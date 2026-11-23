It might only be November, but Mauricio Pochettino admitted a relegation battle is the current “reality” of Manchester United, who only have eight points through 11 league matches so far this season.

Pochettino’s tenure with the Red Devils got off to a nightmare start on Sunday at Anfield. After going down to 10 men following Leny Yoro’s red card in the eighth minute, United suffered a dreadful 4–0 defeat to Liverpool that had club icon Gary Neville literally slapping himself after the final whistle.

The 20-time English champions remain 19th in the standings, with just a one-point buffer between themselves and Crystal Palace at the bottom of the table. Under previous manager Michael Carrick, United won just one league game—and things started out awfully similar with Pochettino on the touchline.

It’s the Red Devils’ worst start to a season in the Premier League era, and their new boss is not shying away from the harsh reality of the situation.

“Relegation battle? That is our reality, no? We are there,” Pochettino told Viaplay on Sunday. “We need to win games.”

2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle As It Stands

Place Club Points 15th Fulham 11 16th Ipswich Town 11 17th Nottingham Forest 9 18th Sunderland 9 19th Manchester United 8 20th Crystal Palace 7

REACTION TO MAN UTD’S DEFEAT IN POCHETTINO’S DEBUT

Pochettino’s Dressing Room Message After Anfield Defeat

Mauricio Pochettino (center) tried to uplight his players after Sunday’s defeat. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

United will have to quickly turn the page from Sunday’s brutal defeat. The Red Devils are headed to Lisbon, where they will take on Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But washing away the result at Anfield will not be easy for the players or their manager. “So painful, so disappointed,” Pochettino told Sky Sports after his United debut.

“Now, we can talk and we can explain everything but the damage is done. It’s so painful. The players are so … they are feeling the pain of this situation. I told them they need to be calm.

“It’s a completely unfair situation that happened and we need to accept that reality. We need to increase our focus, our concentration and try to make better decisions on the field and be much better. We need to be critical of ourselves but, at the same time, there were some situations in the game that we were not happy [about].”

Pochettino previously spoke out against Yoro’s red card, as did club captain Bruno Fernandes. But focusing too much on the decision will do the Red Devils no favors; they should only be thinking of a redemptive performance on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on Pochettino’s defense. United’s backline has now conceded 34 goals this season, the most of any team across Europe’s top five leagues. Until reinforcements come this winter, Harry Maguire and Co. desperately need to hunker down and plug the holes in the team’s porous defense—or else risk more humiliation.