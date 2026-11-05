Supercomputer Predicts Final Champions League Table Halfway Through League Phase

The first half of the 2026–27 Champions League league phase is done and dusted, and only two perfect teams remain: defending cup holders Paris Saint-Germain and 15-time European champions Real Madrid.

The two European giants sit atop the league phase standings, comfortably looking down at the other 34 teams competing for a knockout stage berth. PSG waltzed to a 6–0 victory over Villarreal to collect their fourth win in the competition, while Los Blancos needed another vintage comeback to squeak out a 3–2 victory over AEK Athens.

The two games told a larger story of Matchday 4. Across Europe’s premier club competition, there were goals galore, epic come-from-behind victories and strong performances from unexpected contenders.

Manchester United snapped a nine-game winless run with a late surge against Roma, while Liverpool were once again upended in Istanbul. Como then put a staggering nine goals past Lens and debutants Viking secured their first win on Europe’s biggest stage.

The league phase standings are slowly taking shape, and the Opta supercomputer brings a new round of predictions that spell out success for 24 teams and bitter damnation for 12.

Supercomputer Predicts Final 2026–27 League Phase Table

Real Madrid have yet to drop points in the league phase this season. | Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Top Eight

Position Club Expected Points 1. Paris Saint-Germain 19.48 2. Real Madrid 19.50 3. Arsenal 18.84 4. Bayern Munich 16.73 5. Barcelona 16.53 6. Manchester City 16.42 7. Liverpool 15.86 8. Aston Villa 15.11

Unsurprisingly, the supercomputer backs PSG and Real Madrid to finish as the top two teams in the league phase. Both clubs have won all four of their opening matches and are expected to cruise into the last 16 with close to 20 points each.

Close behind are Arsenal and Bayern Munich. The two teams previously traded blows in a 2–2 draw back in October, the only stain on the Gunners’ league phase résumé this season. They waltzed past Slavia Prague on Wednesday, while Vincent Kompany’s men found similar success against Atlético Madrid 24 hours prior.

Bayern Munich are expected to finish with around 16 points, much like Barcelona and Manchester City. All three teams are virtually interchangeable as it stands in Opta’s final table, but the defending Spanish champions’ upcoming date with the Cityzens could shake up the standings.

Rounding out the top eight are Liverpool and Aston Villa. Both sides walked away with zero points from Matchday 4, but the supercomputer still projects the Premier League foes to automatically progress to the round of 16.

The bad news for Unai Emery’s men is they still must face PSG, whereas the Reds have a fairly favorable schedule on the horizon, with a match at Inter their biggest test left in the league phase.

Knockout Phase Playoffs

Matheus Cunha led Manchester United to victory over Roma. | Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Position Club Expected Points 9. Club Brugge 14.85 10. Como 14.23 11. Borussia Dortmund 14.24 12. Real Betis 13.58 13. Sporting CP 13.40 14. Inter 12.80 15. Stuttgart 12.12 16. Man Utd 11.27 17. Atlético Madrid 10.72 18. Galatasaray 10.73 19. Roma 9.73 20. Fenerbahçe 10.03 21. LASK 9.58 22. Bodø/Glimt 9.59 23. Viking 8.82 24. RB Leipzig 9.14

Although finishing in the top eight is every team’s goal, staying out the bottom 12 is the next best thing. The clubs that finish in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged tie in the knockout phase playoffs, with the victors progressing to the round of 16.

A few surprise names litter Opta’s mid-table predictions. Three of the four Champions League debutants—Como, LASK and Viking—are projected to survive the league phase. Cesc Fàbregas’s men will be dreaming of sneaking into the top eight, but they surely will still be satisfied with a potential 10th place finish.

With how they’ve performed recently, Manchester United are another unexpected club projected to advance to the knockout phase playoffs. The Red Devils couldn’t buy a win in any competition until they shocked Roma on Tuesday, resurrecting their floundering Champions League campaign.

Speaking of Roma, they will feel like they deserve to be much higher than 19th place. The Italian outfit was in the driver’s seat to beat both Real Madrid and United, but collapsed in both games to weigh down its record this season.

Atlético Madrid’s relationship with elite strikers runs deep. pic.twitter.com/Ju3qRRr23B — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) November 3, 2026

Atlético Madrid will hope to prove Opta wrong as well. Should they collect just their projected 11 points, it would be a massive disappointment considering they were semifinalists last season. It would also be a poor indictment of Diego Simeone’s men if La Liga foe Real Betis, who are playing Champions League soccer for the first time since 2005–06, finish above them in the league phase standings.

A similar battle exists between Süper Lig rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. The supercomputer has both Turkish clubs finishing with around 10 points, which would be enough for both to appear in the knockout phase playoffs. As Liverpool can attest, playing in Istanbul is a fate every team will hope to avoid.

Bottom 12

Napoli are in danger of crashing out in the league phase for the second straight season. | Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Position Club Expected Points 25. PSV Eindhoven 8.73 26. Porto 8.52 27. Villarreal 8.60 28. Shakhtar Donetsk 8.18 29. Napoli 8.14 30. Feyenoord 7.65 31. AEK Athens 6.97 32. Lens 7.13 33. Lille 5.68 34. Sabah 5.73 35. Slavia Prague 5.09 36. Slovan Bratislava 3.43

Opta’s predictions wouldn’t be complete without the bottom 12. The teams that finish in 25th to 36th place will be automatically eliminated from the Champions League upon the completion of the league phase.

The inclusions of Slovan Bratislava, Slavia Prague and Lille come as no surprise. All three teams have failed to secure a single win in their opening four games; the latter two have one point to their names while Slovan Bratislava have zero.

Then, there are a host of teams that have only managed one victory in the first half of the league phase, including Napoli. It would be a major disappointment for the Italian giants to crash out early for the second straight year—and their projected 8.14 points are not going to be enough to crack the top 24.

Villarreal are another team underwhelming in back-to-back campaigns. The La Liga side finished second to last in the 2025–26 league phase and now are projected to come 27th. Ironically, the only opponents the Yellow Submarine have defeated in the Champions League this season are Napoli.

Of the bottom 12 teams, PSV Eindhoven are given the best chance to potentially sneak into the knockout phase playoffs. The reigning Dutch champions are predicted to secure around nine points, which could be enough to stay alive depending on how tiebreakers shake out.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Winner

Arsenal are still seeking their first-ever Champions League trophy. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Club Chance of Winning Arsenal 22.56% Bayern Munich 17.74% PSG 12.09% Manchester City 10.49%

The supercomputer only gives four teams double-digit odds to win the competition this season. Reigning Premier League champions and last season’s runners-up Arsenal are projected to get the job done this time around; Mikel Arteta’s men are the favorites, given a 22.56% chance of lifting their first Champions League title.

Bayern Munich are next in line with 17.74% odds of snatching their seventh European crown. It would be a redemption arc for the ages after the German champions fell one goal short to PSG in last season’s semifinals.

Surprisingly, the Parisians are only awarded the third-best chances of topping Europe’s premier club competition. Perhaps Opta is taking history into account; only Real Madrid have went back-to-back-to-back in the Champions League era. But there’s nothing PSG love more than rewriting the record books.

Rounding out the top four are Manchester City with 10.49% odds of returning to the mountaintop. It’s an intriguing pick from the supercomputer, considering the Cityzens were absolutely demolished by PSG in the league phase and have not made it past the quarterfinals in the last three seasons.

But perhaps if they can avoid Real Madrid in the knockout stage, they can finally make a run back to the final.