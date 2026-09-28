USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Chile: International Friendly

After a weekend of pure excitement, the U.S. men’s national team dives right back into action, clashing with Chile on Tuesday in St. Louis.

The USMNT enjoyed a thrilling 4–1 victory over Peru on Saturday, an emphatic return to the pitch post-World Cup that saw several new American faces. 11 players made their debuts—eight of whom were teenagers, including three in the starting lineup. Newcomers were involved in all four goals.

Chile will pose a greater challenge to the Stars and Stripes, who have not defeated the South American foe since 2000. Nevertheless, manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to employ an equally experimental lineup with an abundance of substitutions, considering not only the odds-defying success the extremely rotated squad found on Saturday but also the fact that the team will be on just two full days of rest.

Here is how the Stars and Stripes could line up at Energizer Park.

USMNT Predicted XI vs. Chile

Mauricio Pochettino is anticipated to heavily rotate his starting lineup. | FotMob.

GK: Brian Schwake—On Saturday, Pochettino opted to play both World Cup starter Matt Freese and debutant Diego Kochen, who split halves between the sticks. In an effort to trial other goalkeepers, Pochettino could be primed to select 25-year-old newcomer Brian Schwake for Tuesday’s match. After all, Schwake leads MLS—including Freese—in save percentage (76.1%) this season and has played a massive role in Nashville SC’s legitimate bid for the MLS Cup. He’s not a risky bet.

RB: Sergiño Dest—Alex Freeman played almost 80 minutes on the right side Saturday, meaning the fully-rested and resurgent Sergiño Dest could get the start. Although Pochettino chose to start Dest at right winger all summer, the 25-year-old World Cup star is having a career-best start to the new season at right back for club side PSV Eindhoven.

CB: Chris Richards—Speaking of fully rested, Chris Richards did not dress for Saturday’s match and, thus, will be at full strength on Tuesday. He has consistently been Pochettino’s stalwart on the backline, and when he is on the pitch, everyone can take a breath.

CB: Neil Pierre—The 18-year-old made his debut on Saturday, playing just two minutes as a substitute for center back George Campbell. Largely anticipated to be the future successor to veteran center back Tim Ream, 38, Pochettino may be eager to give Richards and Pierre time to connect.

LB: Antonee Robinson—The skillful fullback took a back seat on Saturday, allowing teenager Peyton Miller to make his debut. Although the 18-year-old rose to the challenge, the creativity, technical ability and explosiveness of Robinson down the left flank is unparalleled. After playing just 30 minutes over the weekend, the 29-year-old Premier League defender could make his rightful return to the starting lineup.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—In less than 30 minutes of action, Sebastian Berhalter put together a goal and an assist. The 25-year-old, forced to become the seasoned veteran among youngsters despite his own relative inexperience, is quickly establishing himself as one of the team’s biggest attacking threats. He could get the start in the center of the park, allowing captain Tyler Adams a bit of rest.

CM: Yunus Musah—The 23-year-old AC Milan midfielder slotted in next to Adams on Saturday, and the two formed a brilliant double-pivot. Although Yunus Musah fell out of Pochettino’s favor last year, he is quickly proving why he deserves a second chance. Pochettino will be eager to see if he can form an equally-productive partnership with Berhalter.

Pick your USMNT XI!

RW: Cavan Sullivan—The 17-year-old wonderkid was just that—a wonder—in his debut on Saturday, becoming the youngest USMNT debutant since a 16-year-old Freddy Adu back in 2006. Sullivan created several dangerous chances in Peru’s box and connected brilliantly with Freeman down the right flank, as if the pair are old teammates. A second start could be immediately offered up by Pochettino.

AM: Giovanni Reyna—In an effort to balance new and old, Pochettino may opt to keep Reyna in the attacking midfield position. The 23-year-old, who shined at the World Cup, got right back to business on Saturday, assisting the USMNT’s opening goal off a free kick in the fourth minute.

LW: Cole Campbell—Aside from Richards, 20-year-old Cole Campbell was the only other player not to dress for Saturday’s affair. He will be fully rested and ready to take on the giant Christian Pulisic-sized hole on the left flank in his senior debut.

ST: Julian Hall—The 18-year-old is a pure striker and needed just 10 minutes off the bench to score the USMNT’s third of the night against Peru, opportunistically redirecting a cross with his knee into the net. Hall capped off a brilliant senior debut with an assist on Berhalter’s 90th-minute blast, and will be good to go from the start after playing less than half an hour.

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