The Surprising Record Real Madrid Has Broken at 2026 World Cup

The red-hot form of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham has propelled Real Madrid to a World Cup record this summer as the club with the most goals at a single World Cup.

Mbappé is the tournament’s joint-top scorer with eight goals in just six games, adding to his tally this week with the opener in France’s 2–0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco. Bellingham, meanwhile, became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score two goals in back-to-back games in the knockout stages of a World Cup, with his match-winning brace against Norway.

The superstar pair have 14 goals between them so far this summer, but are not the only Real Madrid men among the goals.

Vinícius Jr bagged four before Brazil’s round of 16 elimination, while Arda Güler scored once or Türkiye during the group stages, taking Real Madrid’s overall total to 19 goals—a new tournament record.

That tally, achieved with Bellingham’s Saturday evening double, surpasses those of Honvéd (1954), Bayern Munch (2014) and Paris Saint-Germain (2022) whose players goals all totalled 18.

Clubs That Have Contributed the Most Goals in a World Cup Tournament

Club World Cup Number of Goals Scored Real Madrid 2026 19* Bayern Munich 2014 18 Honvéd 1954 18 Paris Saint-Germain 2022 18 Stade de Reims 1958 17 Barcelona 1994 16 Benfica 1966 16

*As of the end of the quarterfinals.

With the semifinals, third-place playoff and final still to play, it’s a World Cup record Real Madrid could yet extend.

Can Real Madrid Stars Keep Form Going Next Season?

Kylian Mbappé is unplayable right now. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

After a disappointing domestic campaign, it seems as though Real Madrid’s big hitters have turned up at the World Cup with a point to prove.

Mbappé may have continued the kind of goalscoring form that saw him net 42 times in 44 games for Madrid in 2025–26, but it is undeniable that the forward looks freer and less inhibited in the blue of France.

The 27-year-old could yet overtake Lionel Messi as the leading scorer in World Cup history. He currently trails the Argentina captain 21 to 20.

Mbappé, who survived a fitness scare and is set to face Spain in the semifinal on Tuesday, will be a key player for José Mourinho’s new-look Madrid side when he returns for preseason after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Speaking to Vanity Fair this month, Mourinho promised: “The only thing I can say about Kylian Mbappé is that he is a phenomenal player, and I am going to try to help him become even better.”

Madrid fans will also hope that Bellingham can keep the good vibes going into next season, with his box-crashing form and big-game aura for England reminiscent of his finest club performances during the 2023–24 season, during which he scored 23 times in all competitions.

Speaking after the quarterfinal, Erling Haaland described both England and Madrid as “lucky” to have Bellingham.

While the duo has dominated in North America, the positivity doesn’t stop with Mbappé and Bellingham. New signing Marc Cucurella has proved an essential cog in a Spain team that has conceded just once all tournament, while Vinícius Jr was a rare bright spark for Brazil before its exit.

With locker-room morale an issue at the end of last season, Mourinho will surely be delighted to see his stars shining in North America—that is despite previously joking that he wanted all his players to be eliminated from the tournament as soon as possible.

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