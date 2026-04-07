Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Rival Liverpool for Salah Successor; Camavinga’s Bidding War

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Maghnes Akliouche is developing plenty of admirers. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Manchester United are prepared to challenge Liverpool in their pursuit of Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche, who has been previously billed as the ideal Mohamed Salah replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

The overlap of transfer targets in the north west of England is not limited to Akliouche. Liverpool have held talks with the agent of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who was supposedly earmarked by Bruno Fernandes as his ideal successor at Manchester United. (Source: Mark Brus)

Enzo Fernández is preparing to hand in a transfer request at Chelsea. However, Real Madrid’s chances of signing the World Cup winner are hampered by an asking price which is set to stretch towards $173.2 million (£130.8 million, €150 million). (Source El Chiringuito via GOAL)

It has been openly circulated that Manchester City have won the race for Elliot Anderson’s signature, with a deal worth just $86 million (£65 million) thought to already be wrapped up for the Nottingham Forest midfielder once coveted by Man Utd. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

If Manchester United, or anyone else, is to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero, they would need around $57.6 million (£43.5 million). (Source: Football Transfer News)

Former Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez has emerged as a shock target for Juventus after finding himself firmly out of favor at Al Hilal. (Source: Sky Sport Italia)

Arsenal are lining up an offer for Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo to add more creativity to the team’s attack. The Catalan giants would be prepared to accept $69.3 million (£52.3 million, €60 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Brendan Rodgers’s Saudi side Al Qadsiah were willing to match Barcelona’s asking price for Olmo and hand the Spain international a contract worth $11 million (£8.3 million, €9.5 million) per year only to be rejected by the midfielder. (Source: SPORT)

Bayern Munich have singled out Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel as the ideal replacement for Manuel Neuer. However, Chelsea and Newcastle United are elbowing their way into this transfer scramble. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Chelsea are sniffing around Barcelona fullback Jules Kounde. Despite recently penning a new contract in Catalonia, the Frenchman is available for the right price, which might be as low as $57.7 million. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool’s focus is on securing a new contract for Ibrahima Konaté but there is also the option of triggering the $92.4 million (£69.8 million, €80 million) buyback clause in Jarell Quansah’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

La Liga

Fermín López’s form has attracted interest from England. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Chelsea’s proposal of €100 million) for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López is set to be knocked back by the Catalan club’s president, who considered his Masia graduate to be “untouchable.” (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United are competing with Chelsea and Juventus for the acquisition of Real Madrid’s increasingly unwanted midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The France international is expected to cost just $57.7 million (£43.6 million, €50 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool, however, are the side considered to be leading the race for Camavinga. (Source: L’Équipe)

Faced with an uphill battle for minutes, Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó has asked his representatives to field offers from other clubs. (Source: Football Transfer News)

Hansi Flick is in full agreement with Casadó, demanding sporting director Deco finds a new suitor for the outcast midfielder. (Source: El Nacional)

The player potentially filling the void left by Casadó would be Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios. Barcelona are willing to cough up as much as $92.4 million for the tenacious Spain international. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS