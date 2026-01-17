Ten Permanent Managers Man Utd Could Target in Summer

Manchester United are preparing for another regenerative summer as they search far and wide for Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor.

Michael Carrick has been appointed as a stopgap solution until the end of the current campaign, drafted to help steady the ship and keep the Red Devils afloat, but, barring an astonishing upturn under the former Middlesbrough coach, there will be another new resident in the Old Trafford dugout come the beginning of next season.

An absolutely critical appointment for both United’s short-term and long-term future, it’s critical they avoid trudging the well-trodden path that has led them into the mire. Thankfully, there is no shortage of talented managers on the market, as well as an array of high-profile names who could soon become available.

Here are 10 managers that United could target this summer.

Xabi Alonso

A former Liverpool star in the Old Trafford dugout? | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso’s tumultuous eight months at Real Madrid shouldn’t dissuade United from approaching the Spaniard this summer, nor should his connections with Liverpool. One of the most promising up-and-comers around, his domestic double with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023–24 ensures his stock hasn’t fallen too far despite his recent Madrid exit.

Renowned for instilling a clear attack-minded, possession-based philosophy, the 44-year-old has a proven track record of performing above his station, and he even departed the Santiago Bernabéu with a 71% win ratio. United would be remiss not to consider Alonso.

Whether Alonso would be intrigued by the position is another question, especially considering he spent five years as a Liverpool player, but United should add him to their wishlist regardless.

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of Premier League experience. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Having come unstuck banking on relatively inexperienced coaches in Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, there could be the temptation to move to the other end of the spectrum. Few managers boast more knowhow and beefier trophy cabinets than Carlo Ancelotti, whose pragmatism could provide relief for United supporters tired of philosophical jargon.

Of course, Ancelotti is currently in work having left Madrid at the end of last season, with the Italian’s sole focus on leading Brazil to 2026 World Cup glory in North America. However, there are no guarantees that he sticks around after the tournament, especially if the Seleção suffer an early exit.

Ancelotti is coolness personified, something United desperately need from their next manager, and has achieved success with every previous employer. He has plenty of Premier League experience, too.

Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea exit came as a shock. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Another recent addition to the free agent list is Enzo Maresca. Having surprisingly parted ways with Chelsea at the beginning of the year, the Italian finds himself on the job hunt once again and he’s unlikely to be short of suitors come the end of the campaign.

Maresca was harshly treated in difficult circumstances at Chelsea. The 45-year-old’s measured approach did not produce scintillating football but it was largely effective with one of the youngest squads in European football. Winning the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup was evidently not enough.

Tipped as a potential Pep Guardiola successor at Manchester City, Maresca might hold out for a move to the Etihad Stadium, with a stint at United likely jeopardising any return to the blue side of Manchester. Still, much like Alonso, he could be on the United shortlist.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with Man Utd previously. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

One of several potential United targets currently in international management, Thomas Tuchel is not on the market as things stand. The German will lead England into the summer’s World Cup and expectations are high after an impressive first year as Three Lions manager.

However, much like Ancelotti, the 52-year-old’s contract expires after the tournament and there are no assurances that he’ll continue at the helm. Tuchel’s future not only depends on England’s performance in North America, but also his willingness to continue with the Three Lions.

Tuchel’s outspoken nature and tactical pragmatism might not make him the most desirable candidate for United’s hierarchy, but his experience and trophy cabinet speaks for itself. He’s been under consideration at Old Trafford before and could re-emerge as a candidate this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino

Could United finally land Mauricio Pochettino? | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

United have long admired Mauricio Pochettino and their paths could finally cross this summer. It’s believed the Red Devils are willing to wait until after the World Cup to name their next permanent manager, by which Pochettino could have abandoned the USMNT.

There remain question marks over the former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager, who has an alarmingly sparse trophy cabinet, and his recent struggles at Stamford Bridge have affected his reputation.

Pochettino’s man-management skills and affable demeanour could well bump him up United’s shortlist, while his willingness to promote the development of young talent will also earn him bonus points.

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has been away from club football for some time. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Our final international manager in the frame is Julian Nagelsmann, the current Germany head coach. The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager is committed to Die Mannschaft until after Euro 2028, but any underperformance at this summer’s World Cup could prompt a change.

Nagelsmann has been out of the club management game for some time. By the time the summer rolls around, it will have been three years since he was dismissed as Bayern boss. However, the 38-year-old cannot be ignored.

The German’s high intensity approach and tactical flexibility make him an intriguing option and suggest he would thrive in the Premier League. He remains one of the game’s most exciting coaches.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has been out of work for a lengthy period. | Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

Nagelsmann has been away from the club management scene for a lengthy spell, but his absence pales in comparison to that of Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman hasn’t been employed in any role since leaving Madrid in May 2021 and has ruled himself out of consideration for every top job that has arisen subsequently.

Believed to be holding out for the France national team job, Zidane would be an unlikely successor to Amorim, with lingering doubts over his tactical intelligence. Despite being a three-time Champions League-winning manager, there have always been accusations that the wealth of talent at his disposal was more significant to those triumphs than his coaching methods.

Still, expect Zidane’s name to be floated this summer, even if it appears an improbable and risky appointment.

Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner is leaving Crystal Palace. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Oliver Glasner’s recent announcement that he will be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season has only intensified links with the United post. The Austrian coach has dazzled since arriving in English football having already guided Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory, naturally putting him on the radar of Europe’s giants.

Glasner is wedded to the 3-4-2-1 formation that United fans loathed so much under Amorim, albeit he was far more successful in implementing it with last season’s FA Cup winners, and that could dissuade the Red Devils.

The 51-year-old is also untested at a truly enormous football club, as were the likes of David Moyes, Ten Hag and Amorim in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and would prove a gamble in the dugout.

Unai Emery

Unai Emery continues to astonish with Aston Villa. | Aston Villa/Getty Images

Few managers have earned more appreciation over the last few years than Unai Emery, who has masterminded an astonishing turnaround at Aston Villa. Succeeding Steven Gerrard in the dugout, the Spaniard has transformed the Villans into one of England’s best teams and has even secured a long-awaited return to European football for the club.

Tactically, Emery is superb, knowing exactly when to tighten things up and when to release the handbrake, and he’s been crucial in the development of stars like Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Boubacar Kamara and Ezri Konsa. Emery would quickly whip United into shape and will undoubtedly have learned lessons from unconvincing spells at Arsenal and PSG.

Why would he leave all he’s built at Villa for United’s poisoned chalice? Well, that’s a question worth asking.

Xavi Hernández

Xavi Hernández is searching for his next project. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The come-and-get-me pleas of Xavi Hernández have been loud. “I’d love to work in the Premier League because I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result,” the former Barcelona manager revealed last May.

The Spaniard has been out of management since being dismissed by Barça nearly two years ago and appears ready to make his return to the dugout. While his time in the hot seat with La Blaugrana was not without difficulties, he did guide the club to the La Liga title and impressed with his development of academy talent.

Xavi would certainly be a glamorous appointment despite not have a deep reserve of experience, but he’s unproven in the Premier League and is still learning to speak English. It would be another risky pick.

