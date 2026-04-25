The Staggering Erling Haaland Stat Giving Southampton Hope of FA Cup Upset

Southampton know that containing Erling Haaland will be essential to having any chance of overcoming Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal, but history suggests that the Saints are in luck, given the Norwegian is yet to score a goal in semifinals or finals during his entire City career.

Haaland arrives to Saturday’s semifinal bout against Southampton with a sensational record of 159 goals in 193 games for Man City. There’s no denying the 25-year-old Norwegian is one of the best strikers in the world right now, but it’s also true that he’s struggled to deliver in decisive matches.

Erling Haaland Stats or Man City in Semifinals / Finals

Competition Semifinal Games Played Finals Played Goals Champions League 2 1 0 FA Cup 1 3 0 Carabao Cup 1 1 0 Community Shield 0 3 0 UEFA Super Cup 0 1 0

The numbers speak for themselves. Across 13 games played for City in semifinals or finals, Haaland is yet to find a back of the net in a sky blue shirt. To make matters worse, he’s also failed to register an assist as well in those games.

You have to go back to the brace Haaland scored in Borussia Dortmund’s 4–1 win over RB Leipzig in the 2021 DFB Pokal (German Cup) final to find the last time he found the back of the net in a title-decider. Interestingly, Haaland is yet to score a semifinal goal in his professional career, a trend Southampton will hope continues on Saturday.

If that negative precedent wasn’t enough, Haaland will also be forced to end the slump at his personal house of horrors.

Erling Haaland’s Wembley Woes

Erling Haaland has never scored a goal at Wembley Stadium. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

Wembley Stadium is one of the soccer’s historic cathedrals but it’s also unquestionably become Haaland’s personal kryptonite. In the seven games the Norwegian has played at the iconic London ground, he’s yet to score a single goal.

It’s not like he’s been particularly close either; Haaland has just three shots on goal from nine total attempts in his Wembley career. Yes, the Norwegian has lifted three trophies with City at Wembley—including his first Carabao Cup triumph a little over a month ago—but he’s been nowhere near his devastating best in front of goal.

What’s more is that his poor record at Wembley has perhaps taken a toll mentally. Haaland infamously decided not to take a penalty that would’ve brought City level against Crystal Palace in the 2024–25 FA Cup final, instead handing the responsibility to Omar Marmoush, who saw his effort stopped by Dean Henderson. Palace ultimately bested City 1–0 to lift the trophy.

Haaland would later recognize it should’ve been him taking the penalty, but the damage was done. The Norwegian faced plenty of criticism from his decision, and even manager Pep Guardiola declared he thought his Golden Boot caliber striker “would want to take it.”

Fast forward almost a year and Haaland will once again take the pitch at his haunted ground looking to vanquish his own ghosts.

Haaland’s Date With Destiny vs. Southampton

A Haaland hat-trick commanded City’s charge to the FA Cup semifinals. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Southampton better hope Wembley really washes away Haaland’s powers, because the Norwegian arrives to Saturday’s clash having rediscovered his mojo in recent weeks.

After scoring just five goals in the first three months of 2026, Haaland has doubled that tally in five games played for City in April—and they’ve been of crucial importance.

A stellar hat-trick against Liverpool punched City’s ticket to the Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal. Then, he bagged the match-winner in the gargantuan bout against Arsenal last weekend and preceded to score the only goal of City’s midweek win against Burnley that saw Guardiola’s men usurp the top spot in the Premier League title race.

Back to his best and full of confidence, Haaland makes his eighth trip to Wembley looking to put an emphatic end to the negative streaks he holds against a foe he’s scored four goals against in five previous meetings.

Southampton are undefeated in their last 20 entering Saturday’s semifinal, but any hope of shocking the Premier League leaders may rest on history repeating itself for Haaland.

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