The Most Expensive Teenagers in Premier League History

If you can’t make them, buy them. That’s often been the motto of Premier League clubs, who have preferred to splash massive sums on teenage talent rather than produce it themselves.

England’s top-flight teams have never been shy in flexing financial muscle, especially over the past decade. That’s often resulted in the world’s most exciting youngsters playing in the Premier League.

Naturally, the traditional ‘Big Six’ have swept up emerging stars, but the most expensive deals have not been exclusively conducted by England’s behemoths.

Here are the costliest teenage transfers in Premier League history.

10 Most Expensive Teenagers in the Premier League

Ayyoub Bouaddi smashed the previous record. | Manchester City

Player Club Left Club Joined Fee Ayyoub Bouaddi Lille Manchester City £86 million ($117 million) Roméo Lavia Southampton Chelsea £58 million ($73.9 million) Leny Yoro Lille Manchester United £52 million ($67.6 million) Anthony Martial Monaco Manchester United £50.4 million ($77.1 million) Luka Vušković Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion £46 million ($62.5 million) Geovany Quenda Sporting CP Chelsea £40 million ($54.3 million) Jorrel Hato Ajax Chelsea £37 million ($53 million) Fábio Silva Porto Wolverhampton Wanderers £35.6 million ($47 million) Tyler Dibling Southampton Everton £35 million ($46.9 million) Archie Gray Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur £30 million ($37.8 million)

*Fees calculated by conversion rates at the time of transfer.

Unsurprisingly given the sheer volume of expensive transfers conducted during the 2026–27 summer transfer window, a new record fee was set when 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi was rewarded for his swift ascent at Lille and excellent World Cup with Morocco. Manchester City took the plunge on the teenager, splashing an eye-watering £86 million ($117 million) on his signature.

Their neigbors Manchester United have also turned to Ligue 1 for teenage reinforcements previously, with Leny Yoro, also signed from Lille, costing them £52 million ($67.6 million). That’s slightly higher than the total sum spent on Anthony Martial from Monaco back in 2015, which was ultimately £50.4 million ($77.1 million at the time) based on the conditional add-ons he actually achieved at Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Expectedly, Chelsea feature readily in the top 10, with Roméo Lavia’s £58 million ($73.9 million) move from Southampton back in 2023 ranking second. Recent recruits Geovany Quenda and Jorrel Hato are also present, while the omission of Estêvão is only down to the terms of his transfer from Palmeiras, which included an initial fee of £29 million ($37 million) that will potentially rise to £51.4 million ($78 million) with add-ons.

Geovany Quenda is one of Chelsea’s most expensive young recruits. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion’s £46 million ($62.5 million) deal for highly-rated center back Luka Vušković slots in at fifth place, while Wolverhampton Wanderers’ ultimately unsuccessful addition of Fábio Silva ranks eighth. Just below the Portuguese striker is Tyler Dibling, who joined Everton from Southampton in 2025.

Rounding out the top 10 is Archie Gray, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for approximately £30 million ($37.8 million) from Leeds United. The fee would have ranked higher had Joe Rodon not moved in the other direction as part of that deal.