Top 10 Highest-Scoring Teams in FIFA World Cup History
The 10 highest-scoring countries in FIFA World Cup history are made up of some of the world’s biggest soccer powerhouses.
Fans are gearing up for what will be the biggest World Cup ever with 48 teams competing across the United States, Mexico and Canada next year. More countries competing promises more goals than ever before as a majority of the top 10 goalscoring sides are set to feature.
Six of the top 10 have won the World Cup since the turn of century and a seventh made a final.
Check out the highest-scoring teams in World Cup history below.
The 10 Highest-Scoring Countries in World Cup History
Country
Goals
Brazil
237
Germany
232
Argentina
152
France
136
Italy
128
Spain
108
England
104
Netherlands
96
Uruguay
89
Hungary
87
Brazil lead the pack as the highest scoring country in World Cup history, though their place at the top is under threat. They hold just a five-goal lead over Germany heading into next summer’s tournament. Both sides are expected to make run to the knockout stage and are the only two nations to register over 200 goals.
Argentina round out the top three with 152 goals scored. The reigning World Cup winners look to make the most of Lionel Messi’s last dance in 2026 and shouldn’t really move up or down unless they suffer an early exit. If they do, France could be poised to overtake La Albiceleste if they have an offensive explosion.
Elsewhere in the standings, the Netherlands and Uruguay are poised to crack the century mark next year. Hungary won’t get a chance to increase their total haul given they failed to qualify.
If Italy also come up short in the playoffs and miss a second consecutive World Cup, Spain could edge closer to passing the Azzurri. Luis de la Fuente’s men are right alongside Argentina as favorites next summer.
Full List of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualified Teams
As of writing, 42 of 48 teams have qualified for the World Cup next year in North America. Six more teams will be determined through the UEFA and inter-confederation playoffs.
For the full list of qualified teams in 2026, click here.
Read more here on how the playoffs work, which teams are qualified and when the matches will take place.
When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw?
The World Cup group stage draw takes place Friday, Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Nations will learn their first three opponents of the tournament and their roads to the knockout stage.