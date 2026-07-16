A national team’s jersey can sometimes inspire players to reach unprecedented heights.

No matter the era, there are countless examples of peculiar cases in which soccer stars raise their level on the international stage, operating at a much higher standard than when representing the club who actually employs and pays them.

This summer’s World Cup in North America has provided another glimpse of some overperforming international stars, who have thrived for their national teams at the end of fairly unspectacular campaigns at club level.

Here are 11 of those who are producing superior performances for their country.

Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández is essential for Argentina. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Enzo Fernández endured a frustrating 2025–26 season at Chelsea. Under three different managers, the Argentine struggled for consistency despite producing 22 goal contributions across all competitions, and often spent periods playing too wide or too deep. Of course, his public flirtation with Real Madrid in March didn’t help his cause.

This summer has offered Fernández the opportunity to reset ahead of an uncertain Chelsea future, with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni getting the best out of the 25-year-old.

Crucial strikes against Egypt and England have garnered most attention, with Fernández expertly showcasing his goalscoring instincts. But the freedom he’s offered by Scaloni allows him to influence matches for extended periods. The midfielder offers terrific balance by lunging into challenges, dictating the tempo and crashing the penalty box in equal measure.

Emiliano Martínez

Emi Martínez always delivers for La Albiceleste. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Emiliano Martínez’s late career ascent to superstardom has been built on his Argentina performances. Heroics at the 2022 World Cup en route to the title helped him clinch the Yashin Trophy in 2023, the ultimate goalkeeping prize which he then won the subsequent year, too.

While the Aston Villa goalkeeper is an incredibly handy option for Unai Emery between the posts for nine months of the season, it’s with Argentina that Martínez goes from solid stopper to clutch talisman.

The 33-year-old’s defense has offered him worryingly little support on his way to another World Cup final, but the veteran is yet to put a foot wrong as he aims to deliver another seismic performance in the showpiece event.

Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo’s Spain record is fantastic. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

Dani Olmo is a different beast for Spain. Luis de la Fuente has regularly utilized him in recent years and has almost always been rewarded, with two assists at this summer’s World Cup taking his tally of goal involvements to 25 in 57 appearances.

Olmo has grown into his role in North America over the past few weeks. A mere nine-minute cameo in the goalless draw with Cabo Verde was followed by a promotion to the XI for the demolition of Saudi Arabia, during which the Barcelona star impressed. Since then, Olmo hasn‘t looked back, becoming a crucial creator in the No. 10 position for the European champion.

Despite Barça’s success last season, which culminated in another La Liga title, Olmo was far from prolific and often found himself on the periphery under Hansi Flick. Just eight goals and nine assists in 49 outings is hardly ground-breaking.

Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino has been Spain’s savior this summer. | Joe Scarnici/FIFA/Getty Images

An injury-hit campaign robbed Mikel Merino of four months of Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning season. But even prior to his foot problem, as well as in previous seasons, the Spaniard has not been a guaranteed feature in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Merino’s injury issues have limited his involvement for Spain this summer, too, teamed with fierce competition in the engine room. However, the 30-year-old has produced match-winning goals against Portugal and Belgium as La Roja marched to the final, continuing his stellar national-team record.

There’s a reason De la Fuente loves Merino so much. The midfielder is a regular goal-getter from deep positions, a skill exhibited in north London frequently. The former Real Sociedad star has managed 17 goal involvements in a half-century of international appearances, despite starting just 22 times.

John Stones

Fitness issues have affected John Stones at club level. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

John Stones only once made over 40 appearances in a season for Manchester City. The center back’s unrelenting fitness issues and Pep Guardiola’s immense squad depth made the Englishman a bit-part player for long spells, even if he was still important in a star-studded team.

Regular injuries have seldom hampered his progress with England, though. Stones, who is now a free agent, has racked up 94 appearances for the Three Lions, with nearly a third of his outings coming at major tournaments.

The 32-year-old has been impressively consistent on the international stage, flourishing no matter his center back partner. Even this summer with lingering concerns over his fitness, Stones has been an important mainstay in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is a different player for Les Bleus. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Questions have often been asked about Adrien Rabiot’s worth in an exceptional France squad, but Didier Deschamps has remained fiercely loyal to the midfielder. Whether in or out of the team at club level, there has always been a space for the Milan star in the manager’s XI.

Of the current roster, only three players have appeared more often for France during the Deschamps era, with Rabiot non-negotiable since missing out on the World Cup-winning squad of 2018.

This summer’s tournament has shown off Rabiot’s qualities, the 31-year-old plugging gaps and covering every blade of grass to allow the more expressive players in front of him to shine.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is remarkably clinical for Germany. | Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

After returning from his long-term injury, Kai Havertz spent the 2025–26 campaign battling with Viktor Gyökeres for minutes at Arsenal. In the end, he started just seven Premier League matches and amassed 12 goal involvements across all competitions.

Despite the impressive performances of Deniz Undav for Stuttgart, which continued into the World Cup, Havertz was Julian Nagelsmann’s undisputed No. 9 this summer. While not perfect in North America as Germany made a surprisingly early exit (again), the Arsenal star scored twice against Curaçao and once in the round of 32 game with Paraguay.

Havertz has always been far more ruthless in German colors than at club level, with his trio of strikes at the World Cup taking his international total to 25 goals in 62 matches.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo often saves his best for the Oranje. | David Ramos/Getty Images.

Cody Gakpo was certainly not the only player to struggle for an underperforming Liverpool team in 2025–26, but his decline from Arne Slot’s first season at the helm was glaringly obvious. After a bright start to the term, he only scored four times in 2026 for the Reds.

Gakpo, as he so often is, was much improved for the Netherlands, however, starring during an ultimately frustrating campaign for the Oranje. A pre-tournament brace against Uzbekistan was followed by a double in the demolition of Sweden, as well as an equalizer against Morocco in the round of 32.

The 27-year-old averages nearly a goal every two games for the Netherlands, sparkling on the left wing by utilizing his trademark move: cutting inside on his right foot and bending toward the far corner.

Giovanni Reyna

Gio Reyna has a strong goalscoring record for the USMNT. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Once tipped as America’s next wonderkid when rising through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund, Giovanni Reyna’s club career has not progressed as hoped. A dismal loan spell at Nottingham Forest was eventually followed by a permanent move to Borussia Mönchengladbach, where the attacking midfielder has managed just one goal in 20 appearances.

When compared to his record with the USMNT, that tally is alarmingly poor. After scoring a beautiful trivela in the 4–1 win over Paraguay to kick off a home World Cup, Reyna now has 10 goals and six assists for the Stars and Stripes.

The 23-year-old was used sparingly by Mauricio Pochettino this summer, but he’s always an effective option whether starting or coming on from the bench.

Raúl Jiménez

Mexico still relies on its veteran striker. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mexico’s stellar World Cup campaign as co-host was built on the robust performances of starting striker Raúl Jiménez. The 35-year-old needed just 67 minutes of the first match to open his account, before later finding the net against Ecuador and England in the knockout phase.

After just five open-play goals for Fulham in the Premier League last season, Jiménez will be playing in the Championship next term after agreeing a return to Wolverhampton Wanderers as a free agent. The Cottagers were happy to let him leave, but Mexico will be desperate for him to continue.

A modern icon for El Tri with 49 goals in 130 appearances, Jiménez looks set to be equally important to new Mexico boss Rafael Márquez as he was to predecessor Javier Aguirre.

Vozinha

Vozinha won hearts and fame with Cabo Verde this summer. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

Nobody had heard of Vozinha before the World Cup. Fast forward four matches and the 40-year-old had not only established himself as a Cabo Verde national hero, but a cult superstar for soccer supporters across the world.

Vozinha was not even a guaranteed starter for Portuguese second division side Chaves last season, yet now has nearly 30 million followers on Instagram and has staked his claim as the World Cup’s biggest overperformer this summer.

The veteran produced a staggering individual performance to shut out Spain in the group stage, with terrific displays against Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and world champion Argentina coming afterwards.

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