The 25 Most Expensive Premier League Transfers Ever When Adjusted for Inflation
The lavish spending of Premier League clubs since the competition’s inception has been underscored by recent data, which has revealed the competition’s most expensive signings when adjusted for inflation.
England’s top flight is renowned for being the financial powerhouse of the modern game, but even its early years were characterized by eye-watering transfer fees relative to the era.
Soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire has undergone the thankless task of working out the most costly transfers in Premier League history when measured for inflation, which is calculated by the increase in total revenue for the competition per season.
Based on his framework and calculations, only one of the 10 largest fees has been splashed over the past decade, with record Premier League-signing Alexander Isak only ranking 14th.
Here’s a full breakdown of the data.
25 Most Expensive Premier League Signings After Inflation
Rank
Player
Season
Club Joined
Original Fee
Inflated Fee
1.
Alan Shearer
1996–97
Newcastle United
£15 million
£223.3 million ($297.9 million)
2.
Rio Ferdinand
2002–03
Manchester United
£33.3 million
£187.1 million ($249.6 million)
3.
Juan Sebastián Verón
2001–02
Manchester United
£28.1 million
£168.3 million ($224.6 million)
4.
Stan Collymore
1995–96
Liverpool
£8.5 million
£166.6 million ($222.3 million)
5.
Fernando Torres
2010–11
Chelsea
£50 million
£148.7 million ($198.4 million)
6.
Dennis Bergkamp
1995–96
Arsenal
£7.5 million
£147 million ($196.1 million)
7.
Andriy Shevchenko
2006–07
Chelsea
£30.8 million
£143.9 million ($192 million)
8.
Dwight Yorke
1998–99
Manchester United
£12.6 million
£136.4 million ($182 million)
9.
Paul Pogba
2016–17
Manchester United
£89.3 million
£133.4 million ($178 million)
10.
Andy Cole
1994–95
Manchester United
£7 million
£132.5 million ($176.8 million)
11.
Wayne Rooney
2004–05
Manchester United
£25.6 million
£132.2 million ($176.5 million)
12.
Rio Ferdinand
2000–01
Leeds United
£18 million
£131.8 million ($175.9 million)
13.
Jack Grealish
2021–22
Manchester City
£100 million
£125.1 million ($166.9 million)
14.
Alexander Isak
2025–26
Liverpool
£125 million
£125 million ($166.8 million)
15.
Didier Drogba
2004–05
Chelsea
£24 million
$123.9 million ($165.3 million)
16.
Moisés Caicedo
2023–24
Chelsea
£115 million
$123.6 million ($164.9 million)
17.
Romelu Lukaku
2021–22
Chelsea
£97.5 million
$122 million ($162.8 million)
18.
Ángel Di María
2014–15
Manchester United
£59.7 million
£121.3 million ($161.9 million)
19.
Enzo Fernández
2022–23
Chelsea
£106.8 million
£120.2 million ($160.4 million)
20.
Michael Essien
2005–06
Chelsea
£24.4 million
£119.9 million ($160 million)
21.
Les Ferdinand
1995–96
Newcastle United
£6 million
£117.6 million ($156.9 million)
22.
Florian Wirtz
2025–26
Liverpool
£116 million
£116 million ($154.8 million)
23.
Jaap Stam
1998–99
Manchester United
£10.6 million
£114.8 million ($153.2 million)
24.
Robinho
2008–09
Manchester City
£32.5 million
£114.7 million ($153 million)
25.
Ruud van Nistelrooy
2001–02
Manchester United
£19 million
£113.8 million ($151.8 million)
Manchester United, Chelsea Dominate Lucrative Deals
While the traditional English giants of the Premier League era dominate the 25 costliest transfers, it’s actually Newcastle United who have parted ways with the greatest individual transfer fee when adjusted for inflation. Their signing of the division’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer only set them back £15 million at the time, but that’s now the equivalent of £223.3 million ($297.9 million).
Rio Ferdinand ranks second on the list at a comparatively low £187.1 million ($249.6 million) after inflation following his move to Manchester United in 2002, but his previous transfer between West Ham United and Leeds United in 2000 also features as the 12th most expensive ever.
There are nine Man Utd signings on the list in total, Juan Sebastián Verón a surprise name at number three after his ultimately unsuccessful stint at Old Trafford.
Dwight Yorke, Paul Pogba, Andy Cole and Wayne Rooney feature from eight to 11th in that order, while Ángel Di Mariá, who struggled at United like compatriot Verón, appears at 18th following a failed move back in 2014 equivalent to £121.3 million ($161.9 million) after inflation. Jaap Stam and Ruud van Nistelrooy are lower down, the Dutch duo worth their weight in gold during the noughties.
Chelsea also have plenty of representation in the top 25, including Fernando Torres at number five following his then-record British transfer from Liverpool for £50 million in 2011, which is equivalent to £148.7 million ($198.4 million) after inflation. The Spaniard was not the only big-money striker purchase for the Blues, however, with Andriy Shevchenko, Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku all making the cut.
Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Michael Essien are all midfield Chelsea transfers that cost a fortune, but none of them surpass Torres. Ex-Liverpool forward Stan Collymore does, though, coming in at fourth on the list despite only moving for £8.5 million in 1995—now equivalent to £166.6 million $(222.3 million).
Record Premier League signing Alexander Isak, who joined the Reds last summer, is not even in the top half, but is slightly ahead of 22nd-placed clubmate Florian Wirtz—who was briefly Liverpool’s most expensive signing.
Dennis Bergkamp is the only Arsenal signing present and sits in sixth, while Manchester City’s only representatives are Jack Grealish and Robinho despite being notoriously big spenders.
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.