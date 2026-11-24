Even as an arch-optimist, that cuddling figure with a box of lemons on his desk to absorb all the negative energy, Mauricio Pochettino still couldn’t shake the grim consequences staring back at Manchester United.

“That is our reality,” the incoming manager admitted when confronted with the question of whether the club is in a relegation battle after a 4–0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday left United as low as 19th in the Premier League table with more than a third of season now in the books.

The Red Devils have not been relegated from England’s top flight since 1974, when Pochettino was just two years old, and it’s been 40 years since they were faced with this threat this late into a season.

United’s current reality may be in the depths of the division but what awaits them in May is still in the realm of speculation. Opta’s supercomputer offers the best guess of how that could shake out, which should at least restore some of Pochettino’s signature positivity, if only modestly.

Supercomputer Predicts Man Utd’s Chances of Relegation

Mauricio Pochettino looking dismayed. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Team Predicted Points Relegation Chances 13. Hull 44.61 19.20% 14. Fulham 43.47 23.78% 15. Nott’m Forest 43.29 25.40% 16. Man Utd 42.83 27.35% 17. Coventry 41.43 34.66% 18. Ipswich 40.51 39.51% 19. Sunderland 40.39 39.15% 20. Crystal Palace 35.97 63.47%

United get relegated in more than a quarter of the 10,000 simulations run by Opta’s statistical model. For a club still ranked as one of the 10 richest on the planet, to find themselves seriously threatened by the prospect of finishing 18th or lower in the Premier League is a damning indictment on every layer of the operation.

“We’re at the lowest we’ve ever been and no-one’s coming to save us,” Kobbie Mainoo grimly warned after the weekend’s latest humiliation. “There are no helping hands coming, so we’ve got to work together, lean on each other, keep working and hopefully it will come good. It’s all about character now.” It may also be about the quality in the rest of the division.

At this point, United’s best hope could be the chance of three clubs simply being worse. As it stands, only Crystal Palace have collected fewer points than the Red Devils, although the newly promoted duo of Ipswich Town and Coventry City are also expected to finish below United, along with a Sunderland side struggling to juggle their new European commitments.

Remarkably, a Hull City side which finished sixth in last season’s EFL Championship is given significantly better odds of surviving the Premier League than this iteration of Manchester United.

REACTION TO MAN UTD'S HEAVY DEFEAT IN FIRST POCHETTINO GAME

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Winner

Noni Madueke is thriving for Arsenal. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Team Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 81.31 77.61% 2. Man City 68.29 9.46% 3. Brighton 65.72 5.61% 4. Liverpool 65.51 4.83% 5. Bournemouth 59.10 1.15%

Liverpool may have put Manchester United to the sword, a feat that would once have defined that season’s most serious title contenders, but Andoni Iraola’s side remain outsiders in the conversation for top spot.

Arsenal, a second-half wobble against Newcastle United notwithstanding, are billed as the runaway favorites. Manchester City’s sustained dip in recent weeks—before what many expect to be a far more permanent punishment from the independent commission—has emboldened Arsenal’s title defense, while even Brighton & Hove Albion are slipping.

For all the eye-catching results the Seagulls have accrued this season before the unexpected setback against Hull on Sunday, it is Bournemouth who have been putting together even better numbers.

Marco Rose’s south coast outfit started the season slowly from a purely results perspective but—one drubbing against Chelsea aside—have consistently been creating better chances than the ones they limit their rivals to. In fact, the Cherries boast the third-best expected goal (xG) difference in the entire division and are now reaping the rewards of those firm foundations with a run of nine successive wins across all competitions.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Predicted Position / Team Predicted Points Qualification Chances 1. Arsenal 81.31 98.67% 2. Man City 68.29 74.68% 3. Brighton 65.72 65.09% 4. Liverpool 65.51 63.32% 5. Bournemouth 59.10 29.11% 6. Leeds 54.71 14.14% 7. Chelsea 53.66 10.62% 8. Brentford 53.33 10.63% 9. Aston Villa 53.29 10.05% 10. Everton 52.78 9.42% 11. Tottenham 51.18 6.74% 12. Newcastle 48.35 3.35%

While focus is naturally diverted toward either end of the table, the race for Champions League qualification could soon become an intriguing subplot to follow this season. With Manchester City almost certain to be forcibly removed from the conversation—and England favorites to once again attain five qualification slots—there will likely be two spots up for grabs to go alongside Arsenal, Brighton and Liverpool.

Bournemouth would be one of the leading contenders for those vacant positions but the race below the Cherries is fierce. Everyone from Leeds United—a club whose manager Daniel Farke was facing criticism from fans earlier this same month—to a rejuventated Tottenham Hotspur cannot yet be ruled out of contention.

Champions League qualification was a prequisite of Xabi Alonso’s appointment at Chelsea over the summer, with faint title aspirations a potential bonus. Yet, the Blues have lost three of their last four league games, the only exception being the ultimate gimmee of a home fixture against Manchester United. The pressure hasn’t yet cranked beyond boiling point but concerns will only grow if Alonso can’t find a way of solidifying a team he freely describes as “fragile.”