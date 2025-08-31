Transfers We Would Like to See Happen Before the Summer Window Closes
An already chaotic and drama-fuelled transfer window could take several more twists and turns before the deadline at the beginning of September.
There has already been mass movement across world football, with some of the biggest names making blockbuster switches to new surroundings. European clubs have been particularly extravagant, reinvesting their superior wealth with abandon.
With the clock still ticking, plenty will be going on behind the scenes at the world’s top clubs, and more eye-catching transfers are likely before the shutters close.
Here are some of the transfers Sports Illustrated would love to see finalised in what remains of the summer—even if they are not the most likely to be completed.
Kobbie Mainoo to Real Madrid
Kobbie Mainoo was hailed as the solution to Manchester United’s midfield woes after coming to the fore in the 2023–24 season but the Englishman has struggled to adapt to life under Ruben Amorim—although he’s certainly not the only one. There is now speculation regarding his long-term future at Old Trafford, although United are adamant he will not leave.
Real Madrid have been touted with interest in the extremely talented 20-year-old amid concerns over their midfield depth, with Mainoo likely interested in the prospect of joining fellow compatriots Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital.
Xabi Alonso’s forward-thinking and positive approach could certainly benefit Mainoo’s development and the move to Madrid would allow the midfielder an opportunity to flourish in a more stable environment, surrounded by world-class footballers. It would be an excellent move for Los Blancos and Mainoo, but not for the Red Devils.
Rodrygo to Manchester City
Rodrygo has been frequently linked with a Real Madrid exit over the summer period as Alonso opts for alternatives to the Brazilian at the beginning of his reign, with Arsenal tipped as a potential destination earlier in the window and Manchester City entering the conversation in recent weeks.
With the Gunners unlikely to add even more attacking numbers to their squad after a hefty summer of spending, the Etihad Stadium appears the most likely destination for the fleet-footed 24-year-old.
While a transfer is in no way certain, it would be negligent of Manchester City to not pursue the Madrid star, who is a serial Champions League winner and has managed 23 or more goal contributions across his last three seasons. The Premier League has already attracted some of Europe’s most exciting names over the summer and Rodrygo would add another layer of intrigue to what promises to be a special campaign in England’s top tier.
Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur
Should Rodrygo make the move to Manchester, the door would open for Savinho to depart the eight-time Premier League champions for Tottenham Hotspur. City are blocking his move to Spurs due to their lack of depth in wide areas but the Brazilian, who is currently injured, would be an outstanding addition to Thomas Frank’s squad.
Savinho showed his genius at Girona in 2023–24 and glimpses of his flair with City last season, but his talents may well be wasted this term. Oscar Bobb’s return and the arrival of the versatile Rayan Cherki could reduce his minutes, with the 21-year-old already struggling for consistent starts under Pep Guardiola.
Savinho remains a tantalising talent and a move to Tottenham would allow him the game time necessary to reach the next level. Having lost club legend Son Heung-min and with Champions League games to come, Spurs could do with signing an explosive winger before the window shuts.
Alessandro Bastoni to Chelsea
Levi Colwill’s ACL injury has rocked Chelsea at the beginning of the new campaign and leaves the Blues with a lack of quality depth at centre back. Alejandro Garnacho is through the door and they continue to push for Fermín López, but reinforcing their backline would be a wiser use of funds, with Alessandro Bastoni an undeniably exceptional upgrade on current options.
Chelsea have reportedly approached Inter for Bastoni already but were rebuffed by last season’s Champions League finalists, who unsurprisingly value their prized defensive asset highly. An offer of £43 million ($58.1 million) was “politely declined”, yet a larger bid could test Inter’s resolve.
Given Colwill will miss the majority of the season, Chelsea will be playing a risky game if they don’t sign a new central defender. Lacking experience and leadership at the back, Bastoni is the dream solution.
Antony to Bayern Munich
Antony’s future lies away from Old Trafford and the Red Devils have been eager to part ways with their second most expensive signing of all time throughout the window. Real Betis, where the Brazilian rediscovered his mojo on loan last term, have had to back away over cost, but Sky Sports have recently revealed that Bayern Munich are another potential suitors.
They have “monitored” his situation and while it appears unlikely that he will join the Bavarians, it would be an exciting switch that could help further rebuild his reputation after years of mediocrity with Manchester United.
Bayern don’t have an abundance of wide options, despite the addition of Luis Díaz, and Jamal Musiala’s FIFA Club World Cup injury has only reduced their numbers at the start of the campaign. It would be interesting to see if Antony could thrive at an elite club away from the chaos of Old Trafford.
Harvey Elliott to Crystal Palace
Harvey Elliott enjoyed an exceptional summer with England, Player of the Tournament at the Under-21 European Championship, but that hasn’t seen him climb Arne Slot’s hierarchy at Liverpool. Florian Wirtz’s arrival means he’s even lower down the pecking order than last season, where he made just a handful of starts.
Elliott has been linked with a Liverpool departure as he searches for regular first-team minutes and RB Leipzig have emerged as suitors as they look for a replacement for Xavi Simons. However, having just lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, Crystal Palace are also reportedly keen on the 22-year-old.
Liverpool have helped nurture Elliott’s talents but they can’t provide him with the platform he needs to reach the next level. He could develop into a truly impressive talent under Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.