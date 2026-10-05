USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Canada: International Friendly

The U.S. men’s national team passed its biggest test of the fall with flying colors, thumping arch nemesis Mexico over the weekend.

The emphatic 3–0 victory—the first win against the bitter Concacaf rival for manager Mauricio Pochettino—should make the stakes considerably lower in Tuesday night’s clash with Canada at Allianz Field.

After all, the USMNT has already proven itself. Saturday’s result signified the first time in over a decade that the Stars and Stripes defeated a top-10 globally-ranked team. Meanwhile, the Americans will be feeling intense fatigue, coming up on their fourth friendly match in less than two weeks.

Nevertheless, the prospect of closing out the September-October international window with a perfect record may be just too sweet for Pochettino to pass up, encouraging the Argentine boss to land somewhere between experimentation and maximum strength when selecting his starting lineup for the bout in St. Paul.

Here is how the USMNT could line up for Tuesday’s clash with Canada.

USMNT Predicted XI vs. Canada (4-2-3-1)

Mauricio Pochettino could be a bit more experimental against Canada. | FotMob

GK: Chris Brady—Pochettino seemingly designated Diego Kochen as his strongest option between the sticks when he granted the 20-year-old the full 90 minutes of action against Mexico. Up until that moment, the four fall goalkeepers had been splitting halves. Nevertheless, Pochettino’s long-term starting goalkeeper is a debate far from settled, and he may give Brady a chance to state his case.

RB: Alex Freeman—The 22-year-old is by far Pochettino’s most reliable option on the right flank and has been brilliant this fall, barging into the attack to create chances, all without compromising his defensive duties. He had nine passes into the final third against Mexico, while making eight defensive contributions.

CB: Chris Richards—Richards’s legs should still be fresh enough to play the full 90 minutes against Canada. Known for his impeccable accuracy in distributions from the back, the 26-year-old is the origin point of a steady stream of attacking sequences, a strength the less-seasoned center backs haven’t quite figured out themselves.

CB: Auston Trusty—The 28-year-old has formed a dynamic and commanding partnership with Richards this fall, despite the pair not playing together at all during the World Cup. Trusty may have been completely overlooked during the summer tournament, but that has not stopped him from playing the part of leader on the backline.

LB: Peyton Miller—Seasoned veteran Antonee Robinson wasn’t at his best against Mexico, and Miller is waiting to impress after kicking off this international window by starting against Peru. His speed could provide the backline a necessary boost, especially against the likes of Canada’s speedy striker Daniel Jebbison.

CM: Tyler Adams—The USMNT’s newly-appointed long-term captain will be expected the command the central of the park. Adams had a solid showing against Mexico, facilitating the creativity and freedom of fellow midfielders Malik Tillman and Giovanni Reyna.

CM: Yunus Musah—The 23-year-old could give some much-needed respite to Sebastian Berhalter in the midfield. Musah already formed a double pivot with Adams against Peru, and the duo are familiar with each other’s games after starring at the 2022 World Cup alongside one another.

Pick your USMNT XI!

RW: Cavan Sullivan—The 17-year-old became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history on Saturday, recording his career-first in the 62nd minute with a lofted ball over goalkeeper Raúl

Rangel’s head. You’d imagine there’s immediately more to come.

AM: Malik Tillman—The 24-year-old scored his fourth goal in the last five USMNT games against Mexico, charging onto the end of a through-ball into the box before blasting home a left-footed shot. Although playing on the wing for much of the fall, Tillman could be tasked with the No. 10 position, where he is equally creative.

LW: Mathis Albert—The 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund starlet still has much room to improve, according to Pochettino; however, he has nonetheless stunned in his debut camp. He held the title of youngest USMNT goalscorer for a few days before Sullivan stole the record and even facilitated another goal in the match against Peru. Pochettino could be primed to reward the youngster with a start on the left flank.

ST: Julian Hall—The 18-year-old looks tailor-made for the international stage, andscored his third-consecutive goal on Saturday, becoming just the third player in USMNT history to score in each of his first three caps and the first in over 20 years. Hall is by far the best striker at Pochettino’s disposal right now and is quickly establishing himself as the future of this team.

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