Concacaf officially recognized Christian Pulisic as one of the best players from the Nations League quarterfinals, naming the U.S. men’s national team star to the competition’s Best XI from the November international break.

Pulisic came into the window with a major point to prove after being left off former boss Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for the team’s four fall friendlies in the September-October international break. The 28-year-old also had a World Cup to forget, tallying just one assist in four appearances on home soil.

The breakouts of so many new, talented youngsters, like Julian Hall and Cavan Sullivan, only further threw Pulisic’s standing into question. But the AC Milan standout returned to the fold for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals and reminded everyone why he is the true face of the USMNT.

Pulisic scored two goals in a matter of 60 seconds in the first leg against Haiti, bagging his first brace in red, white and blue in over three years. His goals were also the first he scored in a competitive match for the Stars and Stripes since November 2024.

As if he had a mission to upstage himself next time out, Pulisic buried a sensational bicycle kick in the second leg of the tie, helping the USMNT secure an 8–0 aggregate win to advance to the semifinals, where they will play Mexico in March.

Although Pochettino’s impending exit for Manchester United overshadowed much of the quarterfinal tie, Concacaf made sure to highlight Pulisic’s performances.

REACTION FROM PULISIC’S ROLLERCOASTER FEW MONTHS

Concacaf Nations League Best XI: Three USMNT Stars Headline

Pulisic was not only the USMNT star to be recognized. Weston McKennie and Auston Trusty also made the cut, giving the U.S. three representatives, tied for the most with Canada and Panama.

McKennie tallied a goal and two assists against Haiti, scoring the fifth in the team’s first leg rout at Nu Stadium before setting up both Pulisic and Julian Hall’s goals in the second leg.

Trusty, meanwhile, was a rock at the back alongside Chris Richards. The Celtic man continued making his case as Tim Ream’s permanent successor in central defense, and a goal in the USMNT’s 6–0 win in Miami only raised his stock even higher. The defender dedicated the moment to his late father Walt, who passed away in October.

Concacaf Nations League Best XI: Eloy Room; Amir Murillo, Auston Trusty, José Córdoba, Andrés Andrade; Gilberto Mora, Mathieu Choinière, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Jonathan David, Liam Miller.

Pulisic Is Keeping the Good Times Rolling

Christian Pulisic extended his scoring streak at the weekend. | Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images

Pulisic’s three goals during the November international window came off the back of a resurgence at AC Milan. After a slow start to the season under new manager Ruben Amorim, the American forward tallied three goals in his five appearances before club action paused.

He picked up right where he left off for the Rossoneri and got on the scoresheet in their dominant 5–1 win over Frosinone Calcio on Sunday. Pulisic now finds himself on a four-game scoring streak across club and country, a trend he will hope to continue when Milan take on Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday.

Such a fine return to form is great news for Pulisic, Milan and the USMNT. Pochettino’s replacement will need his best players performing at their highest level to make the transition as smooth as possible ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

The Stars and Stripes are hoping to redeem themselves in the competition after a shocking fourth place finish in the 2024–25 edition. El Tri are standing in their way of a place in the final, but with Pulisic firing on all cylinders, the team will be confident of getting past the defending champions, especially since they already bested them 3–0 in October.