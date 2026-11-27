The U.S. men’s national team players are back to club action following the November international break and eager to close out the year in style.

Many Americans are fighting tooth and nail to reestablish themselves within the pecking order and catch the eye of whoever will eventually replace Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT manager. Meanwhile, others are adamant to prove that the best of their career is not already behind them.

Everyone has their own mission, heightened by intensifying title races, which makes for intriguing play ahead of the nation’s final friendly of 2026 against Jamaica on Dec. 13. U-23 manager Steve Cherundolo will be on the touchline for that affair, as U.S. Soccer’s search for a long-term successor trudges along.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s weekly stock up, stock down analysis for USMNT players.

USMNT Stock Up

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is finding his form. | Mark Scates/SNS Group/Getty Images

Three goals in four matches this summer made Folarin Balogun the 2026 World Cup sweetheart and convinced nearly every American that there was no way he would ever find himself on the USMNT’s bench. Nevertheless, that’s exactly where he sat as 18-year-old Julian Hall started both legs of November’s Concacaf Nations League competition against Haiti.

The 25-year-old now finds himself in the midst of a heated striker battle with Hall, after the 18-year-old earned his second consecutive call up and proved that his antics in front of goal in his USMNT debut earlier this fall could not, in fact, be reduced to luck.

After scoring a goal in each of his first three caps for the USMNT in the September-October window, Hall added two more in November’s Concacaf Nations League play against Haiti, bringing him to five across his first six caps—the type of unprecedented output necessary to consider dethroning a World Cup superstar like Balogun.

Balogun will not relinquish his hard-earned crown so easily though, contributing a goal himself off the bench in the first leg against Haiti before returning to club play in blistering form.

The striker scored a brace and added an assist in Thursday’s 3–2 victory over Hearts in Conference League action. His first was a penalty kick in the 25th minute, before he added the game-winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. It was just the second start of the season for Balogun, who was pushed down the pecking order in France after his failed transfer to Everton on Deadline Day. Should he continue this run of form, Marseille will have no choice but to restore him to a regular starting position.

Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman (center) has had goal contributions in the last two matches. | Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

Another World Cup protagonist has been dazzling in European competition.

24-year-old Malik Tillman opened Bayer Leverkusen’s scoring in the Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, capitalizing on a bouncing ball in the opponent’s box in the 10th minute.

The eventual 2–0 win marked Tillman’s second consecutive match with a goal contribution after assisting Afonso Moreira’s opener in the 4–0 win over Bundesliga foe Paderborn on Saturday.

Amid his excellent run, Tillman has reclaimed his place in Leverkusen’s starting lineup and returned to the good graces of the club’s fanbase, who replaced last month’s boos with roaring applause.

No matter the reaction he receives, Tillman is doing the best he can to stay level-headed and continue operating at this level.

“It sucks, of course, when you get booed, and at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter to me anymore when there’s cheering afterwards,” Tillman said after Saturday’s match. “I have the self-confidence, but playing a good game naturally boosts it even more. I have to keep going here, no matter what happens, but I’m also happy with how I played.”

Christian Pulisic

Pulisic (left) has been a game changer this fall. | Aris MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

It was Christian Pulisic’s consistency that everyone doubted; however, he has been nothing but consistent this fall.

The 28-year-old forward is now up to nine goal contributions in his last nine matches for club and country, an emphatic return to form after a career-worst spring and bleak World Cup summer.

He mostly recently had a goal and an assist in Thursday’s Europa League battle with Olympiacos, coming off the bench at halftime to see out a 4–2 win. AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has seemingly cracked the code to Pulisic’s boundless potential, utilizing him at both winger and attacking midfielder while meticulously managing the injury-prone superstar’s minutes.

Pulisic’s club success has been met with a similar resurgence on the international stage, as evidenced by the three goals he scored against Haiti, including an awe-striking bicycle kick in the second leg.

USMNT Stock Down

Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest suffered a rough Champions League loss. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

It’s been a rough month for Sergiño Dest.

The 26-year-old winger departed the USMNT’s November camp early with a minor injury, missing out on the chance to reclaim his starting position on the right flank, which had been successfully challenged by 17-year-old prodigy Cavan Sullivan the month prior.

Dest then suffered a humiliating 5–1 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday in Champions League play. He played all 90 minutes of the thrashing at the Santiago Bernabéu, managing just four defensive contributions while being dispossessed three times and dribbled past once. He also won less than half of his ground duels (five of 11).

Should he hope to receive a USMNT call up next month, he will need a massive turnaround.