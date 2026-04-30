UEFA Europa League Predictions: Matchday 4/30

Move over Champions League, it’s time for the Europa League to steal center stage.

We have reached the semifinals of Europe’s secondary competition, as just four teams remain standing after nine months of action. The qualifying rounds commenced all the way back in July 2025 and the league phase kicked off two months later, Thursday nights having been packed full of continental chaos for nearly a year.

Unlike in its previous format which allowed Champions League failures to drop into the competition, the Europa League has a fresh feel considering the teams still competing. There are former European champions among the quartet, as well as several sides seeking to make history.

The first leg of each finely poised semifinal arrives this Thursday, and here’s how Sports Illustrated believes they will pan out.

Braga vs. Freiburg

Braga conquered Real Betis in the quarterfinals. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Braga and Freiburg find themselves in relatively unfamiliar territory. The former have only reached the semifinals of a major European competition once before, progressing before succumbing to fellow Portuguese outfit Porto in the 2010–11 Europa League final. Freiburg, meanwhile, are playing just their seventh European campaign, already besting past forays on the continent.

There appears little to separate the sides heading into Thursday’s first leg at the wonderful Estádio Municipal de Braga, but home advantage naturally makes Braga slight favorites. Having lost just once on home soil in the Europa League this term, they will fancy their chances of clinching a positive result prior to their trip to Germany.

Having said that, Braga have struggled in first legs to date. A 2–0 defeat to Ferencváros was followed by a stalemate with Real Betis, second leg triumphs required to secure their passage. That offers Freiburg encouragement.

The Germans have been in terrific goalscoring form during the Europa League knockout phase, slamming five past Genk before firing six beyond Celta Vigo across two legs. They might not be able to notch victory on their travels, but they will cause major issues for Braga’s backline.

Prediction: Braga 2–2 Freiburg

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

Two former European Cup winners do battle. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

There will be an English team in this year’s Europa League final. Former European Cup winners Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa lock horns in the other semifinal, the Midlands rivals looking to relive their glory years with another continental trophy.

Of course, unlike Braga and Freiburg, these two sides know each other well. They have already traded blows twice this season, Villa triumphing on home soil prior to the 1–1 draw at the City Ground earlier this month. Meetings across previous seasons have slightly favored Villa, but they are yet to win away at Forest in the Premier League since the latter’s return to the top flight.

A tense affair is likely to play out as Vítor Pereira and Unai Emery seek to outsmart one another, both boasting squads brimming with individuals talented enough to steal the show. Despite 11 places separating them in the Premier League, expect a tight affair at the City Ground.

Forest may have found their clinical touch in recent matches, but their European outings have generally been low-scoring affairs. With Villa happy to take a draw and willing to make the contest a scrappy one, a hard-fought stalemate may be the final outcome.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–1 Aston Villa

Europa League Semifinal First Leg Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Braga vs. Freiburg 2–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Aston Villa 1–1

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