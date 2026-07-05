USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium: World Cup Round of 16

The USMNT’s World Cup adventure continues on Monday when the co-hosts take on Belgium in the round of 16 at Lumen Field.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side sauntered past Bosnia and Herzegovina in its first knockout match of the tournament and now have the opportunity to reach the quarterfinal stage for the first time since 2002. Toppling a topsy-turvy Belgium side is a distinct possibility, and would tee up an extraordinary battle with either Portugal or Spain in the last eight.

FIFA’s decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s suspension following a controversial red card last time out means Pochettino doesn’t need to make a single change to the team that triumphed in the round of 32. The Argentine should resist the temptation to tinker for such a gargantuan affair.

Here’s how the USMNT could line up.

USMNT Predicted XI vs. Belgium

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Pick Your USMNT XI!

GK: Matt Freese—The New York City stopper has only been beaten once at the tournament, but will expect to come under fire at some point against a Belgium team littered with attacking talent.

RB: Alex Freeman—Pochettino would likely have reverted to playing a 3-5-2 system, had the dynamic Balogun not been available to play up front. As it is, Freeman will play as a standard right back before dipping in to serve as a third center back when required.

CB: Chris Richards—The Crystal Palace defender has continued his impressive club form for his country this summer. He could face the ultimate test of his physicality against Romelu Lukaku.

CB: Tim Ream—The veteran captain has brought experience and invaluable leadership to Pochettino’s defense, even if he lacks the speed and energy to stifle the world’s best attackers.

LB: Antonee Robinson—Leandro Trossard poses and entirely different threat to Jérémy Doku on the other flank, but only Lionel Messi (17) has created more chances from open play across the last three World Cups than the Arsenal star’s 16. Robinson will have his hands full.

CM: Malik Tillman—Tillman’s lovely free kick decided the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding to the assist produced against Paraguay. The Bayer Leverkusen star is the USMNT’s chief creator from deeper positions.

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CM: Tyler Adams—Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans will be seeking to pull the strings in Rudi Garcia’s midfield. Adams has the unenviable task of thwarting their progress.

RW: Sergiño Dest—Dest is getting better and better in a more advanced role, but he’ll need to double up and help Freeman against the fleet-footed Doku.

AM: Weston McKennie—McKennie was on the scoresheet during the USMNT’s 5–2 defeat to Belgium in March’s chaotic, kit clash friendly. The midfielder has only scored once since for club and country.

LW: Christian Pulisic—While not at his devastating best against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pulisic remains the key difference-maker for the USMNT. A place in the quarterfinals becomes much more achievable if he sparkles.

ST: Folarin Balogun—Available after an extraordinary intervention from President Donald Trump, Balogun leads the line for USMNT and Belgium’s porous defense will be aware that his confidence is brimming.

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