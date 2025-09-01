Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Isak, Guehi, Martinez, Jackson Updates
The summer window slams shut at 7 p.m BST, 2 p.m ET. Plenty of big names are expected to be on the move before it does.
After an unprecedented amount of spending, particularly in the Premier League, the 2025–26 summer transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.
The early morning headlines are dominated by Liverpool finally reaching an agreement with Newcastle United for transfer of Alexander Isak—a British record one at that—but there’s a number of other high-profile moves in the pipeline.
Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live coverage as the most crazy day of the summer unfolds, less than 24 hours after Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick gave Liverpool the early advantage over Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title...
DEADLINE DAY HEADLINES
- Isak to Undergo Liverpool Medical, British Record Deal Agreed With Newcastle
- Man Utd Agree Terms With Martínez, Aston Villa Leave Goalkeeper Out of Palace Loss
- Chelsea Seeking New Striker, Jackson Still Hopeful of Joining Bayern
- Latest Transfer News | Premier League Done Deals: Every 2025–26 Transfer
- Window closes at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m ET / 11 a.m. PT
