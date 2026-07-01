Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Austria: World Cup Round of 32

The stakes have been raised for Spain as it prepares for its first knockout match of the 2026 World Cup against Austria on Thursday.

The reigning European champions followed up their surprise stalemate with Cabo Verde by beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H, but the pressure now intensifies as one mistake can result in elimination from the tournament entirely.

Fortunately for La Roja, they are strong favorites for the upcoming clash with Austria in California, courtesy of Luis de le Fuente boasting one of the fiercest rosters in the competition.

Here’s who the veteran coach could select for Thursday’s all-or-nothing World Cup encounter.

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Austria

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Pick Your Spain Starting XI!

GK: Unai Simón—Simón produced an unsteady display against Uruguay, but still clings to his record of three successive clean sheets. The path remains blocked for David Raya and Joan García at present.

RB: Marcos Llorente—The Atlético Madrid stalwart returned to the XI in favor of Pedro Porro last time out and delivered the assist for the winning goal. The Spaniard’s pace is so effective in both halves of the field.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí is still yet to concede a World Cup goal, but Austria will provide a stern test with its array of unspectacular but efficient attacking threats.

CB: Aymeric Laporte—Flawless to date, Laporte’s height and physicality will serve Spain well against some powerful Austrian forwards—Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch and the towering Saša Kalajdžić to name three.

LB: Marc Cucurella—“I’ll do all the dirty work he doesn’t want to do,” Cucurella recently insisted when asked about his future relationship with Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid. The left back’s selflessness is one of his greatest strengths for his country, too.

DM: Rodri—The Ballon d’Or winner will undergo surgery on a mysterious injury after the World Cup concludes, and his new Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca will be desperate for him to make it through the tournament without doing any further damage.

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CM: Mikel Merino—The Arsenal midfielder made his first start since January against Uruguay and is a firm favorite of De la Fuente’s. After lasting an hour last Saturday, he could put in a similar shift against Austria.

CM: Pedri—The grace and poise of the Barcelona midfielder will be key to overcoming an energetic Austrian team hell-bent on pressing high up the field.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Having seen the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland dazzle already this summer, Yamal will be keen to join the party with an impactful showing.

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—There appears no middle ground for Oyarzabal this summer, who is either ruthless or alarmingly ineffective. A brace against Saudi Arabia has been sandwiched in between two entirely anonymous displays.

LW: Álex Baena—The 24-year-old has earned the right to start yet again after netting the winner against Uruguay. Nico Williams remains an injury doubt, offering Baena the chance to impress in his absence.

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