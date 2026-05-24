Sunderland vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The fight for European qualification remains in the balance for Sunderland and Chelsea heading into their showdown on the final day of the Premier League season.

A disastrous season for the Blues leaves them without Champions League qualification, but they can still secure a place in European competition this Sunday. They are currently sat in eighth and will qualify for the Conference League as a result, but they can still rise to seventh and reach the Europa League.

To achieve that feat, Chelsea must beat Sunderland and hope Brighton & Hove Albion fail to conquer Manchester United, or draw at the Stadium of Light and keep their fingers crossed that the Seagulls lose by two clear goals.

Chelsea, who will be led by Xabi Alonso next season, can ill-afford to miss out on Europe altogether, especially with the financial boost it provides. However, they visit a Sunderland team with the same motivations.

The Black Cats, who beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this term, are only a point behind their upcoming opponents and could finish as high as seventh providing they beat the Blues and other results fall their way. An incredible campaign might still have a fairytale ending for the Wearsiders.

Sunderland vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Chelsea’s Fitting Finale

There could be one final round of misery for Chelsea. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

With European hopes still in sight, a drab defeat at Sunderland would epitomize a dismal season for Chelsea. The BlueCo project has imploded and fans are beginning to revolt, with off-field uncertainty having transferred onto the pitch.

Despite their midweek victory over relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea remain in dismal form. Last weekend’s FA Cup final defeat was their 10th in all competitions since the beginning of March.

Sunderland had been coasting themselves, but have recovered in recent weeks. Their win at Everton last time out followed two draws and an excited Stadium of Light crowd could spur the Black Cats on to another impressive result.

Confidence over quality : The win over Spurs will have slightly raised Chelsea morale, but the picture remains bleak in west London. The Blues are still lacking any swagger or consistency, and could find life problematic against a stubborn and hard-working Sunderland team on their own patch.

: The win over Spurs will have slightly raised Chelsea morale, but the picture remains bleak in west London. The Blues are still lacking any swagger or consistency, and could find life problematic against a stubborn and hard-working Sunderland team on their own patch. Defensive disappointment : Chelsea’s defense has come under justifiable fire amid a run of desperate results. The Blues haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since shutting out Brentford in mid-January, and they have actually conceded more goals than Sunderland this term.

: Chelsea’s defense has come under justifiable fire amid a run of desperate results. The Blues haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since shutting out Brentford in mid-January, and they have actually conceded more goals than Sunderland this term. Sunderland scalps: Sunderland have fared well against the big teams this season. They beat Chelsea 2–1 back in October and have taken points off Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United this term. They will be brimming with belief this weekend.

Prediction: Sunderland 1–0 Chelsea

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Luke O’Nien could be the only change. | FotMob

Sunderland will be without several players for Chelsea’s visit, Régis Le Bris confirming that Chemsdine Talbi, who scored the winning goal at Stamford Bridge, will miss the clash with a muscle injury sustained in training. He joins Romaine Mundle and the suspended Dan Ballard on the sidelines.

Omar Alderete is touch-and-go for the game, Le Bris insisting he could be involved but that “it might be difficult for him” to recover in time. Luke O’Nien is likely to replace the summer recruit in the heart of defense should he miss out.

Le Bris appears unlikely to make any voluntary changes from the Everton win last weekend.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, O’Nien, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fée, Angulo; Brobbey.

Chelsea welcome back some key players. | FotMob

Calum McFarlane has confirmed that Levi Colwill and João Pedro, both of whom have missed out on World Cup call-ups, have returned to training after missing the Tottenham match with minor knocks. Returns to the XI are expected if they’re deemed fit enough to feature.

Reece James was an unused substitute against Spurs and McFarlane has confirmed his availability for the weekend, while Malo Gusto should recover from the knock that saw him miss Tuesday’s clash.

Chelsea will be without Jamie Gittens, Estêvão and Jesse Derry in the wide areas due to injuries, while Roméo Lavia is a doubt with a “slight knock” that has seen him miss the last two matches.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Fernández; Pedro.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Sunderland, England

: Sunderland, England Stadium : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Sunday, May 24

: Sunday, May 24 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Matthew Donohue

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico

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