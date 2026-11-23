It was a busy week for the stars of the U.S. men’s national team as they returned to club action following the November international break.

Tanner Tessmann spurred Lyon to a crucial win at Lille, Mark McKenzie continued his stalwart defensive form for Toulouse and Mathis Albert impressed in a rare cameo for Borussia Dortmund.

Sebastian Berhalter assisted in Middlesbrough’s victory against Bristol City, West Brom captain George Campbell bossed proceedings in defense against Swansea City, while Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic led Milan to a third straight league win. Moreover, Tyler Adams spearheaded Bournemouth to a club-record ninth consecutive win on Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

Whether or not they were selected to the USMNT’s November roster for Concacaf Nations League play, every American in the player pool was adamant to deliver on the pitch and convince the next national team manager of his merits.

Here are the USMNT stars that stole the show in Europe this week.

Brenden Aaronson Brings Home the Bacon at the Bridge

U-S-A! 🇺🇸

USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson delivers a FOURTH goal for Leeds at Stamford Bridge! pic.twitter.com/TttIM789tN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 21, 2026

If there’s one thing Brenden Aaronson knows how to do, it’s score against Chelsea. Back in August 2022, the American broke the deadlock in an eventual 3–0 win in just his third appearance for Leeds United.

Aaronson continued his knack for tormenting the Blues earlier this season, opening the scoring in a thrilling 6–3 EFL Cup defeat at Stamford Bridge. However, that would prove to be his last goal contribution for nearly three months.

Having been omitted from the USMNT squad for the second consecutive international window, Aaronson responded with a point to prove, coming off the bench and putting the finishing touches on a resounding 4–1 demolition of Chelsea. Once again, he saved his best for the Bridge, and he’ll be hoping that the USMNT’s future manager is taking notice.

Malik Tillman Turns Doubters Into Believers at Leverkusen

Afonso Moreira com toda a classe 🇵🇹💫



📲 Experimenta um mês grátis sem compromisso e vê o jogo ao vivo 👉 https://t.co/zGW2Zi3ZOU #DAZNBundesliga pic.twitter.com/vENs27Luoq — DAZN Portugal (@DAZNPortugal) November 21, 2026

Bayer Leverkusen’s Malik Tillman ended October by getting booed off the pitch by his own supporters in a 4–2 defeat to Stuttgart. Since then, he came off the bench against Marseille before making his first Bundesliga start in two months in a win at Cologne. He then headed across the Atlantic and started in both Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti, grabbing two assists in the first leg, before returning to Germany.

Tillman retained his place in Leverkusen’s starting lineup and was decisive once again, timing his through ball to perfection to set up Afonso Moreira’s opener in a 4–0 win vs. Paderborn. And when he came off for Jonas Hofmann in the 67th minute, he was greeted by a roaring applause from the BayArena, not that it did much for him.

“It sucks, of course, when you get booed, and at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter to me anymore when there’s cheering afterwards,” Tillman said after the match. “I have the self-confidence, but playing a good game naturally boosts it even more. I have to keep going here, no matter what happens, but I’m also happy with how I played.”

Johnny Cardoso Fires Atleti to Victory

Siempre con su banjo, Johnny Techno Ska 🎶#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/lCWfFeq6Xg — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 22, 2026

Johnny Cardoso came up big for Atlético Madrid this weekend, capitalizing on Getafe goalkeeper David Soria’s failed punch to tap Julián Álvarez’s corner kick into an empty net.

While he was substituted at halftime after getting cautioned, Cardoso nevertheless delivered an impressive performance, completing 36 of his 39 passes and winning four of seven ground duels. It's becoming increasingly clear that Atlético are a better team with Cardoso in the lineup, and if he can maintain his fitness, 2027 could very well be the year he establishes himself as one of La Liga's top midfielders.

However, for a player who hasn’t represented the USMNT since March due to a string of injury setbacks, staying healthy is easier said than done. Cardoso has already demonstrated that he possesses the quality to thrive at the highest level, but the next challenge will be proving that he can do so consistently.

Jacob Murrell Can’t Stop Scoring for Falkirk

Howdy @USMNT 👋



Jacob Murrell is the @WilliamHill Premierhip's joint-top goalscorer 👀🇺🇸



You guys need a striker? pic.twitter.com/yxbUsY9vev — SPFL (@spfl) November 9, 2026

After heading into the international break on the back of a brace against Hearts, Jacob Murrell picked up right where he left off, opening the scoring against St. Johnstone and continuing his scintillating run of form with club side Falkirk.

Murrell now sits level with Camilo Durán atop the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot race with eight goals apiece, while his league-high 1.7 shots on target per game underline his ability to consistently find himself in dangerous positions and test opposition goalkeepers.

With each passing week, the 22-year-old is cementing his status as one of the most prolific strikers in the Scottish game. If he can maintain this blistering pace, he could very well force his way into the USMNT conversation and emerge as another intriguing option in an increasingly competitive pool of American forwards.