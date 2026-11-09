Four Things We’ve Learned About Real Madrid Ahead of the November International Break

If José Mourinho was grading the season in chunks, he might give himself and his Real Madrid team an A+ for the period sandwiched between the two fall international breaks.

Los Blancos have recovered admirably from some early-season shakes to go on an eight-match winning run in all competitions since the Madrid derby. It’s the kind of form only bettered across Europes big leagues by Paris Saint-Germain and only matched by ... ahem, Bournemouth.

When Madrid re-group after the next round of UEFA Nations League matches and utterly essential friendlies, the next chunk of the season will be a crucial one. Mourinho’s men can’t afford to take their foot off the gas heading into the festive season as they look to prove this run is more than just a flash in the pan.

With Real Madrid in the ascendency, here are the key takeaways from the last month and a half.

Real Madrid Are Title Contenders

They’re back. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

It’s an obvious point to make, given they are only three points off the top and literally Real Madrid, but an important one nonetheless.

Heads were down after the Madrid derby, while an unstoppable-looking Barça built up a formidable lead. Ahead of the Clásico, there was the very real chance that Madrid would be nine points behind before Halloween—an unthinkably limp effort on Mourinho’s glorious return.

Instead, after winning at Camp Nou, Madrid have forced a title race into existence while proving Barcelona are, in fact, fallible.

There was even a point on Saturday where Los Blancos went top of La Liga—albeit only for a night, with Barça winning at Atleti the following day.

Much had been made over whether or not Mourinho still had it in him to helm a juggernaut like Madrid. Recent results seem to have reinvigorated the 63-year-old, who takes his life force from getting under the skin of his rivals.

Federico Valverde Is the Best Right Back

Valverde is thriving at right back. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

“I wasn’t born to play as a full-back,” Federico Valverde infamously told reporters ahead of a Champions League match away at Kairat last year.

One year on from that quote and the fallout that followed, the Uruguayan was restored to his least favorite position in the 4–1 win over Sevilla. Mourinho has not looked back since.

Valverde has started four of the last six matches in defense, impressing with his dynamism, solidity and attacking threat. His fine strike against Valencia on Saturday was his second goal in as many games.

With Mourinho clearly distrustful of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries—two specialist defenders who are far less keen on actual defending—Valverde’s conversion may end up being a permanent one.

Bernardo Silva Is Needed in Midfield

Silva brings the balance. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press Sports/Europa Press/Getty Images

Speaking after the Clásico, Mourinho admitted he would be looking for midfield combinations with complementary profiles rather than relying on a double pivot consisting of two similarly minded players. While he didn’t name Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde specifically, the implication was that we are unlikely to see that much-used but only intermittently successful midfield duo again.

Summer arrival Bernardo Silva impressed at the Camp Nou with his passing range and unflapability on and off the ball. The 32-year-old has started both La Liga games since, with Madrid’s engine room balance and control looking much improved as a result—albeit against weak opposition in Racing and Valencia.

While Silva is in pole position for the more creative role in Mourinho’s double pivot, the tactical change-up also bodes well for both Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Güler, who could also be deployed in the deep-lying position.

The Attack Is Better Without Vinícius Jr

No Vinícius, no problem. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press Sports/Europa Press/Getty Images

There’s no getting away from it. Vinícius Jr has been in wretched form and is no longer deserving of an automatic starting spot, despite his locker room status and mega-money contract extension.

Yan Diomande has made the most of his chances amid the Brazilian’s downfall, contributing seven goal involvements (four goals, three assists) in the last eight matches. Güler, meanwhile, continues to sparkle out on the right—no player has made more key passes in La Liga this season (42).

When Real Madrid return from the international break, Vinícius Jr will be available once again, with all four matches of his suspension in La Liga now served. Just how he works his way back into the team is another matter.