Transfer Rumors: Saka and Saliba's Staggering New Deals, Yamal Backs Barca Target
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Florian Wirtz visited the Premier League champions Liverpool on Tuesday to tour the club's facilities, Kicker report. It was reported that Wirtz was in England for talks with Manchester City, but apparently he took a trip to Merseyside as well. The Athletic confirmed interest in the player.
Both Liverpool and Arsenal are growing in belief that they'll be able to sign Rodrygo this summer, TBR Football state. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid has been scrutinized in recent days, but transfer fee could affect a possible deal.
Manchester United are following Callum Hudson-Odoi's status at Nottingham Forest, Sky Sports report. The former Chelsea player has helped Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the quest for Champions League qualification this season.
Arsenal are focusing on signing a goalkeeper this summer, Football Insider state. The goalkeeper signing is believed to be competition for David Raya. The Gunners have room for a quality shot-stopper to back up the Spaniard given Neto's loan spell ends following the season's conclusion.
Amid Manchester City interest, Newcastle United won't sell Tino Livramento this season, GIVEMESPORT write. Livramento and Kieran Trippier have formed one of the most formidable wing back duos in the league since his arrival.
Arsenal are looking to sign both William Saliba and Bukayo Saka deals drastically changing their salary structure, GIVEMESPORT state. Both players would reportedly make near and upwards of $398,000-a-week (£300k).
La Liga
Real Madrid reached agreement with Bournemouth for Dean Huijsen, MARCA report. The Premier League side approved Madrid's conditions for paying a $66 million (£50m) release clause, all that's reportedly left is the player side.
Barcelona have withdrawn their offer for Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Nico Williams, El Nacional report. The player was reportedly keen on joining Barcelona, but it appears his future will lie elsewhere if he decides to move this summer.
If he does stay at Real Madrid, Rodrygo prefers to change position next season, ESPN state. Rodrygo has primarily played on the right side during his time at the club, but he wants to play on the left which would create a logjam with Vinicius Junior occupying that position.
Omar El Hilali turned down Barcelona twice during his youth career, AS report. El Hilali remains committed to Espanyol and has established himself as a regular at the club this season making 33 appearances in La Liga.
Lamine Yamal has backed Barcelona's pursuit of Marcus Rashford, El Nacional state. The Barcelona star apparently "loves the idea" of bringing in Rashford. The Catalan club could be interested in loaning the player with an option to buy.
Barcelona could target Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David as he's out of contract in the summer, El Nacional report. David could serve as a backup or top challenger to Robert Lewandowski's position next season.