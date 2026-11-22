Things went from dire to dismal for Manchester United on Sunday as Mauricio Pochettino’s dugout debut ended with an embarrassing 4–0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool.

An abysmal afternoon started in disappointing fashion as Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute, with Dominik Szoboszlai converting the subsequent free kick. Just three minutes later, Florian Wirtz had added to Liverpool’s advantage.

While the Red Devils saw out the remainder of the first half with impressive resilience, they conceded twice more before the fulltime whistle via efforts from Rio Ngumoha and Victor Muñoz. In the end, they allowed 28 shots, nine big chances, 4.38 expected goals and 60 touches in their penalty box.

Remarkably, they trudged off the Anfield turf having conceded their 34th goal of the season across all competitions, which is more than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues.

United leapfrogged Crystal Palace (33) and Union Berlin (33) to take the unwanted record as the leakiest defense of any team in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A or Ligue 1 throughout the campaign.

Defensive Reinforcements Essential for Pochettino

A chastening debut for Pochettino. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

If Pochettino underestimated the challenge facing him at United, he certainly won’t anymore.

Unfortunately for the Argentine, years of shambolic squad planning means he inherits an unbalanced and underperforming roster lacking quality across the pitch, and most notably in defense. Even worse, he won’t receive any new defenders until the January transfer window.

Pochettino was without Luke Shaw for the journey to Merseyside, but the rest of United’s defense was available. No matter the personnel selected, formation used or manager in charge, there’s no saving an abject backline.

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, must shoulder responsibility for failing to address the club’s defensive deficiencies during the summer, and it seems inevitable that the club will finance reinforcements for Pochettino in the winter.

At the very least, United need another left back and central defender, and they’ve reportedly drawn up a list of Premier League targets to fill the latter.

Fulham’s Calvin Bassey, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Brentford’s Nathan Collins have all been shortlisted, and they would certainly improve a misfiring defense—even if they lack the glamour and status traditionally associated with United recruits.

At left back, Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall remains the primary target, although he’s unlikely to be sold midway through the season. Perhaps Pochettino could turn to his former USMNT chum Antonee Robinson, who continues to thrive with Fulham.

Things Set to Get Worse for United

Man Utd have some awkward matches to come. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

United have nine matches across the Premier League and Champions League before they are able to improve their defense in the market, with the hectic winter fixture list leaving the club little time on the training field to adapt to Pochettino’s style.

On paper, there are some very winnable matches on the horizon. Coventry City, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland at home will be pinpointed as must-win matches, as will Crystal Palace on the road.

But this current crop cannot be relied upon, no matter the match-up, and that’s highlighted by their position in the Premier League. They have won just one match in domestic competition and currently sit 19th in the standings, with only eight points on the board.

There are some tricky away days before the end of the calendar year, too, with visits to Newcastle United and Arsenal in the Premier League. RB Leipzig and Brentford will also be formidable foes at Old Trafford.

Things could get worse before they get better for Pochettino and his players.

Man Utd’s Matches Before January Window Opens

Date Opponent Competition Nov. 25 Sporting CP (A) Champions League Nov. 28 Brentford (H) Premier League Dec. 2 Newcastle United (A) Premier League Dec. 5 Coventry City (H) Premier League Dec. 8 RB Leipzig (H) Champions League Dec. 13 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League Dec. 20 Arsenal (A) Premier League Dec. 27 Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League Dec. 30 Sunderland (H) Premier League