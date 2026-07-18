Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina: World Cup Final

Spain is one step away from being crowned world champion for the second time in men’s soccer, but must overcome Lionel Messi’s relentless Argentina to turn dreams into reality on Sunday.

Following its surprise stumble against Cabo Verde in its Group H opener, Spain has been flawless en route to the showpiece event. Its most recent victory was the highlight of an excellent World Cup campaign as Luis de la Fuente’s team dismantled a swashbuckling France in the semifinals.

That result, teamed with some terrific prior performances, makes La Roja favorite for the final, but Argentina will not go down without a fight. The defending world champion has clawed its way out of several tricky situations in the knockout phase and will make the final an almighty scrap.

De la Fuente must get his team selection perfect for such a gargantuan occasion, but he’s fortunate to boast one of world soccer’s deepest rosters.

Here’s the Spain XI he could select against Argentina.

Spain Predicted XI vs. Argentina

Spain could name an unchanged XI. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Spain XI!

GK: Unai Simón—Charles De Ketelaere is the only player to have breached Simón’s goal this summer. The Athletic Club star has only been forced into 10 saves across seven matches.

RB: Pedro Porro—Having emphatically won the battle with Marcos Llorente at right back, Porro has been terrific for De la Fuente as both an attacking outlet and defensive presence.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Spain has kept six clean sheets and Cubarsí has been essential to its defense functioning properly at his first major international tournament. It’s crazy that he’s only 19 years old.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—Laporte’s experience has helped center back partner Cubarsí through the tournament, but facing Messi, alongside the likes of Julián Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez, will prove a big test of his credentials.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Messi’s ability to drift into the right channel will keep Cucurella honest on Sunday, even if the new Real Madrid signing has been unflappable so far this summer.

CM: Rodri—The Manchester City general has rediscovered his 2024 Ballon d’Or form at the World Cup, exhibiting the class and control that makes La Roja so difficult to thwart.

CM: Fabián Ruiz—De la Fuente’s wealth of midfield riches means Pedri might miss out on a starting berth this weekend, with Ruiz, who starred in the previous two rounds, earning the nod instead.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Slight concerns over Yamal’s fitness have been brushed aside, with De la Fuente confirming he will be in “perfect physical condition.” Will it be the teenager or his former Barcelona idol Messi who makes the greatest impact?

AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo is one of those peculiar players who often plays better for country than club, something Spain has benefited from across the tournament. He must prepare himself for some rough treatment from a combative Argentina midfield.

LW: Álex Baena—Fitness issues for Nico Williams have opened the door for Baena to shine. The Atlético Madrid star isn’t the glamor name on the team sheet, but performs an important function in narrowing play and creating opportunities.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the Euro 2024 final and will aim to repeat those heroics against Argentina. An insatiable hunger in the final third has resulted in 25 goal involvements in his last 20 Spain appearances.

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