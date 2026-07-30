Four Superstars Arsenal Could Sign if Vinicius Junior Transfer Doesn’t Happen

If Arsenal don’t wind up signing Vinícius Júnior—and there are plenty of reasons it wouldn’t happen—the Gunners still have scope to improve the left side of their attack.

The possibility of Vinícius Jr at the Emirates Stadium, pulling on an Arsenal jersey, emerged this week as the ultimate transfer opportunism, taking advantage of Real Madrid’s hitherto inability to secure his future beyond next summer and the risks associated with that.

Ultimately, the Brazilian winger is keen to stay and Los Blancos don’t really want to sell. If it came to pass that he leaves—this year for a transfer fee, or next year as a free agent—it would be the consequence of stubbornness on both sides, resulting in something nobody wanted.

Vinícius Jr. would undoubtedly be a home-run signing in many senses—not least from a marketing and commercial perspective. But Arsenal would have to carefully consider the affordability of such a deal, and then weigh up whether breaking the club’s wage structure and potentially causing rifts and problems further down the line would even be worth it.

Leandro Trossard, a reliable if not outstanding contributor, is gone, sold to Beşiktaş. The Belgian has already been replaced by a younger model Christos Tzolis.

Tzolis put up huge numbers with Club Brugge in Belgium, but the Premier League is a leap and he will need to prove himself, having previously struggled in England when much younger. He screams squad rotation, depth and cover, rather than a game-changer at the elite level.

Arsenal’s current other left winger is Gabriel Martinelli, a player considered to have “no significant strengths” by stats database WhoScored in a viral X post this week.

Arsenal can do better than Gabriel Martinelli. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Martinelli played 53 times across all competitions last season but managed only five goal contributions in the Premier League. His better record in the Champions League was aided by facing several favorable opponents in the league phase and he failed to net in the knockouts.

There is a feeling that for Arsenal to enjoy the kind of dynastic dominance of England and Europe they crave, Martinelli—as starting left winger—requires an upgrade, and there are plenty of options on the market.

Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are after Bradley Barcola. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bradley Barcola is reportedly keen on joining Liverpool, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the Frenchman is off the market as the Reds must still strike a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcola, who racked up 42 goals and assists during the 2024–25 season—before his minutes started to be eaten up by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—is perhaps the best on the market.

PSG are asking an enormous fee, around $196 million (€170 million, £145 million), which Liverpool are so far well short of. Arsenal don’t have limitless resources, but revenue for 2025–26 was through the roof and Vinícius Jr wouldn’t be much different, on a higher salary.

Barcola wants to join Liverpool, but how would he feel if Arsenal became an option, too?

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford looks unlikely to rejoin Barcelona. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)

In his role as a versatile backup to Lamine Yamal and Raphinha last season at Barcelona, Marcus Rashford contributed 28 goals and assists across all competitions. At his very best for Manchester United—albeit three seasons ago—he managed 42. It’s worth considering.

The 28-year-old appears to have conceded just this week that his dream of returning to Barcelona is not going to happen, posting on his socials: “I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me.”

Rashford is still expected to report for preseason with United once his post-World Cup break is over, some time in mid-August. But there appears to be a general understanding that, while reintegration is on the table, it’s not the first choice for either party.

Rafael Leão

Rafael Leão wants to consider his options. | Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Plenty has been said about Rafael Leão this summer without much actually happening. The Portuguese winger recently confirmed he told AC Milan officials of a desire to explore a new challenge after seven years at San Siro: “I’ve already spoken with the club.”

There is ongoing reported interest from Türkiye, although last week Fenerbahçe denied one particular story about putting forward a lucrative proposal.

Leão is a dual threat capable of scoring and assisting—it’s 64 of the former and 50 of the latter in his 227 Serie A appearances—and he ought to benefit from playing with better teammates.

Jack Grealish

Would Man City do business with Arsenal? | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Jack Grealish set the record straight that his omission from Manchester City’s preseason tour is injury-related, as he works on an individual training program, and not a direct hint at the lack of a future with the club. But the fact of the matter is he left on loan last summer for a reason and his prospects of reclaiming a place at the Etihad Stadium are no better.

With Everton, Grealish showed flashes of his old self, claiming the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for the first time in his career in the first month of his loan. A season-ending injury was the only reason it didn’t last and, with renewed motivation, he could rediscover the levels that saw him play an active role in City’s 2022–23 treble.

This scenario in particular opens the door for Tzolis, with Grealish—turning 31 in September—perhaps held back for the bigger, more challenging occasions.

Would Manchester City do business with Arsenal? Plenty of players have moved between the clubs in the past, as recently as 2022. It doesn’t benefit City to keep Grealish if there is an opportunity to offload his salary—even in joining a direct rival.

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