Marc-Andre ter Stegen Makes Final Decision on Barcelona Future—Report

Marc-André ter Stegen is on the verge of leaving Barcelona after the player reportedly gave the green light for his loan move to Girona to move forward.

Reports from Spain indicate only a few details need to be ironed out before both clubs and Ter Stegen reach a total agreement for the goalkeeper to join the Catalan outfit on loan for the rest of the season.

Negotiations between Barcelona and Girona are now centered on the parameters of the loan, specifically regarding the player’s salary. The defending Spanish champions must cover a large chunk of the German’s salary, given Girona could only cover around 10 to 20% without infringing financial fair play rules, per MARCA.

Fully recovered from a back injury that required surgery, Ter Stegen made his season debut in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey win over Guadalajara on Dec. 16. Yet Joan García then took over the starting duties in the competition, starring in Barcelona’s victory vs. Racing Santander on Thursday.

Ter Stegen, who desperately needs to play if he wants to be Germany’s starter at the 2026 World Cup, reportedly made up his mind to leave Barça after getting snubbed in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

When Ter Stegen Could Join Girona

Marc-André ter stegen will vacate the captain’s armband. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The idea within Girona is to finalize Ter Stegen’s loan so that the German can be available for selection when they host Getafe in La Liga on Jan. 26. With all parties on the same page, the agreement could be reached early next week.

Ter Stegen will get the opportunity to play every week from now until season’s end to achieve his World Cup mission, so long as he stays healthy. Then, another chapter of the saga will begin in the summer when he returns to Barcelona, where he has a contract valid until 2028.

Flick made it abundantly clear that if healthy and fresh, García could potentially play all of Barcelona’s remaining games this term. It’s clear the situation won’t change for 2026–27, so Ter Stegen will likely be searching for a permanent move away from the club during the summer.

Ter Stegen has played 423 games for the Spanish giants since he joined in the summer of 2014, winning 20 major trophies, including the club’s most recent Champions League triumph. He’s the longest tenured player in the current roster and inherited the captain’s armband upon Sergi Roberto’s departure from the club after the 2023–24 season.

