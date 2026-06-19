The 25 Most Expensive Premier League Transfers Ever When Adjusted for Inflation

The lavish spending of Premier League clubs since the competition’s inception has been underscored by recent data, which has revealed the competition’s most expensive signings when adjusted for inflation.

England’s top flight is renowned for being the financial powerhouse of the modern game, but even its early years were characterized by eye-watering transfer fees relative to the era.

Soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire has undergone the thankless task of working out the most costly transfers in Premier League history when measured for inflation, which is calculated by the increase in total revenue for the competition per season.

Based on his framework and calculations, only one of the 10 largest fees has been splashed over the past decade, with record Premier League-signing Alexander Isak only ranking 14th.

Here’s a full breakdown of the data.

25 Most Expensive Premier League Signings After Inflation

The Premier League’s record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, is its most expensive player after inflation. | Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Rank Player Season Club Joined Original Fee Inflated Fee 1. Alan Shearer 1996–97 Newcastle United £15 million £223.3 million ($297.9 million) 2. Rio Ferdinand 2002–03 Manchester United £33.3 million £187.1 million ($249.6 million) 3. Juan Sebastián Verón 2001–02 Manchester United £28.1 million £168.3 million ($224.6 million) 4. Stan Collymore 1995–96 Liverpool £8.5 million £166.6 million ($222.3 million) 5. Fernando Torres 2010–11 Chelsea £50 million £148.7 million ($198.4 million) 6. Dennis Bergkamp 1995–96 Arsenal £7.5 million £147 million ($196.1 million) 7. Andriy Shevchenko 2006–07 Chelsea £30.8 million £143.9 million ($192 million) 8. Dwight Yorke 1998–99 Manchester United £12.6 million £136.4 million ($182 million) 9. Paul Pogba 2016–17 Manchester United £89.3 million £133.4 million ($178 million) 10. Andy Cole 1994–95 Manchester United £7 million £132.5 million ($176.8 million) 11. Wayne Rooney 2004–05 Manchester United £25.6 million £132.2 million ($176.5 million) 12. Rio Ferdinand 2000–01 Leeds United £18 million £131.8 million ($175.9 million) 13. Jack Grealish 2021–22 Manchester City £100 million £125.1 million ($166.9 million) 14. Alexander Isak 2025–26 Liverpool £125 million £125 million ($166.8 million) 15. Didier Drogba 2004–05 Chelsea £24 million $123.9 million ($165.3 million) 16. Moisés Caicedo 2023–24 Chelsea £115 million $123.6 million ($164.9 million) 17. Romelu Lukaku 2021–22 Chelsea £97.5 million $122 million ($162.8 million) 18. Ángel Di María 2014–15 Manchester United £59.7 million £121.3 million ($161.9 million) 19. Enzo Fernández 2022–23 Chelsea £106.8 million £120.2 million ($160.4 million) 20. Michael Essien 2005–06 Chelsea £24.4 million £119.9 million ($160 million) 21. Les Ferdinand 1995–96 Newcastle United £6 million £117.6 million ($156.9 million) 22. Florian Wirtz 2025–26 Liverpool £116 million £116 million ($154.8 million) 23. Jaap Stam 1998–99 Manchester United £10.6 million £114.8 million ($153.2 million) 24. Robinho 2008–09 Manchester City £32.5 million £114.7 million ($153 million) 25. Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001–02 Manchester United £19 million £113.8 million ($151.8 million)

Manchester United, Chelsea Dominate Lucrative Deals

Rio Ferdinand (left) features twice in the top 25, while Wayne Rooney also makes the list. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

While the traditional English giants of the Premier League era dominate the 25 costliest transfers, it’s actually Newcastle United who have parted ways with the greatest individual transfer fee when adjusted for inflation. Their signing of the division’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer only set them back £15 million at the time, but that’s now the equivalent of £223.3 million ($297.9 million).

Rio Ferdinand ranks second on the list at a comparatively low £187.1 million ($249.6 million) after inflation following his move to Manchester United in 2002, but his previous transfer between West Ham United and Leeds United in 2000 also features as the 12th most expensive ever.

There are nine Man Utd signings on the list in total, Juan Sebastián Verón a surprise name at number three after his ultimately unsuccessful stint at Old Trafford.

Dwight Yorke, Paul Pogba, Andy Cole and Wayne Rooney feature from eight to 11th in that order, while Ángel Di Mariá, who struggled at United like compatriot Verón, appears at 18th following a failed move back in 2014 equivalent to £121.3 million ($161.9 million) after inflation. Jaap Stam and Ruud van Nistelrooy are lower down, the Dutch duo worth their weight in gold during the noughties.

Chelsea also have plenty of representation in the top 25, including Fernando Torres at number five following his then-record British transfer from Liverpool for £50 million in 2011, which is equivalent to £148.7 million ($198.4 million) after inflation. The Spaniard was not the only big-money striker purchase for the Blues, however, with Andriy Shevchenko, Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku all making the cut.

Chelsea have spent big on strikers in the Premier League era. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Michael Essien are all midfield Chelsea transfers that cost a fortune, but none of them surpass Torres. Ex-Liverpool forward Stan Collymore does, though, coming in at fourth on the list despite only moving for £8.5 million in 1995—now equivalent to £166.6 million $(222.3 million).

Record Premier League signing Alexander Isak, who joined the Reds last summer, is not even in the top half, but is slightly ahead of 22nd-placed clubmate Florian Wirtz—who was briefly Liverpool’s most expensive signing.

Dennis Bergkamp is the only Arsenal signing present and sits in sixth, while Manchester City’s only representatives are Jack Grealish and Robinho despite being notoriously big spenders.

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