U.S. Soccer ‘Targets’ the Legendary Pep Guardiola As Mauricio Pochettino’s Successor

U.S. Soccer has reportedly named Pep Guardiola as its “top target” to replace current U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to take charge of Manchester United.

The future of U.S. Soccer looked set just a few months ago. Pochettino, who had just led the Stars and Stripes to a round of 16 finish at the 2026 World Cup, inked a four-year extension with the USMNT in August. All the pieces were in place for the Argentine to lead the Americans at the 2030 World Cup.

Except now United have come knocking amid their replacement search for Michael Carrick, who has led the Red Devils to just three wins across all competitions this season. The 20-time English champions are reportedly finalizing a contract for Pochettino, leaving the USMNT scrambling for a succession plan.

The federation’s vision is slowly coming into focus, though. The Athletic report U.S. Soccer is looking to “lure” Guardiola to the international level. The former Manchester City manager has been “discussed internally” and is viewed as the ideal candidate to replace Pochettino.

Guardiola’s Previous Ties to U.S. Soccer

Pep Guardiola previously lived in New York City. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

This is not the first time Guardiola’s name has topped U.S. Soccer’s managerial wish list. The federation was interested in the Spanish boss following the 2022 World Cup, but Guardiola was busy winning trophy after trophy with City.

When he made the Etihad Stadium his new home in July 2016, he poured his entire life into making City the best team in the Premier League—a crown they held for six of his 10 seasons in charge. Guardiola also led the team to its first-ever Champions League title, along with three FA Cups and five Carabao Cups before he departed at the end of the 2025–26 season.

There were whispers Guardiola would leave City even before last summer, though, so much so that U.S. Soccer once again pursued him as Gregg Berhalter’s long-term successor following the 2024 Copa América. Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was also in the running, but Pochettino was ultimately the man entrusted with the USMNT’s “golden generation.”

Now, U.S. Soccer is seemingly once again chasing after Guardiola. The 55-year-old, who also claimed glory with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, is one of few names in the managerial world that would be an upgrade to Pochettino.

But pursuing Guardiola and actually locking him down are two very different beasts.

The Difficulties of Hiring Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was very adamant he needed a break from the touchline. | Gabriele Maricchiolo/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Enticing Guardiola with the USMNT project might not be as hard as one might expect.

When Pochettino took charge of the team, Guardiola said the following: “The USA is fascinating to try to build a project for many years and being able to get the national team to the next step. The potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on.”

Plus, Guardiola previously lived in New York City for a year after he left Barcelona in 2012. He already has more ties to the country than Pochettino had before he took the job.

But Guardiola’s own long-term plans could prove tricky. After all, he left City to take better care of himself and spend more time with his family. Both were large reasons why he turned down Italy’s approach back in July.

Pep Guardiola left Manchester City after a decade in charge. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine Guardiola’s mindset suddenly changing just a few months later. “Mentally, I don't miss anything,” he said in an interview with the OKX platform in July. “I started coaching when I was 37, and my whole life revolved around football. Now I want to discover life and find happiness in things that have nothing to do with soccer.”

Even if he does decide to return to the touchline, there would be a very, very long line of clubs desperate for his signature. U.S. Soccer would have to convince Guardiola to not only end his sabbatical early, but also take a leap of faith and join the international landscape.

Anything is possible with the right offer, though. Klopp was singing a similar tune after leaving Liverpool and even turned down the advances of Real Madrid before Germany convinced him to come back to the touchline.

Ultimately, the USMNT has four months to try to persuade Guardiola. Pochettino is reportedly set to remain with the squad through the November camp and the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The team’s next competitive fixtures aren’t until March.