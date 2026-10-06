Tim Ream’s Important Role in the Growth of American Soccer

The Major League Soccer that Tim Ream left in 2011 to pursue a career in Europe and the one he returned to 13 years later could not have been more different, and neither could he.

“When I left, there were [18] teams,” the 39-year-old Charlotte FC center back tells Sports Illustrated. “When I come back, there’s 30. It has almost doubled in size. Incredible talent throughout the league, coaching, development, everything has just grown so much, and I have as well.”

Ream was a fresh-faced college graduate out of Saint Louis University when he was drafted by Red Bull New York in 2010, back before the existence of any advanced MLS youth pipeline and when college soccer was the primary avenue to keep playing.

Over a decade later, the now former U.S. men’s national team captain and World Cup star was back, having competed at the sport’s highest levels and having laid the foundation of American soccer for generations to come.

Ream’s Early MLS Career

A young Tim Ream joined Red Bull New York in 2010. | Ira Black/Corbis/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Ream to get his footing in MLS.

“When you leave college and get drafted into the MLS, it’s the first step in making a dream come true,” Ream remarks. “As a kid, I dreamed of being a professional soccer player, and that was the first step, and going to a place like New York, it’s like, ‘Wow, this is a little bit daunting.”

If Ream was nervous, it didn’t show. The 24-year-old played every minute of the Red Bulls’ 30 regular season matches his rookie year, leading the team to a club-record 13 shutouts and the top of the Eastern Conference. As a result, he was a finalist for MLS Rookie of the Year. The following season—to be his last in New York, he was once again a constant on the backline, making 28 starts and named to the 2011 MLS All-Star team.

While Ream adjusted seamlessly to the professional game physically, he had a lot to learn about the mental battle and the demands of competing at the highest levels. He discovered that after tough performances, he was presented with just two choices: “You either confront the tough moments head on or you shy away from them and recoil and try to avoid them ... If you confront them, you become a better person and a better player for it.”

Ream was immediately an impact player. | Mike Stobe/Getty Images/New York Red Bulls

Ream credits the Red Bulls’ seasoned veterans, especially former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry who was at the club from 2010 to 2014, for helping him navigate those early moments of his career.

“I played with some unbelievable players, some legends of the game, and being able to learn off of all those guys was one of the biggest and most important times of my early career,” Ream says.

“I paid attention to what guys like Thierry Henry were doing, not just on the field but off the field. How professional they were, how they interacted with everybody, from staff to players to media to fans.”

“It was just the way they carried themselves,” he recalls. “They were confident, but they were also humble ... The Thierry Henrys, the Juan Pablo Ángels, these guys have played in some of the biggest clubs and leagues in the world. Just how much and how hard they worked was an eye-opener for me but a realization of what it takes to compete at that level.”

Ream’s European Stint

Ream played for Fulham for nearly a decade. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Those legends of the game ultimately helped Ream make it at the top level.

After two prolific seasons with the Red Bulls, Europe came calling. He transferred to then-English Premier League side Bolton Wanderers at the beginning of 2012, admitting at the time that it was “a hard decision” to leave his MLS community for the Greater Manchester team.

“When you make a move like I did, you do it because you want to challenge yourself, you want to push yourself,” Ream explains. “You learn a lot more about yourself in those challenges, in the hard moments, in the quiet moments that people aren’t seeing.”

After three seasons with Bolton in the EFL Championship, Ream joined Fulham, where he spent the bulk of his club career (2015–2024) and quickly became a local legend. As a mainstay on the Cottagers’ backline, he amassed 312 appearances across nine seasons and helped secure promotion to the Premier League on three occasions (2018, 2020, 2022).

The longevity the man-bun-clad center back had in England proved integral in forging the path for other American players to the European game. Ream joined the likes of legends Brad Friedel (450 Premier League appearances), Tim Howard (399 Premier League) and Clint Dempsey (218 Premier League) as one of the USMNT stars with the most appearances and time spent at soccer’s highest levels overseas.

It is now a path frequently trodden by Americans, seeing current USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards and Weston McKennie, among others, enjoy successful stints across the Atlantic Ocean.

Ream’s Return to MLS

Ream returned to MLS in 2024. | David Jensen/Getty Images

But for Ream, coming back to MLS was inevitable.

“It was just a natural feeling,” he admits. “... It just felt right to come back here and experience what is realistically, for me, a new league.”

Ream was a blockbuster signing for Charlotte FC in 2024, immediately becoming a constant on their backline and the face of a new team that had only begun competing in the league just two years prior. He has since made 56 regular season appearances with the North Carolina side, starting in 53 of them.

This season, he has lifted Charlotte to fourth in the Eastern Conference, losing just once in the past nine matches and sitting only three points behind third-place Inter Miami. Ream earned 2026 MLS All-Star honors for his contributions, his first nod since 2011.

After spending his time growing the American game overseas, he now gets to relish the immense growth MLS has made on home soil in his absence. It is a continued rise that he now gets to play an active role in.

“What excites me the most is how passionate, how connected, how much energy there is in all the stadiums that we play in,” Ream exclaims. “When I left, you had that in some markets. You didn’t have it in all the markets, and now everywhere we go, you feel that energy and that excitement for the game.”

He adds: “It’s the overall feeling that this sport is important in this country, and it hasn’t always felt that way.”

It’s not just the development of the MLS fan culture that impresses Ream, but also that of the players and coaches. The league established the MLS NEXT academy in 2020, a highly-structured youth pipeline to prepare players for the first teams that diverges greatly from the way Ream himself entered the professional realm.

“Then you look at the development of players who are contributing week in and week out to all of their teams. It’s so impressive,” Ream says. “The level of coaching has grown and gotten exponentially better and that obviously helps in the development of all the players.

“There’s a lot to be happy about, a lot to be proud about, a lot of growth that’s happened, but I think we’re all excited that there’s still more to come.”



The 2026 World Cup—Ream’s Greatest Achievement

Ream was honored in St. Louis. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Nothing has displayed the ever-increasingly potential of American soccer more than the 2026 World Cup.

Ream took center stage for the Stars and Stripes on home soil this summer in soccer’s most prestigious affair. Named captain, he guided the team on an exciting run that included winning out the group stage and securing the team’s first knockout stage victory in 24 years.

“The most defining moment [of my career] would personally be playing in a home World Cup,” Ream reflects. “There’s not many people who get that opportunity. There’s not many who get the chance to represent their country, first and foremost, but then to represent their country in the biggest single sporting event the world has ever seen at home.

“There’s just something about it. Something about the buzz, the excitement, the energy, and I don't think it’s something any of us will ever forget.”

Ream helped the USMNT to its first World Cup knockout stage victory in 24 years. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

American fans were enraptured by the USMNT unlike ever before, a testament to not only how far the sport has come in the U.S., but also how much Ream has personally done over the past 16 years to help the nation reach this point.

From his humble debut in a 2010 friendly to donning the captain’s band on the sport’s grandest stage, Ream has been present for so many iterations of the USMNT, guiding it to prominence and global contention.

He announced his international retirement last week, stating: “I’m proud of being part of something for 16 years, but it’s time to step away from the national team.” He ended his career in red, white and blue with 86 total caps and the second-longest career of any USMNT field player, behind only USMNT legend DaMarcus Beasley (16.5 years).

A pillar for leadership and longevity, he was honored by U.S. Soccer with a ceremony in his hometown of St. Louis, prior to the team’s international friendly against Chile.

Ream may have hung up his international boots, but he will continue to compete in MLS and continue to make an impact on American soccer for generations to come.