Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Isak, Guehi, Martinez, Jackson Updates

The summer window slams shut at 7 p.m BST, 2 p.m ET. Plenty of big names are expected to be on the move before it does.

Toby Cudworth

Isak, Guéhi, Martínez and Jackson have been in the headlines all summer long.
Isak, Guéhi, Martínez and Jackson have been in the headlines all summer long. / George Wood|Sebastian Frej|Dan Istitene|Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

After an unprecedented amount of spending, particularly in the Premier League, the 2025–26 summer transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.

The early morning headlines are dominated by Liverpool finally reaching an agreement with Newcastle United for transfer of Alexander Isak—a British record one at that—but there’s a number of other high-profile moves in the pipeline.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live coverage as the most crazy day of the summer unfolds, less than 24 hours after Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick gave Liverpool the early advantage over Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title...

DEADLINE DAY HEADLINES

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER

