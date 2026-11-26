U.S. men’s national team legend Alexi Lalas explained he feels U.S. Soccer faces a potential problem when it comes to finding Mauricio Pochettino’s successor, given he believes it could be hard for the federation not to feel like it “regressed” if it doesn’t appoint a big-name manager.

Alongside Jürgen Klinsmann, Pochettino is by far the most high-profile USMNT manager in history—and he had a more extensive résumé than the German upon arriving in the job. But with Pochettino abruptly leaving for Manchester United, U.S. Soccer is at a crossroads when it comes to the next chapter.

Following Pochettino’s positive tenure overall, Lalas believes it could be hard for the federation to pivot to a manager of a lower profile instead of chasing a big-fish like Pochettino—which is the reason for reported pursuits of Pep Guardiola and Roberto Martínez.

“I think the U.S. Soccer federation,” Lalas said on his State of the Union Podcast. “I don’t think they’re blinded, but I think it’s hard to—and regress is a bad word to say. But when you’ve gone so big and sexy, both in money and caché and a name like Maurcio Pochettino, I think it’s hard to then go to someone that people don’t instantly recognize.

“So I think there will be—whether they admit it or not—a real desire to follow it up with another big-name type of coach.”

USMNT Shouldn’t be Blinded By Allure of ‘Big Name’ Managers

The last two World Cup champions were led by two managers with little to no prior senior experience. | Tullio Puglia/FIFA/Getty Images

Lalas makes a valid point, but it’s also true that hiring another big-name manager in the aftermath of Pochettino’s departure is no guarantee of success.

There are risks that come with targeting managers of that caliber, including when they eventually deciding to leave the USMNT out of nowhere should a bigger managerial opening becomes available, as the Stars and Stripes found out this month.

Furthermore, Guardiola has no previous international experience nor any experience managing a team devoid of superstar talent in every position. Martínez does have experience, lauded for early-career achievements with Swansea City and Wigan Athletic, but he’s more recently become known for underachieving with powerful Belgium and Portugal teams. He did, however, lead the former to third place in the 2018 World Cup and the latter to 2024–25 UEFA Nations League glory.

But above all else, success in international soccer in recent times hasn’t gone to the teams with the most high-profile manager at the helm. Spain is in the middle of an era of dominance after conquering both Europe and the World Cup with Luis de la Fuente in charge. The Spaniard spent almost a decade working in La Roja’s youth ranks before he became the senior manager in 2022.

Luis de la Fuente was named the 2026 Best Men’s Coach during the Ballon d’Or ceremony. | Jeff Spicer/UEFA/Getty Images

Before Spain, Argentina conquered two Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup under Lionel Scaloní, who took over La Albiceleste in 2022 in what was his debut senior managerial role.

Yes, big-name managers bring a level of status, which isn’t minor for a team like the USMNT that isn’t exactly known for being a glamorous job. But fixating on the shiny alternatives and overlooking lesser-known candidates could end up becoming a costly mistake.

USMNT U–23 boss Steve Cherundolo is reportedly one of Pochettino’s potential replacements, appointing him would be following the same route Spain took with De la Fuente. Similarly, B.J. Callaghan—who just led Nashville SC to a historic MLS season—also has experience within the USMNT structure, first working as an assistant and later enjoying success in 2023 as interim boss.

U.S. Soccer should and will certainly explore the market for another big name to replace Pochettino, but they shouldn’t ignore the capable lesser-knownss closer to home. As other national teams have found out, these low-profile appointments can spark the start of a successful era.