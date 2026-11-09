Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Table After Man Utd Fall Into Relegation Zone

“It doesn’t matter, the table,” Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso insisted heading into the second international break of the season. Many of his Premier League counterparts with far fewer points may heartily agree.

When to look at the top-flight table without the sort of scorn saved for an Uber driver’s conspiracy theories is a matter of taste. Some like to wait until Christmas, while former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole always claimed: “The season doesn’t get started until Easter.”

For those unwilling to wait until April, Opta’s supercomputer offers a statistically informed insight into how the table could look once everyone has accepted its validity by the end of May. Unfortunately for Cole’s former employers, the season may be over by Easter.

Supercomputer Predicts Man Utd’s Chances of Relegation

It’s not looking great for Man Utd. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Predicted Position Team Predicted Points Relegation Chances 12. Newcastle 47.35 12.50% 13. Man Utd 44.26 21.58% 14. Nottingham Forest 43.54 24.50% 15. Fulham 43.06 25.71% 16. Ipswich 42.63 28.44% 17. Hull 41.76 31.54% 18. Sunderland 40.36 39.89% 19. Coventry 39.82 41.84% 20. Crystal Palace 38.54 49.52%

“We’re in November,” Michael Carrick was keen to remind everyone after Manchester United’s position in the relegation zone was confirmed with a 4–4 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. While the Red Devils boss has correctly identified his spot on the calendar, the fact that United are 18th at this stage of the season is damning enough.

This is a historically poor run of form for the club. Thanks to the November international break, United will spend a minimum of 15 days in the relegation zone, the club’s longest stretch since the autumn of 1986. No team has gone from finishing in the top three to winning just one of their first 10 league games since Arsenal 73 years ago.

In more than one-fifth of Opta’s 10,000 of simulations, this ruinous iteration of Manchester United get relegated for the first time in half a century. Rather than rely upon their own quality, United can take some comfort from the quantity of teams considered worse than them—even if it is a dwindling list.

As Manchester City discovered, Nottingham Forest appear to have finally shaken off the finishing woes which disguised their strong underlying numbers. Fulham, unbeaten in four, are also on the up while all three newly promoted clubs currently find themselves above United in the actual league table.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Winner

Sliding into the break top 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/poxNkmoGjL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 8, 2026

Predicted Position Team Predicted Points Title Chances 1. Arsenal 82.29 74.61% 2. Man City 70.85 14.00% 3. Brighton 67.82 7.51% 4. Liverpool 63.03 2.19% 5. Chelsea 58.20 0.61%

Remarkably, Opta consider Manchester United’s chances of a first relegation since 1974 to be better than any other club’s aspirations of wrestling the Premier League title off Arsenal.

The defending champions’ closest challengers are, for the time being, Manchester City. Yet, three straight defeats has seriously dented Enzo Maresca’s upward charge. The impending points deduction which very well may come the club’s way will prove even more destructive.

Aside from City and their asterisk, it’s Brighton & Hove Albion who are considered next in line for the crown. Fabian Hürzeler’s upstarts proved their credentials with a thumping victory over Arsenal earlier this season and have added the scalp of City to their pile over the subsequent weeks.

“We are not in a title race,” Brighton’s ageless wonder Pascal Groß claimed despite helping his side move into second place. “You see the Premier League, the margins, you look at the results—we are not getting carried away yet.” A look at Opta’s odds would justify that stance.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Alexander Isak has been in the goals this season. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Predicted Position Team Predicted Points Qualification Chances 1. Arsenal 82.29 98.78% 2. Man City 70.85 82.92% 3. Brighton 67.82 72.75% 4. Liverpool 63.03 48.58% 5. Chelsea 58.20 26.00% 6. Bournemouth 56.54 19.85% 7. Aston Villa 54.44 13.43% 8. Everton 53.65 11.12% 9. Brentford 51.98 8.02% 10. Leeds 50.14 5.51% 11. Tottenham 50.03 5.44%

If Brighton are unconvinced about their title challenge, a first-ever Champions League qualification surely has to be considered a realistic goal. The Seagulls are considered far more likely qualifiers than even Liverpool, who would still expect to climb into the top five despite Andoni Iraola’s teething issues.

Xabi Alonso will have the same target as his former youth team colleague, although Chelsea’s chronic reliance upon João Pedro for any attacking invention will be a concern going forward.

If City have the book thrown at them by the Premier League and five teams once again qualify for Europe’s premier club competition, that leaves one spot invitingly up for grabs alongside the likely quartet of Arsenal, Brighton, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Bournemouth and Aston Villa have their current European commitments to juggle while anything above a mid-table finish for this threadbare version of Everton would be a minor miracle from David Moyes. Brentford have never qualified for any form of continental competition but, in this most unpredictable of Premier League seasons, nothing can be ruled out just yet.