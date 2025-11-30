SI

Top 10 Highest-Scoring Teams in FIFA World Cup History

There could be a change in the rankings after the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Max Mallow

Lionel Messi, Miroslav Klose and Neymar are each of their country’s all-time leading scorers.
Lionel Messi, Miroslav Klose and Neymar are each of their country’s all-time leading scorers. / Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images, Robert Cianflone/Getty Images, Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 10 highest-scoring countries in FIFA World Cup history are made up of some of the world’s biggest soccer powerhouses.

Fans are gearing up for what will be the biggest World Cup ever with 48 teams competing across the United States, Mexico and Canada next year. More countries competing promises more goals than ever before as a majority of the top 10 goalscoring sides are set to feature.

Six of the top 10 have won the World Cup since the turn of century and a seventh made a final.

Check out the highest-scoring teams in World Cup history below.

The 10 Highest-Scoring Countries in World Cup History

Brazil national team
Brazil are among the leading contenders for the crown. / Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Country

Goals

Brazil

237

Germany

232

Argentina

152

France

136

Italy

128

Spain

108

England

104

Netherlands

96

Uruguay

89

Hungary

87

Brazil lead the pack as the highest scoring country in World Cup history, though their place at the top is under threat. They hold just a five-goal lead over Germany heading into next summer’s tournament. Both sides are expected to make run to the knockout stage and are the only two nations to register over 200 goals.

Argentina round out the top three with 152 goals scored. The reigning World Cup winners look to make the most of Lionel Messi’s last dance in 2026 and shouldn’t really move up or down unless they suffer an early exit. If they do, France could be poised to overtake La Albiceleste if they have an offensive explosion.

Elsewhere in the standings, the Netherlands and Uruguay are poised to crack the century mark next year. Hungary won’t get a chance to increase their total haul given they failed to qualify.

If Italy also come up short in the playoffs and miss a second consecutive World Cup, Spain could edge closer to passing the Azzurri. Luis de la Fuente’s men are right alongside Argentina as favorites next summer.

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw?

World Cup
The World Cup draw takes place in December. / FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The World Cup group stage draw takes place Friday, Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Nations will learn their first three opponents of the tournament and their roads to the knockout stage.

