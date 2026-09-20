Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Table After Man City Punish Arsenal Stumble

Ahead of the new season, Mikel Arteta was asked about Arsenal’s chances of defending their Premier League title. “Our friend is not here today with a supercomputer,” he cackled in an attempt to avoid the question. Well, the supercomputer is here now.

Five games into the campaign and Arsenal are once again competing with Manchester City at the division’s summit. However, the Gunners were the first of the pair to sully their perfect record, putting in a disastrous display against Brighton & Hove Albion in the last fixture before September’s international break.

Manchester City responded by coming out on the right side of an eight-goal romp with Sunderland to claim top spot with an unrivaled 15 points.

“I’m sure we’re going to be very close and then the destiny will decide what happens,” Arteta predicted. Opta’s statistical model has run 10,000 simulations of the season’s remaining fixtures to put a cold, hard number on that inkling offered up by Arsenal’s manager.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Winner

Arsenal started the season by beating Manchester City. | Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 12 76.06 43.52% 2. Man City 15 75.64 40.96% 3. Liverpool 9 61.09 4.44% 4. Brighton 10 60.44 3.90% 5. Chelsea 7 54.43 1.03%

Heading into the new campaign, Opta gave Manchester City just a 19.6% chance of winning the title in Enzo Maresca’s first season. That appeared to be a generous proportion after City’s limp showing in defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield, yet last term’s much-changed runners-up have made a faultless start to the new campaign, doubling their odds of success in the process.

It’s not been an entirely serene waltz to a perfect 15 points—Bournemouth, Coventry and Sunderland have all strongly tested City’s resolve. Yet, when you have a team bookended by the brilliance of the world’s best goalkeeper and the sport’s most ruthless striker, most matches will end with a celebration.

Arsenal had been similarly imperious until a deeply concerning 3–0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, who remarkably rank as one of the four top contenders to win the Premier League title. The Seagulls, however, have been here before. Given the financial limitations they are working under, few could begrudge Fabian Hürzeler’s side slipping toward a familiar festive fall-off.

Liverpool’s extravagant backing has only entitled Andoni Iraola’s side to a 4.44% chance of winning the league. That is at least more than Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea can warrant after an oddly muddled opening handful of fixtures.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Alexander Isak scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Qualification Chances 1. Arsenal 12 76.06 91.02% 2. Man City 15 75.64 89.73% 3. Liverpool 9 61.09 41.58% 4. Brighton 10 60.44 40.31% 5. Chelsea 7 54.43 18.20% 6. Brentford 9 54.02 17.57% 7. Man Utd 5 53.62 16.98% 8. Everton 9 53.32 16.31% 9. Newcastle 8 53.08 14.22% 10. Leeds 9 52.51 14.02% 11. Aston Villa 4 52.20 13.03%

The race for European qualification was one of the most enduring and entertaining sub-plots last season. It went down to the final day and Brentford only missed out by virtue of a marginally inferior goal difference. The Bees could yet make their way onto the continent this season, stringing together the kind of form which has, remarkably, given them a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League than Manchester United.

Michael Carrick’s middling outfit are deemed to have marginally better odds of finishing third (5.87%) than ending the season in the bottom three (5.59%). United aren’t the only slow starters whose aspirations of the European elite remain in tact, although Aston Villa will also have to dramatically improve if they are to return to the Champions League once again under Unai Emery.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle

Tottenham’s misery knows no bounds. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Predicted Position / Club Actual Points Predicted Points Relegation Chances 12. Bournemouth 3 47.68 15.55% 13. Hull 8 46.00 19.99% 14. Nottingham Forest 5 45.27 22.60% 15. Sunderland 4 44.36 25.02% 16. Ipswich 6 43.80 27.75% 17. Crystal Palace 4 43.45 28.64% 18. Tottenham 2 43.02 30.03% 19. Fulham 2 39.74 42.39% 20. Coventry 3 39.45 45.30%

As the Premier League shutters its windows for the first, elongated international break of the season, Tottenham Hotspur remarkably find themselves at the foot of the table. Spurs, who accounted for the second-largest net spend in the division this summer, are relegated in more than 30% of Opta’s simulations.

This is a staggering state of affairs for a club which, at last count, boasted the ninth largest revenue in the entire sport. No wonder Roberto De Zerbi is “very disappointed, very sad, very frustrated.”

The mood was a lot brighter at Coventry City after they collected their first Premier League win in 25 years under Frank Lampard. That it came after four straight defeats to start the season may be the most salient fact.

Fulham, despite holding Manchester United to a draw, remain the favorites to join Spurs and Coventry. Álvaro Arbeloa has constructed a Real Madrid crèche in west London which can’t seem to attack and defend in the same game.