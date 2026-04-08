‘Would Love Him’—Steven Gerrard Reveals the Former Liverpool Star He Wants Back

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admitted he “wouldn’t mind” having Luis Díaz back on Merseyside, but he “would love” his Bayern Munich teammate Michael Olise.

The Colombian winger, who left the Reds after four years to join Bayern Munich for $88.1 million (£65.5 million) last summer, is having an electrifying debut season with the defending German champions. Díaz has tallied 23 goals and 15 assists in 40 appearances, both career-best hauls.

Such incredible production leaves many Liverpool fans with a bitter taste in their mouths, considering their two blockbuster replacements in attack, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké, do not even have those numbers combined, thanks to inconsistent form and injuries.

Gerrard said on TNT Sports what so many Reds supporters were thinking ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals: “I wouldn’t mind Díaz back. I’m missing him, I’m missing him.”

The sentiment likely only grew after watching Díaz bury the opening goal in Bayern’s 2–1 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Díaz Has No Regrets Over His Blockbuster Move to Bayern

Luis Díaz opening the scoring for Bayern against Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Gerrard and Liverpool fans might be missing Díaz, but the 29-year-old is right where he wants to be. “Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice,” he said after the team’s massive Champions League victory.

“I’m really happy and I enjoy every match. I feel great, I’m in good shape, and that means I’m ready to help the team."

It’s no surprise Díaz does not regret his transfer. On top of his blistering form, he is in the hunt to lift three trophies this season with Bayern. Vincent Kompany’s men are the favorites to win the DFB-Pokal, have the edge in their Champions League tie with Los Blancos and have a commanding nine-point lead atop the Bundesliga standings.

The Reds, meanwhile, already failed to challenge for the Carabao Cup, got eliminated by Manchester City from the FA Cup, are floundering in fifth place in the Premier League and face defending cup holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Gerrard Names Dream Mohamed Salah Replacement

Mohamed Salah is heading for the exit. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/ Getty Images

Liverpool had to say goodbye to Díaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, and now one year later, they are bidding farewell to club icon Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian confirmed his impending exit after a tumultuous 2025–26 campaign, headlined by a public falling out with manager Arne Slot and the club.

The Reds now must decide who will replace the winger once the summer transfer window opens, and there is arguably no one better for the job than Bayern’s Michael Olise, who has racked up 46 goal contributions this season.

When asked if he would like Olise at Liverpool, Gerrard responded, “All day long. But the problem is, why would he leave Bayern? A big club challenging for the big honors and they are probably the strongest Bayern team we have seen for a while.

“He is about to take the World Cup by storm. He looks like a really happy kid—settled, to me—and I don’t think he’s going anywhere. But would I take him at Liverpool? Yes, I would love him.”

Indeed, it is unlikely Olise, who is under contract with Bayern through 2029, leaves the club, even if a European giant like Liverpool offered a staggering fee.

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