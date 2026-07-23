The Most Expensive Transfers in Premier League History

Exorbitant transfer fees and the Premier League have gone hand-in-hand since the competition’s inception in the early 1990s, but it’s over the past decade they have reached truly shocking levels.

It’s now a regular occurrence to see nine-figure sums bandied about, each transfer window bringing with it an abundance of eye-watering, record-breaking deals.

Naturally, the division’s traditional ‘Big Six’ are the main protagonists, boasting the financial resources to one-up each other every year as they vie for the leading superstars across world soccer.

With that in mind, here are the 10 biggest transfer fees (including add-ons) in Premier League history.

10. Romelu Lukaku—Inter to Chelsea (£97.5 Million/$135 Million)

Romelu Lukaku has commanded some seismic fees in his career. | Getty/Eddie Keogh

Chelsea first signed the precocious Romelu Lukaku in 2011 from Anderlecht, at which point he cost approximately a fifth of the fee splashed by the club a decade later when they re-signed him from Inter. During his time away from Stamford Bridge, he had also commanded mammoth fees at Everton and Manchester United.



But Chelsea would blow those sums out of the water when spending just under £100 million on his services in a deal which, like much of the Blues’ business in recent times, emphatically backfired.



Lukaku had been a relentless goalscorer for Inter en route to the Serie A title in 2020–21, but the towering Belgian failed to replicate such form for Chelsea the following term. He was given just one full season back in west London before being loaned out and eventually sold, during which his eight-goal tally in the Premier League was deemed wholly unacceptable.

9. Sandro Tonali—Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur (£100 Million/$133 Million)

Sandro Tonali is the most expensive Spurs player ever. | Tottenham Hotspur

Joining the Premier League’s £100 million club in July 2026, Sandro Tonali became Tottenham Hotspur’s record signing following a blockbuster switch from Newcastle United. It’s hardly surprising the Italian’s impressive displays at St James’ Park were eventually rewarded with a gargantuan transfer.



After returning from a 10-month gambling ban in August 2024, the midfielder was exceptional for the Magpies as they returned to the Champions League and ended an agonizing trophy drought with the Carabao Cup title.



Tonali’s technical class as a deep-lying midfielder shone through at Newcastle and it was only a matter of time before one of his suitors pulled the trigger, with the Italy international’s blend of defensive acumen and attacking endeavor making him a bona fide star.

8. Jack Grealish—Aston Villa to Manchester City (£100 Million/$139 Million)

Jack Grealish was the Premier League’s first £100 million player. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Jack Grealish has never quite reached the dazzlingly lofty heights expected of him following his £100 million move to Manchester City in 2021, but the cheeky English winger was still influential to the club’s incredible success in the second half of the Pep Guardiola era.



The Catalan coach was accused of shackling the former Aston Villa star, stealing the attacking freedom he was afforded with his boyhood club. Despite greater tactical demands in and out of possession at the Etihad Stadium, Grealish was still a handy provider, especially during the treble-winning 2022–23 campaign.



In his pomp, Grealish was one of soccer’s most joyous watches, waltzing in and out of opposition defenders with an infectious glee. The Premier League has seen few better dribblers than the England international, who often made opponents resort to scything him down in a desperate bid to thwart his progress.

7. Declan Rice—West Ham United to Arsenal (£105 Million/$138 Million)

Declan Rice has been excellent for the Gunners. | Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

There can be no debate over whether or not Declan Rice has fulfilled his potential and price tag at Arsenal. There were eyebrows raised when the midfielder signed for £105 million from West Ham United, but he’s been an undisputed success during the impressive ascent of Mikel Arteta’s side.



Having initially arrived as a defensive midfielder, Rice has been handed the freedom to operate as a box-to-boxer, allowing him to hurt enemies with his powerful driving runs, well-timed entrances into the penalty area and excellent deliveries.



Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the Premier League title was ended in 2025–26 and Rice was arguably the leading performer in a well-oiled machine, bossing midfield battles up and down the country with his indefatigability and quality on the ball.

6. Enzo Fernández—Benfica to Chelsea (£106 Million/$131 Million)

Enzo Fernández has not always lived up to his price tag. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández has not always been popular during his Chelsea stint—to put it mildly—but there have still been regular glimpses of the promise and talent that inspired his £106 million move from Benfica back in February 2023.



It’s been difficult for any of Chelsea’s stars to sparkle during a tumultuous period on and off the field, with Fernández often being forced to work with multiple managers per season. Unsurprisingly, that has resulted in inconsistencies within his game.



However, when at his all-action best, Fernández has been a standout performer for the Blues, ferocious out of possession and often providing clutch goals with his darts into the penalty area. There’s a world-class player in there somewhere.

5. Moisés Caicedo—Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea (£115 Million/$146 Million)

Moisés Caicedo overcame a tough first season to dazzle for the Blues. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea’s expensive midfield overhaul was complete with the signing of Moisés Caciedo just six months after Fernández’s arrival, with an even higher fee of £115 million (including add-ons) being spent on the defensive midfielder after an incredible 2022–23 term with Brighton & Hove Albion.



A difficult debut season with the Blues made many question such a colossal sum, but even toward the end of his first year Caicedo was starting to emulate the performances staged on the south coast.



Caicedo was then terrific in his second campaign with Chelsea and has now reclaimed his place as one of the Premier League’s leading midfielders, reading danger ever so well and managing to snuff it out more often than not as he patrols central areas with vim.

4. Elliot Anderson—Nottingham Forest to Manchester City (£116 Million/$155 Million)

Elliot Anderson was briefly the most expensive Englishman ever. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Newcastle United must regret selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for just £35 million in 2024. Fast forward two years and his value trebled, with Manchester City splashing a club-record sum of £116 million on his services.



Briefly the most expensive Englishman of all time, Anderson’s incredible ascent merits such a price tag. The England international’s ball-winning abilities and infinite engine were integral for Forest, with Man City not the only leading Premier League side taking notice of his consistently brilliant showings.



Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool had all shown interest, but it was City who won the race after financially outmuscling their competitors. They undoubtedly signed one of the best young midfielders in the world.

3. Florian Wirtz—Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool (£116 Million/$157 Million)

Florian Wirtz struggled in his debut season with Liverpool. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

When Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, he was the Premier League’s record signing. Their status as champions at the time helped them pull off such a coup, with the highly-rated attacking midfielder brushing aside interest from Man City and Bayern Munich to make the move to Anfield.



Wirtz was expected to instantly elevate Liverpool’s forward line, but the German playmaker seriously struggled during his debut season on Merseyside. It took him four months to open his account for the club and his slight frame meant he was often overpowered by defenses.



However, there were still some sightings of his genius. Wirtz delivered 15 goal involvements and a particularly fruitful spell at the start of 2026 offered hope for Liverpool supporters that he will make good on his potential.

2. Morgan Rogers—Aston Villa to Chelsea (£117 Million/$157 Million)

Morgan Rogers is Chelsea’s record transfer. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Anderson only enjoyed three weeks as the most expensive Englishman ever, with his international teammate Morgan Rogers soon surpassing his fee by just £1 million. The attacking midfielder also became Chelsea’s costliest signing in the process, leapfrogging Caicedo.



The Blues are no stranger to breaking their own transfer record in the BlueCo era and Rogers is another marker of the club’s ambition. Their willingness to spend vast amounts on the most exciting talents around knows no bounds.



Rogers was excellent for Villa prior to his Chelsea switch, enjoying two-and-a-half terrific years under the watchful eye of Unai Emery. Regular goals and assists were crucial to the Midlands club returning to the Champions League and competing with the world’s best teams.

1. Alexander Isak—Newcastle United to Liverpool (£125 Million/$168 Million)

Alexander Isak is the record Premier League signing. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool would somehow eclipse the £116 million spent on Wirtz during the 2025 summer window, upping that total to £125 million in their capture of Alexander Isak. A protracted transfer saga eventually broke Newcastle’s initial resistance, as well as the Premier League’s transfer record.



Isak had gone on strike to force his way to Merseyside, but that prolonged absence resulted in an alarmingly slow start to his Liverpool career. It took the Swede some time to reach match fitness, at which point a broken leg ruled him out for nearly four months of his debut season.



The striker struggled to gain any momentum down the stretch and must now justify his massive price tag in the coming seasons. Being the division’s most expensive transfer comes with heaps of pressure.

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