Assessing the Six Wrexham Player of the Season Candidates for 2025–26

Wrexham will hope an impressive season doesn’t come to an end when they face Middlesbrough in the final game of the regular season this weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side head into Saturday’s clash sixth in the EFL Championship table, one of three teams battling for the final playoff spot. If results go their way, Wrexham will advance to a two-legged playoff semifinal for a place in the final at Wembley Stadium and a shot at the Premier League.

Whatever happens, the Red Dragons have already secured the highest league finish in the club’s 162-year history. They also reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1997 and the League Cup fourth round for the first time since 1978.

With little time left in a historic season, Sports Illustrated looks at the standout candidates for Wrexham’s Player of the Year.

Josh Windass

Josh Windass has enjoyed a strong debut season at Wrexham. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rank Player Club Goals + Assists/90 1 Brandon Thomas-Asante Coventry City 0.86 2 Zan Vipotnik Swansea City 0.82 3 Josh Windass Wrexham 0.74 4 Morgan Whittaker Middlesbrough 0.72 5 Oli McBurnie Hull City 0.70 6 Ellis Simms Coventry City 0.69 T-7 Adam Armstrong Southampton 0.66 T-7 Leo Scienza Southampton 0.66 9 Jack Clarke Ipswich Town 0.65 10 Jordan James Leicester city 0.64

Goals win games, and Josh Windass has quietly delivered this season. The 32-year-old leads Wrexham’s tally with 15 goals and seven assists across all competitions, ranking joint-fourth in the Championship.

Windass averages a goal every 154 minutes (0.58 per 90) and boasts a strong 21% conversion rate from 73 shots. Including assists, he averages 0.74 goal involvements per 90 minutes—third in the Championship, behind Coventry City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante (0.86) and Swansea’s Zan Vipotnik (0.82).

His output is even more impressive considering he has made just 27 league starts and ranks ninth in minutes played for Wrexham this season.

Matty James

James is an unsung hero of the Wrexham side this season. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

He may not grab headlines, but there’s a strong case that Matty James is Wrexham’s most important player. Phil Parkinson’s system relies heavily on a defensive midfielder, and James—along with Ben Sheaf—plays a key role in balancing attacking risk with defensive stability. They are the only two Wrexham players to have played in every matchday squad that they have been named in this season.

The 34-year-old brings experience and consistency, often going unnoticed until he’s absent. He averages 37 passes and creates 0.80 chances per 90 minutes, but his work off the ball stands out most.

Among Championship midfielders, he ranks in the top 2.1% for duels won, top 12.1% for dribble success rate, and top 13% for clean sheets when on the pitch. When James performs well, Wrexham typically follow.

Dom Hyam

Dom Hyam has a profound impact on Wrexham’s results. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham Defense Stats With Hyam Without Hyam Games Played 39 6 Points per Game 1.7 1.5 Win % 48.7% 16.7% Clean Sheets 11 1 Goals Conceded per 90 0.8 2.0

For consistency across the season, Dom Hyam stands out the most. The 30-year-old joined five matches into the season on summer transfer deadline day and immediately transformed the defense.

Wrexham conceded 10 goals in those first five matches, with an expected goals against (xGA) of 12.57. After his arrival, it took eight matches for them to concede another 10—and they lost just one of those games.

Hyam was handed the captain’s armband on his sixth appearance and has worn it almost ever since. Despite joining on Sept. 1, he ranks third in minutes played and has excelled defensively.

Among Championship center backs, he ranks in the top 3.4% for clearances, top 6% for defensive contributions, and top 6.8% for clean sheets.

Callum Doyle

A fantastic season and it’s not done yet 👊



Callum Doyle is named in the @SkyBetChamp Team of the Season.



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/6y5cIeOsjh — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 19, 2026

Callum Doyle may be the most complete player in the squad. Signed from Manchester City in a deal worth $10 million, the 22-year-old has quickly become a key figure in the starting lineup.

Despite his age, Doyle has made 131 Championship appearances across four clubs and brings a wealth of experience to the defense. After a slow start—highlighted by Wrexham’s only red card of the season in a win over Oxford—he has since started 28 straight matches.

Recently named in the Championship Team of the Season, Doyle has impressed as a ball-playing center back. He has completed 1,354 passes, delivered 120 accurate long balls, created 16 chances, won 192 duels, and recorded 2,510 touches.

He ranks in the top 4.2% of Championship center backs for successful dribbles, top 8% for recoveries, and top 15% for tackles.

George Dobson

We are delighted to announce that George Dobson has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2027/28 season 🖋️



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 23, 2026

Player Minutes played Arthur Okonkwo 3,931 Max Cleworth 3,898 Dom Hyam 3,832 George Dobson 3,292 Callum Doyle 3,239 Lewis O'Brien 3,085 George Thomason 2,914 Kieffer Moore 2,783 Josh Windass 2,574 Ryan Longman 2,475

If you’re looking for an underdog, consider George Dobson. The 28-year-old quickly became a fan favorite when he joined in 2024 for his relentless energy, appearing to cover every blade of grass in each match.

Having never played at this level before, there were doubts about his ability to adapt, but he quickly put them to bed. While not the most technically polished, he has made up for it with work rate and commitment.

Dobson ranks fourth in minutes played for Wrexham and has proven himself at Championship level. Among peers in his position, he sits in the top 3.6% for defensive contributions and tackles, top 10% for duels won, and top 12.1% for touches.

He has also shown more quality on the ball than expected, with 1,188 successful passes, 106 accurate long balls, and 29 chances created.

George Thomason

Thomason has excelled in his new position this season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The feel-good story of the season is George Thomason. The 25-year-old arrived with no clearly defined role in a revamped midfield and missed the first five matches through injury. Early inconsistency followed as he was deployed in multiple positions.

Everything changed on Boxing Day. With Liberato Cacace and James McClean injured, Phil Parkinson used Thomason as an unconventional left wingback. He responded with three assists in a 5–3 win over Sheffield United and hasn’t looked back.

Since then, Thomason has become a regular and a fan favorite, impressing with his attitude and adaptability. Compared to others in his role, he ranks in the top 10.2% for big chances created and top 12% for touches in the opposition box.

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