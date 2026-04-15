UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Predictions: Matchday 4/15

The Champions League quarterfinals conclude on Wednesday evening with some tantalizing second legs.

Real Madrid’s trip to Bayern Munich will dominate much of the attention—the record winners seeking to overturn a one-goal deficit in Bavaria—but all eyes will also be on Arsenal after their recent domestic wobble. Fortunately, Mikel Arteta’s men have a lead to protect on home soil against Sporting CP.

With a place in the last four up four grabs, some trademark Champions League chaos could well be conjured.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Wednesday’s European matches.

Jump to:

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP

Kai Havertz produced the winner last week. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal’s mental fortitude will be tested once more on Wednesday night. After three defeats from their last four games, which included elimination from both domestic cups and a potentially decisive loss at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, a response is required at the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz’s last-gasp winner in Lisbon last week ensures Arsenal are in a healthy position heading into the second leg, and their European record hints at another straightforward victory. They’re still unbeaten on the continent and have won all of their fixtures in north London.

Even after several weeks of disappointment and reality checks following talks of the unprecedented quadruple, Arsenal should prove too efficient for their Portuguese visitors. They will want to wrap the tie up as quickly as possible in order to rest personnel for the upcoming clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Sporting have the weapons to cause Arsenal issues, chiefly top scorer Luis Suárez and playmaker Trincão, but they appear likely to come up short in England’s capital.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Sporting CP

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Bayern rose to the occasion at the Santiago Bernabéu. | David Ramos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Madrid’s mini resurgence under Álvaro Arbeloa is well and truly over. Conquering Manchester City in style during the last 16 offered hope that Los Blancos had turned the corner, but the Bayern defeat—sandwiched in between disappointing La Liga results—has brought them back down to earth.

Their task of overturning a 2–1 first leg loss at the Allianz Arena is a frightening one, especially considering the supreme form of their hosts. Bayern warmed up for Wednesday’s game by smashing five past St. Pauli, setting a Bundesliga record for most goals scored during a single season in the process.

Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Harry Kane all purred at the Bernabéu last week and similar levels are expected from Vincent Kompany’s delightful triumvirate on their own patch, with an iffy Madrid defense unlikely to repel the Germans for too long.

Of course, it is always foolish to rule out Madrid in their favorite competition, but this iteration of Los Blancos is not as suave or sophisticated as the glorious squads of yesteryear.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3–1 Real Madrid

Matchday 4/15 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Sporting CP 2–0 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid 3–1

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC