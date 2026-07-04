The Three Most Important USMNT Players for World Cup Round of 16 Clash With Belgium

The U.S. men’s national team is facing a momentous occasion as it prepares to take on Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday, following Independence Day weekend and the country’s 250th birthday.

After winning its first men’s World Cup knockout game since 2002 with a round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the USMNT takes on an aging European superpower in the round of 16, looking to advance to the quarterfinal for just the second time in history and the first since 2002.

While manager Mauricio Pochettino’s group is playing some of the best soccer the USMNT has ever played, there aren’t any tap-in moments at this point in the tournament. At the same time, the challenge of getting past Belgium becomes more difficult without star striker Folarin Balogun, who is suspended after picking up a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Without their star man, the USMNT will need to find goals elsewhere.

Here, Sports Illustrated looks at the three most important players for the USMNT as it faces the No. 9-ranked team in the world, which comes into the game on a high after defeating Senegal 3–2 in extra time, having trailed 2–0 in the 85th minute.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic didn’t have the most eventful day against Bosnia and Herzegovina. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Christian Pulisic played 88 minutes against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but offered very little on the ball and in attack. It was clear he was still feeling some discomfort after missing the Australia game and most of the Türkiye match due to a pre-existing injury, and while he was able to play, he wasn’t up to the level the USMNT needs him to be at. Against Belgium, and without Balogun, his attacking presence becomes critical.

The 27-year-old can look to how he delivered threatening balls into the opposition’s penalty area and cut inside on dribbles in a 4–1 win over Paraguay as a pathway to success. Yet, he could also find himself playing a role closer to that of a center forward, picking up some of the vacant space left without Balogun’s roaming presence.

Whichever way Pochettino opts to use his most talented player, the pressure to deliver will be intense and the Hershey, Pennsylvania, native might have to make multiple goal contributions—something he hasn’t done in a competitive fixture since a Dec. 8 brace against Torino with AC Milan.

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams will do battle with Kevin De Bruyne. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

A creative force on his day, Tyler Adams will have to step up his attacking presence against Belgium, while also going head-to-head with Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans, both of whom have found their form in the Red Devils’s final group stage win over New Zealand and the impressive late-game comeback against Senegal.

Used to De Bruyne’s level after battling him in four Premier League matches between Bournemouth and Manchester City over the years, Adams won’t feel much pressure and has shown the ability to slow a game down should things start to become chaotic.

After creating no chances against Bosnia and Herzegovina and chipping in with only two defensive contributions, the 27-year-old will have to be a more present difference-maker, especially given the lack of individual creation without Balogun and the skillful midfield threat Belgium poses.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman could have the toughest test of all. | Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images

While not directly impacted by Balogun’s red card, Alex Freeman will be pivotal in the biggest game of his young career. Adams gets to battle with an aging star like De Bruyne in midfield, but Freeman will go toe-to-toe with Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku, who has been in exceptional form since becoming a father for the first time mid-tournament.

Doku’s tenacity down the wing will test Freeman stride-for-stride in pace, while the physicality will also brew a key battle. At the same time, Doku’s ability to cut inside at top speed offers a different challenge from the ones Freeman has faced in the World Cup to this point.

Despite playing only 56 minutes in the round of 32, Doku had four touches in the attacking penalty area and created two chances, while also opening up space for underlapping runs from left back Maxim De Cuyper, all of which could prove challenging for Freeman.

Luckily for the former Orlando City man, Sergiño Dest’s presence as a right midfielder should ease some of the pressure, even as plenty of defensive responsibilities are still expected to be among his tasks.

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