interim head coach until the end of the season. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United are once again starting from scratch after Ruben Amorim became the latest manager that failed in his attempt to lead United’s resurrection in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford. Former player Michael Carrick was appointed as interim head coach for the rest of the season, but United’s hierarchy remain searching for a permanent manager that will likely be appointed in the summer.

Under Amorim, United tailored the squad to try and favor the Portuguese’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system, acquiring players that fitted the needs of that set-up. Although there are nuanced differences, this is a similar system to the one Alonso utilized during his time at Leverkusen, and the one he struggled to deploy in Madrid.

Manchester United's post Sir Alex Ferguson struggles continue... pic.twitter.com/uunvWz77qS — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) January 5, 2026

It’s clear United still need a significant influx of talent if they want to return to prominence, but if Amorim received full backing of the board for the majority of his tenure, Alonso could expect the same upon arrival. Plus, having the chance of starting from zero to try and wake a sleeping giant is an attractive prospect.

Nevertheless, Alonso already turned down United in the past, and his Liverpool ties might make it hard to sell both the manager, club and supporters on the marriage.

Bayern Munich

Xabi Alonso (right) could take over from Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich | Marcel Engelbrecht/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich targeted Alonso after completing an invincible season with Leverkusen in 2023–24. Bayern parted ways with Thomas Tuchel that summer and eyed a move for Alonso before settling for Vincent Kompany.

Now that Alonso is without a club, Bayern Munich are among the European giants that are monitoring his situation. Alonso is a proven commodity in the Bundesliga, a manager that’s shown his style is perfectly tailored to the demands of German soccer.

Furthermore, Alonso has a history with Bayern since he spent the final three seasons of his playing career in Bavaria. If the German giants were to look for a new manager, Alonso’s name would likely be at the top of the list.

However, at the moment it doesn’t seem like Bayern are seeking a new boss. Kompany has taken another step in his second season in charge, with Bayern currently undefeated in the Bundesliga this term and looking like one of the favorites to win the Champions League.

Kompany was given a contract extension in October that runs through the end of the 2028–29 season. Barring a major collapse in the next five months, it doesn’t seem like Bayern Munich will be looking for a new coach any time soon.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola (right) managed Xabi Alonso for two seasons during his time at Bayern Munich. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Despite Pep Guardiola being under contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2027, speculation surrounding his potential at the conclusion of this term remains intense.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been touted as a potential Guardiola successor at City, but recent reports also suggest Alonso’s name is being considered if the Catalan manager leaves. Although Alonso isn’t necessarily a prototypical Guardiola understudy, he did learn from him during the two years he played under him at Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola will leave Man City when the time comes, and that time is still some way off. pic.twitter.com/8dcbhXXs8P — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) December 20, 2025

The attractive, attacking-brand Alonso oversaw at Leverkusen could be more easily replicated at a City than at Real Madrid, given the Cityzens have become a club vehemently committed to a strict tactical approach over the last decade under Guardiola.

Alonso could be the evolution of the Guardiola era, but if the Catalan sticks to his word and returns for another season, then the ship might sail on Alonso’s potential appointment.

Liverpool

Xabi Alonso (left) could replace the struggling Arne Slot | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Liverpool appears to be the most likely landing spot for Alonso to continue his managerial career—and it’s not particularly close. There are simply too many factors that make Anfield the perfect destination.

After a phenomenal debut season with Liverpool, Arne Slot has failed to deliver results in his second term in charge, and he remains under intense pressure to turn around the situation or his job could be in serious jeopardy. Even before the Reds appointed the Dutchman, Alonso was the dream target to succeed Jürgen Klopp before he opted to stay another year at Leverkusen.

Now that Alonso is available, Liverpool could reignite their interest if their struggles under Slot continue. The Spaniard spent five successful years playing for the Reds during his playing days, and he’s repeatedly stated his love for the club in the years since.

Florian Wirtz has been showing his worth recently. pic.twitter.com/TAiGMCmhLL — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) January 1, 2026

Liverpool also recently acquired two players that were essential to Alonso’s success in Germany: Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. Both players have had slow starts to their career in England, and Alonso could be the perfect man to unlock their full potential.

Given all the contributing circumstances, a reunion between Alonso and Liverpool simply makes too much sense from all angles, and it could only be a matter of time before it becomes a reality.

