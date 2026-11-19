When Mauricio Pochettino took over the U.S. men’s national team, he had an abundance of issues to solve ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The man who takes his place on the touchline won’t have nearly the same amount of fires to put out.

In his two years leading the Stars and Stripes, Pochettino took a struggling team that crashed out of the 2024 Copa América on home soil to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. Along the way, he conducted countless experiments with his XI, had public bust-ups with star players and pleaded with supporters to attend matches.

Fast forward to November 2026 and Pochettino left the USMNT with a cemented starting lineup, a clear identity and a reinvigorated fanbase. He did the thankless job of setting a strong foundation the team can now build on with a new manager, while he begins another thankless job: leading Manchester United.

Whoever U.S. Soccer eventually hires to replace the Argentine will surely still face the challenges that come with getting the USMNT ready to take on the world’s top teams in 2030. But some, like figuring out the team’s best starting striker, will be a welcome challenge.

The Striker Battle More Alive Than Ever Before

Folarin Balogun had a World Cup to remember. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A lot of question marks hovered over Pochettino’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but Folarin Balogun was never one of them. The Monaco standout was always going to be the man leading the attack on home soil.

And Balogun showed exactly why he had Pochettino’s trust. The American scored three goals in four appearances on the world stage, securing the team’s wins against Paraguay and then Bosnia and Herzegovina—before his red card induced a scandal so large the White House got involved.

Red card suspensions aside, Balogun left last summer’s World Cup as the USMNT’s undisputed starting striker. But a trying start to 2026–27, which included fitness woes and a failed transfer to Everton, saw Pochettino open the door for 18-year-old Julian Hall.

While Balogun was left at home for the September-October international break, Hall made his senior debut and rapidly climbed up Pochettino’s pecking order. He scored three goals in four appearances, finding the back of the net against Peru, Chile and Mexico.

Julian Hall already has five USMNT goals to his name at age 18. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

With one camp, Hall announced himself on the international stage and captured the attention of not just Pochettino, but the nation. He was back in the squad for the November window and soon added two more goals to his tally.

This time, Balogun was with the team and had a front row seat to Hall’s ascent—from the bench. The 25-year-old was reduced to a substitute role in both legs of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, overlooked for the exciting Red Bull New York star.

Balogun would not go away quietly, though. He got on the scoresheet in the first leg, scoring the sixth goal in an absolute thrashing of Haiti at Nu Stadium in Miami.

Suddenly, there’s a full-fledged striker battle happening in the United States. Will a new manager trust the veteran Balogun who has a history of performing under the brightest lights, or the young Hall who is fearless and downright clinical in the final third?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: Pochettino’s successor will welcome the headache that comes with choosing between two flying goalscorers.

Where Does That Leave Ricardo Pepi?

Ricardo Pepi was left off Mauricio Pochettino’s roster in November. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

Ricardo Pepi had previously locked down the back-up striker role for the USMNT. The 23-year-old scores goals for fun with PSV Eindhoven and more than earned second place in Pochettino’s striker pecking order.

He could have solidified his place even further—or perhaps even challenged for the top spot—during the September-October international break, but he suffered an injury right before camp that ruled him out of the team’s four fall friendlies. Without Balogun or Pepi on his roster, Pochettino turned to Hall ... and the rest is history.

To add insult to injury, Pepi was snubbed from Pochettino’s November roster. The American didn’t even have a chance to leave his mark, and then had to see Hall and Balogun produce without any hope of mustering a response.

Pepi is now firmly on the outside looking in, and a new manager could either further cast him aside or give him the opportunity to break back into the team. It will be an uphill climb for the No. 9, though, especially if Hall continues to live up to the hype.