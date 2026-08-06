Summer Transfer Failures Hand Arsenal Two Brutal Reality Checks

As if missing out on Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior and Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga wasn’t bad enough, Arsenal then had to hear Monga call joining Manchester City an absolute “no-brainer.”

It hasn’t exactly been a thrilling summer transfer window for the Gunners. The club has only signed winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães reportedly on his way to north London.

Snagging the Brazilian’s signature is the first major acquisition by Mikel Arteta ahead of the 2026–27 season, but that isn’t for lack of trying. Arsenal previously saw City hijack their deal for 17-year-old Monga and most recently failed to entice Vinícius Jr away from the Bernabéu.

Despite lifting the Premier League title last season, the Gunners are still struggling to lure players away from the sport’s top clubs over the last decade—and Monga was quick to remind Arsenal of where they stand in the grand scheme of the Premier League’s hierarchy.

Jeremy Monga chose to join Man City over Arsenal. | Plumb Images/Leicester City FC/Getty Images

“It was very strong because it was very close to me going there, very close," Monga told BBC Sport about Arsenal’s interest in him this summer. The teenager ultimately decided to make the Etihad Stadium his new home in a deal worth £10 million ($13.4 million).

“The main decision was probably the pathway and the club itself. They’ve been so successful that it was a no-brainer when City call. It’s every child’s dream to win trophies and be at the top with the best.

“Once I get the opportunity I just need to show myself, and once I do that, everything will take care of itself. I feel like, to me personally, I see myself at City more. I see myself in blue.”

Arsenal’s Summer Disappointments Could Haunt Title Defense

Mikel Arteta needs an upgrade on the left wing if he wants to get over the line in the Champions League. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Monga’s pointed statements came just one day before Arsenal saw Real Madrid lock down Vinícius Jr for the next six years. The Gunners were actively pursuing the winger and reportedly willing to break the bank to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Except all of the Gunners’ bargaining was ultimately just a negotiation tool for Vinícius Jr, who got Los Blancos to offer him a favorable extension after nearly 19 months of little progress.

The Brazil international would have been a dream transfer for Arsenal. The club is in desperate need of an upgrade on the left wing. Tzolis has impressed so far in preseason, recording a goal and an assist in his first two appearances, but he is likely just a depth option for Arteta in the wake of Leandro Trossard’s exit.

Gabriel Martinelli is hardly a comforting option for Arsenal on the left wing. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

That leaves just the underwhelming Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and natural right winger Noni Madueke as the rest of Arteta’s options. Bringing in a player of Vinícius Jr’s caliber to round out his attack would have made Arsenal instantly better, while Monga could have been a long-term solution.

In the end, the defending Premier League champions got neither. They also bowed out of the race for Morgan Rogers, who went on to secure a record-breaking transfer to Chelsea. Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, meanwhile, reportedly prefers a move to Anfield.

The clock is ticking for Arsenal to bolster their inconsistent attack before the 2026–27 season kicks off. There are worthy alternatives on the market, but getting a deal over the line is proving to be more difficult than imagined for the north London side.

With their biggest rivals bringing in star signings for fun, the Gunners are under pressure to improve their squad or else risk a doomed title defense.